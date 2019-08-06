Page Six: There’s a rumor about Lindsay Lohan & Mohammad bin Salman

Mohammad bin Salman is the crown prince of the House of Saud, meaning one day, he’ll be king of Saudi Arabia. Most likely, although Saudi Arabia doesn’t actually follow the traditional “first-born son of the king” thing. The current king chooses his favorite (maybe a brother, maybe a son or nephew) and makes that guy the crown prince. Mohammad bin Salman’s position as crown prince is notable because of his age – he’s only 33 years old, but clearly, his family thinks he has a lot of potential. What else? MBS has a wife. MBS is also a killer, having ordered the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. And now we have a new title for MBS: possible sugar daddy to Lindsay Lohan. This clearly came from Lindsay’s people and I can’t stop gasp-laughing.
What the heck is going on with Lindsay Lohan and Mohammad bin Salman? A wild rumor hit town that Lohan and the bloodthirsty crown prince of Saudi Arabia have gotten close, and that he’s been flying her around in his jets and showering her with presents — including a gift-wrapped credit card. And when we started asking around, a source in her inner circle acknowledged that they “know each other.”
Now a rep for Lohan tells us that the pair met just once — around a year ago at a Formula One Grand Prix race. The rep also denied that bin Salman — who has been accused of ordering the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi — gave Lohan a credit card. Either way, pals of Lohan — who even say they’ve seen text exchanges between the pair — are boasting about what they claim is a new friendship. The rep called those claims “lies.”
While the “Herbie: Fully Loaded” star and the vicious authoritarian would seem to make for an unlikely twosome, sources close to Lohan, who has been partly based in nearby Dubai for the past couple of years, told Page Six that it’s not unusual for the “Rumors” singer to be courted by Middle Eastern dignitaries. “They go crazy for her out there,” exclaimed one insider.
I mean… I’ve been trying to work out what to say about this without offending anyone and without taking it too seriously. I mean, it’s so f–king random, there has to be *some* explanation for it. My theory is that Lindsay really did meet a Saudi guy and he was trying to impress her and he was like “yes, I’m rich, I’m the crown prince of Saudi Arabia,” and she believed it even though he was just some guy. The only part of this that I really believe is that Lindsay is popular in the Middle East. I’m not saying she’s got a long list of dignitary boyfriends/johns, but I think she has enough interest from a handful of wealthy guys and… that’s how she supports herself.
This is such a bizarre story. I didn’t realize Lohan spent so much time in the Middle East. And MBS? Huh.
It’s so weird that it seems there has to be a grain of truth to it somewhere, but I cant figure out where exactly. Just the LL has some rich boyfriends in the middle east?
And yes its important to point out that MBS a really terrible person.
I think this is more of an attention seeking story from Lilo and maybe its an offer to MBS
I recently watched a documentary about the sex trade and one girl was talking about Middle Eastern clients, she basically said they have ‘kinky’ tastes esp when it comes to partying with western women. By kinky she meant degradation/humiliation – they love to degrade/humiliate western women, she said you are very very well rewarded for it but its not for the faint hearted as things can get rough. As for Lohan there has been stories for years about the type of clients/parties she attends with her new ‘wealthy friends’ and there are reasons why she is always covered in bruises (apparently showing them off is part of advertising your services). If even a smidgen of the stories are true then I can see why she keeps with the coke. She has truly fallen to the depths.
It’s notorious and disgusting.
You don’t have to look hard to see which models come back from a “vacation” in the Middle East with bruises and abrasions on their bodies. Not so easy to hide when you’re on the catwalk. In the modelling world, everyone knows, everyone does it, everyone makes more for a weekend doing this than they do the rest of the year.
oh ugh. That is horrifying.
what was the doc @digital unicorn? I’m interested in watching it
Yeah, LL met a Saudi guy who told her he’s the crown prince, so she lifted his credit card and ignored his text messages asking her to stop buying shit with it.
This.
BAHAHAHAHA!!!!
There are literally THOUSANDS of Saudi royals and “princes”; but the real power in concentrated in a few. If this wasn’t all so sickening I would laugh that one of the lesser “princes” scammed her.
Lol! It was probably “gift wrapped” in his wallet.
