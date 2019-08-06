“Nobel laureate & literary icon Toni Morrison has passed away” links

Rest in peace, Toni Morrison. The Nobel laureate & literary icon has passed away at the age of 88. I’m adding some additional articles/tweets below. [JustJared]

Towleroad’s Toni Morrison obituary. [Towleroad]

Like honestly has there ever been a baddie as bad as Toni Morrison? A woman who published her first novel at 39 after waking up every morning at 4 to write before getting her kids to school and going to work editing books by white men then ended up winning the full NOBEL PRIZE??? — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison's books focus, without apology or explanation, on black lives. "I've spent my entire writing life trying to make sure that the white gaze was not the dominant one in any of my books," she told Charlie Rose in 1998. Morrison has died at 88.https://t.co/E7KN4fQelX — NPR (@NPR) August 6, 2019

We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight. “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019 pic.twitter.com/DWnElCpMKc — Alfred A. Knopf (@AAKnopf) August 6, 2019