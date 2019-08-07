« Previous Post       Next Post »

Donald Trump told Beto O’Rourke to ‘be quiet’ & Beto wasn’t having it

Embed from Getty Images

Another day where the White Supremacist-in-Chief weaponizes his social media account to radicalize terrorists and encourage them to violently target his political enemies, personal enemies or simply groups of people he believes to be sub-human (women, Latinos, African-Americans). Last night, Donald Trump decided that he had enough of Beto O’Rourke, whose hometown of El Paso was targeted by one of Trump’s radicalized white supremacist terrorists. The El Paso mass murderer was actively targeting Mexican-Americans and Mexican immigrants, and the murderer was literally shooting women, children and babies. So this happened:

It feels like… something broke in Beto. This is his Network “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore” moment – he’s been cursing in interviews, calling out the media for normalizing Trump’s hatred and racism and Beto has just been… emotional. I’m not trying to make a thing out of it, but obviously Beto’s words and actions would be treated much differently if a woman was reacting the way he is. That being said, I appreciate that Beto is just REACTING authentically and it’s not “pollsters say Beto should do this and this.” Beto really is that upset and devastated and angry.

Beto will not be attending whatever little makeshift faux-dignitary thing with Trump today, when Trump visits El Paso. The Trump advance people also haven’t informed the mayor of Dayton, Ohio about any visit, so she suggests that maybe Trump really is going to Toledo.

Also, here’s something nice: Kamala Harris sent a nice lunch to the staffers at Beto’s headquarters in El Paso. Classy.

This was a good tweet too:

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

34 Responses to “Donald Trump told Beto O’Rourke to ‘be quiet’ & Beto wasn’t having it”

  1. Erinn says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Say what you will about Beto, but in times like these I love him. It’s nice to see people who are unwilling to back down who obviously truly CARE.

    Will he be president? Very slim chance. But I really really enjoy having him around in general.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      August 7, 2019 at 8:06 am

      Well you never know, look what people said about Dump!

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        August 7, 2019 at 8:17 am

        That’s true, too. I mean there are certainly worse people for the job (current occupant obviously included). I wouldn’t mind seeing him as a VP, either, though I think there are plenty of more qualified candidates.

        At this point, whoever could beat dumpf is at least better than the current situation.

      • JustBitchy says:
        August 7, 2019 at 8:36 am

        @DigitalUnicorn- always love your comments (biggest reason I head to @celebitchy) and I would love it if you are prescient! His authenticity is wonderful and I will also echo Kamala is a class act on the lunch.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        August 7, 2019 at 8:37 am

        IMHO. Beto needs to concentrate on a US Senate race to once-an- for-all oust Cruz from office.

    • Mignionette says:
      August 7, 2019 at 8:24 am

      I think Beto has a way to go before he reaches the Oval office. That said it is within his grasp in the next 10 years.

      Reply
    • Abby says:
      August 7, 2019 at 8:30 am

      Agree with all of this. I’m from Texas, voted for Beto in his race against Cruz. I don’t think he’s ready to be president this round. I’d love to see him as a VP someday. But I appreciate him going off a bit unhinged with this shooting in his hometown. I appreciate him SAYING THE THINGS about Trump. I think he’s lending an important element to the conversation right now.

      Shocked (/s) at how Trump made his attack against Beto so racist and based on ratings? So supremely unpresidential. In sharp contrast to how Obama handled his message on social media about these shootings, and others.

      Literally laughed at the Dayton mayor’s quote. It should not be this way with this guy in office. But yet, here we are.

      Reply
  2. AlwaysAnnaRun says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:04 am

    I wish more people would tell Trump “no” when he yells at them or tells them to be quiet during press conferences. Go Beto!

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:07 am

    Please just _ _ _ already, Asshole.

    Reply
  4. tempest prognosticator says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:15 am

    Good for you, Beto. Get mad. We should all be so very angry about domestic terrorism. We should be livid about what Trump has done to this country. This isn’t normal. This isn’t acceptable.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:16 am

    I really think he needs to withdraw from the presidential race and run for Senate again against Corryn, who has been tweeting outrageous things in response to the shooting of his constituents.

    Reply
  6. Leo says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:17 am

    I just don’t get it. Trump literally looks like inverted anus. He’s a grotesque caricature of everything he’s ever tried to be. An imitation of a real human being. Even when he attacks people, it’s more or less childish nonsense. With the exception of the last couple of years, he didn’t even have the power of the presidency behind him. Why are people so reluctant and seemingly afraid to fight back?

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      August 7, 2019 at 8:34 am

      I don’t understand why more public officials won’t do what Beto and the mayor are doing. The Dayton mayor has been rather masterful in her comments.