That first picture looks like she’s possessed. I thought it was long rumored that her “boyfriends” helped fund her lifestyle. We know she’s not working.
I think there’s no point walking on eggshells about it – she obviously is financed by wealthy Middle Eastern men. What she does for that money is no different than what every other actress and model who “just happens” to be hanging out in Dubai is doing for it.
However, most try to hide this. Only Lins would try to pretend she was involved with MbS. Poor thing.
It’s probably some PR stunt put together by LL and her mom! I don’t buy it.
Yup, not buying this; calling total BS. Just another thing to try and stay relevant. Wasn’t she just laughed at in Australia’s Masked Singer show? While I do think she …ahem…”entertains” Middle Eastern “gentlemen” to pay her way, there’s not a chance this is true.
I think you’re bang on. Some dude told LL he’s MBS, and she’s so pickled she believed it.
I mean, there have been rumours about her ‘yachting’ activities abroad for years. She was extremely cash strapped before she moved to Dubai, including running out on a $46,000 Chateau Marmont bill (https://www.eonline.com/uk/news/973102/inside-lindsay-lohan-s-complicated-post-hollywood-life). After she moved to Dubai she suddenly started traveling the world in style and going to events like Formula One Grand Prix, which seem to be at a totally different level then her prior party scenes. Given that she doesn’t seem to be working much in tv or film, ‘friends’ funding her lifestyle doesn’t seem far-fetched. She wouldn’t be the first. Who knows if MBS is in the mix.
Imagine thinking this is something to brag about.
It’s horrifying isn’t it? Hey Cracken, could you ask him where the body pieces of the journalist he ordered murdered are? You know, for his grieving family. FFS.
And the end game is what? More clients? Has to be. It’s certainly not acting or music work. Does she think Scorsese read this and called her agent? That the makers of Marvel and Star Wars are currently fighting over who gets to cast her first? If anything they are running away even faster than before.
It’s amazing to remember she was legit once upon a time.
I used to live in the UAE and although it was known that she spent time in Dubai no one cared at all, she’s not famous or anything over there. But dating a Westerner is seen as a bit of a novelty for the locals, so I’d well believe that she has a rich sugar daddy on the go to fund her lifestyle. I would highly doubt that it’s anyone of note, specially a Saudi – they keep their shit locked down.
Whether this is true or not, why would anyone think bragging about getting involved with a despicable murderer is a good look?
This is all part of the Lilo delusion that she’s still famous and she’s clearly desperate for the attention. This is the idiot that tried to insert herself into the Weinstein scandal by defending him. This is on brand for her.
I mean it wouldnt be the first rumour I heard of MBS and a high-end escort, sorry I mean.. washed up actress *cough*.
Loathe the Saudi royal family. Loathe them. Vulgar awful creeps.
The thing is – if this was 10 – 15 years ago, I might believe it. But… why would she still be popular. It’s not like she’s an attractive woman at this point – she can’t act / doesn’t get any roles, so it’s not even the cheese factor of “oh she is a CELEBRITY!”.
I can’t stop laughing at her being referred to as “the Herbie: Fully Loaded star” LOL.
That movie was a million years ago, right?
And wasn’t it widely-panned?
Vulgar dirty old men have vulgar taste… I see her as being popular with a certain disgusting sort. I just don’t believe MBS is involved – the random dude claiming to be a prince theory sounds very likely.
I’ve met some young women who lived in these type of countries for a year or two, befriending certain men, and when they do return to Argentina they suddenly own very expensive real estate. So yeah, this is how Lindsay Lohan supports herself. It’s sad because she had potential and now she is reduced to”befriending” wealthy men.
That has got to be the worst pic of Lohan I’ve ever seen.
Nah, not even in the top 10 worst.
i know we’ve been saying this for years about lindsay but this time… you in danger, girl
Expect the Lindsay has gone missing article soon.
Nagini will be furious. MBS is hers, her backup for the uncooperative Justin Trudeau.
The question is who won’t Lindsay Lohan date. Far be it from me to question a woman’s dating choices. Now she has evil dictator checked off her black book list.
I’m sorry, the Rumors singer? I’m only familiar with one Rumors and it did not come from this trick. Also, when was her music career?