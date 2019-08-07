Donald Trump told Beto O’Rourke to ‘be quiet’ & Beto wasn’t having it

Another day where the White Supremacist-in-Chief weaponizes his social media account to radicalize terrorists and encourage them to violently target his political enemies, personal enemies or simply groups of people he believes to be sub-human (women, Latinos, African-Americans). Last night, Donald Trump decided that he had enough of Beto O’Rourke, whose hometown of El Paso was targeted by one of Trump’s radicalized white supremacist terrorists. The El Paso mass murderer was actively targeting Mexican-Americans and Mexican immigrants, and the murderer was literally shooting women, children and babies. So this happened:
22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I. https://t.co/dakFPKj0vJ
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 7, 2019
It feels like… something broke in Beto. This is his Network “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore” moment – he’s been cursing in interviews, calling out the media for normalizing Trump’s hatred and racism and Beto has just been… emotional. I’m not trying to make a thing out of it, but obviously Beto’s words and actions would be treated much differently if a woman was reacting the way he is. That being said, I appreciate that Beto is just REACTING authentically and it’s not “pollsters say Beto should do this and this.” Beto really is that upset and devastated and angry.
Beto will not be attending whatever little makeshift faux-dignitary thing with Trump today, when Trump visits El Paso. The Trump advance people also haven’t informed the mayor of Dayton, Ohio about any visit, so she suggests that maybe Trump really is going to Toledo.
Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley: "I've heard that [President Trump's] coming Wednesday but I have not gotten a call. And you know he might be going to Toledo, I don't know." pic.twitter.com/CYnyF6hA31
— The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2019
Also, here’s something nice: Kamala Harris sent a nice lunch to the staffers at Beto’s headquarters in El Paso. Classy.
Folks have been so kind these last few days— a good reminder of the larger fight we are up against and how we can all come together in such dark moments. Thank you to team @KamalaHarris for being so thoughtful and sending lunch to Beto HQ in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/hbbOPslV3G
— Aleigha Cavalier (@aleighacavalier) August 6, 2019
This was a good tweet too:
Obama didn't actually mention Trump's name, but Trump and his friends at Fox knew the statement was about Trump because every official statement that's like "don't be a degenerate racist" is about Trump, and everyone knows it. https://t.co/nOfuxoR7DH
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 6, 2019
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Say what you will about Beto, but in times like these I love him. It’s nice to see people who are unwilling to back down who obviously truly CARE.
Will he be president? Very slim chance. But I really really enjoy having him around in general.
Well you never know, look what people said about Dump!
That’s true, too. I mean there are certainly worse people for the job (current occupant obviously included). I wouldn’t mind seeing him as a VP, either, though I think there are plenty of more qualified candidates.
At this point, whoever could beat dumpf is at least better than the current situation.
@DigitalUnicorn- always love your comments (biggest reason I head to @celebitchy) and I would love it if you are prescient! His authenticity is wonderful and I will also echo Kamala is a class act on the lunch.
IMHO. Beto needs to concentrate on a US Senate race to once-an- for-all oust Cruz from office.
I think Beto has a way to go before he reaches the Oval office. That said it is within his grasp in the next 10 years.
Agree with all of this. I’m from Texas, voted for Beto in his race against Cruz. I don’t think he’s ready to be president this round. I’d love to see him as a VP someday. But I appreciate him going off a bit unhinged with this shooting in his hometown. I appreciate him SAYING THE THINGS about Trump. I think he’s lending an important element to the conversation right now.
Shocked (/s) at how Trump made his attack against Beto so racist and based on ratings? So supremely unpresidential. In sharp contrast to how Obama handled his message on social media about these shootings, and others.
Literally laughed at the Dayton mayor’s quote. It should not be this way with this guy in office. But yet, here we are.
I wish more people would tell Trump “no” when he yells at them or tells them to be quiet during press conferences. Go Beto!
Please just _ _ _ already, Asshole.
Yeah. Can’t happen soon enough.
Good for you, Beto. Get mad. We should all be so very angry about domestic terrorism. We should be livid about what Trump has done to this country. This isn’t normal. This isn’t acceptable.
I really think he needs to withdraw from the presidential race and run for Senate again against Corryn, who has been tweeting outrageous things in response to the shooting of his constituents.
Yessssss!
He needs to have a role, for certain. I have been impressed by how he is not glossing over this madness.
Agree. I think he would do a lot more good there than running against 90 other dem nominees for president.
