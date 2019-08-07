Donald Trump told Beto O’Rourke to ‘be quiet’ & Beto wasn’t having it

Embed from Getty Images

Another day where the White Supremacist-in-Chief weaponizes his social media account to radicalize terrorists and encourage them to violently target his political enemies, personal enemies or simply groups of people he believes to be sub-human (women, Latinos, African-Americans). Last night, Donald Trump decided that he had enough of Beto O’Rourke, whose hometown of El Paso was targeted by one of Trump’s radicalized white supremacist terrorists. The El Paso mass murderer was actively targeting Mexican-Americans and Mexican immigrants, and the murderer was literally shooting women, children and babies. So this happened:

22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I. https://t.co/dakFPKj0vJ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 7, 2019

It feels like… something broke in Beto. This is his Network “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore” moment – he’s been cursing in interviews, calling out the media for normalizing Trump’s hatred and racism and Beto has just been… emotional. I’m not trying to make a thing out of it, but obviously Beto’s words and actions would be treated much differently if a woman was reacting the way he is. That being said, I appreciate that Beto is just REACTING authentically and it’s not “pollsters say Beto should do this and this.” Beto really is that upset and devastated and angry.

Beto will not be attending whatever little makeshift faux-dignitary thing with Trump today, when Trump visits El Paso. The Trump advance people also haven’t informed the mayor of Dayton, Ohio about any visit, so she suggests that maybe Trump really is going to Toledo.

Mayor of Dayton Nan Whaley: "I've heard that [President Trump's] coming Wednesday but I have not gotten a call. And you know he might be going to Toledo, I don't know." pic.twitter.com/CYnyF6hA31 — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2019

Also, here’s something nice: Kamala Harris sent a nice lunch to the staffers at Beto’s headquarters in El Paso. Classy.

Folks have been so kind these last few days— a good reminder of the larger fight we are up against and how we can all come together in such dark moments. Thank you to team @KamalaHarris for being so thoughtful and sending lunch to Beto HQ in El Paso. pic.twitter.com/hbbOPslV3G — Aleigha Cavalier (@aleighacavalier) August 6, 2019

This was a good tweet too:

Obama didn't actually mention Trump's name, but Trump and his friends at Fox knew the statement was about Trump because every official statement that's like "don't be a degenerate racist" is about Trump, and everyone knows it. https://t.co/nOfuxoR7DH — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) August 6, 2019

