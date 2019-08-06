“Nobel laureate & literary icon Toni Morrison has passed away” links
Rest in peace, Toni Morrison. The Nobel laureate & literary icon has passed away at the age of 88. I’m adding some additional articles/tweets below. [JustJared]
  1. Kitten says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Another brilliant and powerful voice lost. Sigh.

  2. duchess of hazard says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Rest in peace, good woman. Lay your pen down.

  3. Fluffy Princess says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    What an amazing, wise, wise woman. May she rest in peace.

  4. Amaryis says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    You will be missed darling 😢 RIP

  5. Lightpurple says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    May she Rest In Peace.

  6. osito says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Rest in power, Toni.

  7. elimaeby says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    If you haven’t, go buy and read The Bluest Eye. That book changed my life. Rest in peace, brilliant woman.

  8. Wilma says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Something very superficial: I always found Toni Morrison to be such a beautiful woman.

  9. bamaborn says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Talented author; rest in peace Ms. Morrison.

  10. h3Rh1GHN3SS says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm

    I’m saddened by her death, but inspired by her life. rest in peace big sis!

  11. Nanea says:
    August 6, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    Thank you, Toni Morrison, for sharing your powerful stories with us and for challenging our minds.
    Rest in power!

