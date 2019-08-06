“Nobel laureate & literary icon Toni Morrison has passed away” links

Rest in peace, Toni Morrison. The Nobel laureate & literary icon has passed away at the age of 88. I’m adding some additional articles/tweets below. [JustJared]
Towleroad’s Toni Morrison obituary. [Towleroad]
Like honestly has there ever been a baddie as bad as Toni Morrison? A woman who published her first novel at 39 after waking up every morning at 4 to write before getting her kids to school and going to work editing books by white men then ended up winning the full NOBEL PRIZE???
— Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) August 6, 2019
Toni Morrison's books focus, without apology or explanation, on black lives.
"I've spent my entire writing life trying to make sure that the white gaze was not the dominant one in any of my books," she told Charlie Rose in 1998.
Morrison has died at 88.https://t.co/E7KN4fQelX
— NPR (@NPR) August 6, 2019
We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight.
“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”
February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019 pic.twitter.com/DWnElCpMKc
— Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) August 6, 2019
Toni Morrison after the 2016 election: "On Election Day, how eagerly so many white voters—both the poorly educated and the well educated—embraced the shame and fear sowed by Donald Trump." https://t.co/YTZIdHdvyy
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 6, 2019
Another brilliant and powerful voice lost. Sigh.
Rest in peace, good woman. Lay your pen down.
What an amazing, wise, wise woman. May she rest in peace.
You will be missed darling 😢 RIP
May she Rest In Peace.
Rest in power, Toni.
If you haven’t, go buy and read The Bluest Eye. That book changed my life. Rest in peace, brilliant woman.
Something very superficial: I always found Toni Morrison to be such a beautiful woman.
Talented author; rest in peace Ms. Morrison.
I’m saddened by her death, but inspired by her life. rest in peace big sis!
Thank you, Toni Morrison, for sharing your powerful stories with us and for challenging our minds.
Rest in power!