I just don’t get it. Trump literally looks like inverted anus. He’s a grotesque caricature of everything he’s ever tried to be. An imitation of a real human being. Even when he attacks people, it’s more or less childish nonsense. With the exception of the last couple of years, he didn’t even have the power of the presidency behind him. Why are people so reluctant and seemingly afraid to fight back?
I don’t understand why more public officials won’t do what Beto and the mayor are doing. The Dayton mayor has been rather masterful in her comments.
Some seem afraid of the potential wrath, yet all he does is tweet or make comments from afar. The main fear is some kook will do something to please the orange one.
After all, bullies are cowards.
The “Little Guys” he stiffed couldn’t fight back without being near-bankrupted by legal fees, the banks and investors didn’t want to admit that they’d been played by a functionally illiterate con man, so quietly reconciled themselves to their losses, and now the GOP can’t criticise him without feeling the back of Cult 45′s hand.
One of Nevada’s Republican state senators released a statement a couple of days ago criticising the GOP’s coddling of white supremacists and was immediately slapped with an official rebuke from the state party essentially accusing him of being an open borders, baby-killing socialist.
Theres a video of him calling out the media, to their faces and I just fucking fell in love with him. He is what America needs right now.
I’ve never seen anyone so easily able to make every situation worse, and all about himself. Dump is a living nightmare.
Nice burn by the Dayton mayor.
I like Beto. He’s not my choice, but I would certainly vote for him if he were to win the nomination. I appreciate what he has said regarding El Paso. It does seem like something snapped, but who can blame him, these are his people. He should be angry, as we all should.
I despise politics. So many lukewarm answers and rehearsed responses.
Beto talking like someone genuinely pissed off was thrilling.
He said how fed up he was with the media questioning whether Trump is racist. “Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist,” O’Rourke said. “He’s been racist since day one — before day one.”
Beto way out of a failing presidential race. All he has to say is that he needs to save his home state from the GOP, there are more than enough qualified candidates who can beat Trump and bring our country back. This is it, Beto!!!
Tell him that via letter, phone call or twitter. I have!
Beto needs to run for the Senate again in Texas, get more political experience and then run for president.
EXACTLY!
Good for Beto. I think so many americans understand his rage and frustration, its almost a relief in a way to see a candidate expressing it.
Beto really made me realize how much I crave a strong, moral voice. He won’t be at trump’s thing today, but he will be in El Paso, and you know, I don’t think trump will benefit from this head to head comparison.
I know, right? Beto’s compassion has always shone through and I’m glad he isn’t holding back on Trump and the press. Maybe something will shift. It’s doubtful but I feel like, for example with Ivanka trotting out that tweet about Chicago, the WH and the family are panicking because they can’t control the narrative as well as they have been.
I am desperate for a president of the US who cares passionately about people. I also loved Bennett for his speech in congress, and think its a shame he isnt being noticed more as a candidate.
Beto is doing great. But i wish he’d run for senate instead. Warren or Sanders are what America needs. Kamala is great too. As is Booker.
Everyone saying Beto should run for Senate instead-tell him that! Letter, phone call, social media, whatever. Don’t just say it here. Add your voice to the chorus that is probably already telling him that.
“I’m not trying to make a thing out of it, but obviously Beto’s words and actions would be treated much differently if a woman was reacting the way he is.”
Indeed. The first example hat comes to mind is Rashida Tlaib. The right is gleefully demonizing her for saying motherf^cker. Although I’d argue that Beto is being treated pretty damn harshly…Trump’s tweet was (yet again) beyond the pale. And the deplorable are already well-practiced at smearing him from the Senate race. I hope he (Beto) doesn’t shut up.
I wish more politicians were as real as Beto and call it for what it is. The media failed last time and enabled Trump to win and they’re doing the same thing again. Standing by and enabling a hateful, racist to spew his bile unchecked. Everywhere Trump goes he spreads anger and hate.
And once again that moron proves there’s no tragedy too great for him not to use it as a chance to launch childish insults and behave as if once again, it isn’t about all the victims but instead about how everyone didn’t immediately say how well he reacted to it.
I’m glad Beto spoke up. I wish more would. At this point, we don’t have much left to lose.
I don’t understand why people are pushing Beto to run for Senate again. In what way is he a worse candidate than anyone else running? He has six years of Congressional experience under his belt.
At any rate the amazing MJ Hegar is running for Senate in TX. How would you react if Beto bumped her from the race?