      Some seem afraid of the potential wrath, yet all he does is tweet or make comments from afar. The main fear is some kook will do something to please the orange one.

      After all, bullies are cowards.

      Reply
    • Elkie says:
      August 7, 2019 at 8:49 am

      The “Little Guys” he stiffed couldn’t fight back without being near-bankrupted by legal fees, the banks and investors didn’t want to admit that they’d been played by a functionally illiterate con man, so quietly reconciled themselves to their losses, and now the GOP can’t criticise him without feeling the back of Cult 45′s hand.

      One of Nevada’s Republican state senators released a statement a couple of days ago criticising the GOP’s coddling of white supremacists and was immediately slapped with an official rebuke from the state party essentially accusing him of being an open borders, baby-killing socialist.

      Reply
  7. Wow2 says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:25 am

    Theres a video of him calling out the media, to their faces and I just fucking fell in love with him. He is what America needs right now.

    Reply
  8. Lucy2 says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:29 am

    I’ve never seen anyone so easily able to make every situation worse, and all about himself. Dump is a living nightmare.

    Nice burn by the Dayton mayor.

    I like Beto. He’s not my choice, but I would certainly vote for him if he were to win the nomination. I appreciate what he has said regarding El Paso. It does seem like something snapped, but who can blame him, these are his people. He should be angry, as we all should.

    Reply
  9. LadyT says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:32 am

    I despise politics. So many lukewarm answers and rehearsed responses.
    Beto talking like someone genuinely pissed off was thrilling.
    He said how fed up he was with the media questioning whether Trump is racist. “Jesus Christ, of course he’s racist,” O’Rourke said. “He’s been racist since day one — before day one.”

    Reply
  10. Iknow says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:32 am

    Beto way out of a failing presidential race. All he has to say is that he needs to save his home state from the GOP, there are more than enough qualified candidates who can beat Trump and bring our country back. This is it, Beto!!!

    Reply
  11. Michel says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Beto needs to run for the Senate again in Texas, get more political experience and then run for president.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Good for Beto. I think so many americans understand his rage and frustration, its almost a relief in a way to see a candidate expressing it.

    Reply
  13. Darla says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:39 am

    Beto really made me realize how much I crave a strong, moral voice. He won’t be at trump’s thing today, but he will be in El Paso, and you know, I don’t think trump will benefit from this head to head comparison.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      August 7, 2019 at 8:52 am

      I know, right? Beto’s compassion has always shone through and I’m glad he isn’t holding back on Trump and the press. Maybe something will shift. It’s doubtful but I feel like, for example with Ivanka trotting out that tweet about Chicago, the WH and the family are panicking because they can’t control the narrative as well as they have been.

      Reply
  14. Ye says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:45 am

    I am desperate for a president of the US who cares passionately about people. I also loved Bennett for his speech in congress, and think its a shame he isnt being noticed more as a candidate.

    Beto is doing great. But i wish he’d run for senate instead. Warren or Sanders are what America needs. Kamala is great too. As is Booker.

    Reply
  15. Jerusha says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Everyone saying Beto should run for Senate instead-tell him that! Letter, phone call, social media, whatever. Don’t just say it here. Add your voice to the chorus that is probably already telling him that.

    Reply
  16. Esmom says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:49 am

    “I’m not trying to make a thing out of it, but obviously Beto’s words and actions would be treated much differently if a woman was reacting the way he is.”

    Indeed. The first example hat comes to mind is Rashida Tlaib. The right is gleefully demonizing her for saying motherf^cker. Although I’d argue that Beto is being treated pretty damn harshly…Trump’s tweet was (yet again) beyond the pale. And the deplorable are already well-practiced at smearing him from the Senate race. I hope he (Beto) doesn’t shut up.

    Reply
  17. IlsaLund says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:52 am

    I wish more politicians were as real as Beto and call it for what it is. The media failed last time and enabled Trump to win and they’re doing the same thing again. Standing by and enabling a hateful, racist to spew his bile unchecked. Everywhere Trump goes he spreads anger and hate.

    Reply
  18. grabbyhands says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:52 am

    And once again that moron proves there’s no tragedy too great for him not to use it as a chance to launch childish insults and behave as if once again, it isn’t about all the victims but instead about how everyone didn’t immediately say how well he reacted to it.

    I’m glad Beto spoke up. I wish more would. At this point, we don’t have much left to lose.

    Reply
  19. cheryl says:
    August 7, 2019 at 8:59 am

    I don’t understand why people are pushing Beto to run for Senate again. In what way is he a worse candidate than anyone else running? He has six years of Congressional experience under his belt.

    At any rate the amazing MJ Hegar is running for Senate in TX. How would you react if Beto bumped her from the race?

    Reply
