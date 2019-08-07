Keira Knightley respects natural aging until she finds her own grey hairs

I totally blanked on the fact that Keira Knightley is pregnant again. And I even wrote a post about it back in May! I have no memory of that. But yes, Keira is pregnant right now. It’s her second pregnancy. She gave birth to daughter Edie back in 2015. I think Keira must be pretty far along in this pregnancy too – she had a nice sized bump back in May. Maybe a late summer delivery? Or early fall, perhaps. A Virgo baby or a Libra baby. Anyway, Keira recently chatted with the Daily Mail’s gossip guy Sebastian Shakespeare about ageing. Keira is only 34 years old, but as I said many times, Keira really stopped giving a sh-t in her 30s, and she’ll talk about whatever she wants to talk about. I really enjoyed these quotes:

Keira Knightley has mixed feelings about growing old. ‘I walk down the street and I see women with amazing grey hair and the lines on their face and I think it’s the story of their life and I love it and I feel empowered by it and that’s what I want to be when I grow up,’ says the Atonement actress, 34. ‘And then I find grey hairs and I think, “Oh my god I’m going to dye it!” ’ The actress, who is pregnant with her second child by her musician husband James Righton, adds: ‘You think you know what your body is and what your face is, then suddenly it changes. It’s not about vanity, some of it is, but it’s not all about vanity. It’s about not recognising who you thought you were.’

Yes, I love seeing middle-aged women and older women embrace the ageing process and rock grey hair and their laugh lines and all of that. I prefer seeing that rather than bad dye jobs, wigs and joker-faces. But then when I see my own grey hair, or the dark circles under my eyes (hereditary) or the new, slowly developing crow’s feet, I’m like “damn I need to go to the drug store and buy some dye and some better eye cream.” I do think there’s a difference between “dyeing your hair and taking care of your skin” versus “I completely reject ageing and I’m going in for an eyelift/facelift right now.” But ultimately, it’s your own individual call. And Keira’s right, for many of us, it’s not just about vanity, it’s about recognizing ourselves.