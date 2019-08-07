“Justin Theroux opened the most edgy ‘dive bar’ ever in New York” links
  • August 07, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Justin Theroux has opened up a hipster “dive bar” in New York & I’m sure it is the most performatively edgy bar ever. [LaineyGossip]
Post Malone’s third album is coming out & I’m interested? [Just Jared]
Wendy Williams’ gross ex-husband is still her manager. [Dlisted]
Eva Longoria is ready for autumn fashion. [Go Fug Yourself]
Disney is remaking Home Alone for its streaming service. [Pajiba]
Cyntoia Brown is free and her story is heartbreaking. [Jezebel]
Joshua Rush is bisexual, huzzah. [Towleroad]
The trailer for the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot is here. [OMG Blog]
LOL, Jon Voight says racism has been solved. [The Blemish]

Justin Theroux shows off his toned arms while walking his dog in NYC

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to ““Justin Theroux opened the most edgy ‘dive bar’ ever in New York” links”

  1. pantanlones en fuego says:
    August 7, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Can he try any harder to be edgy? lol

    Reply
    • LahdidahBaby says:
      August 7, 2019 at 1:05 pm

      My very first reaction, exactly. When you have to try that hard to be edgy—from the watering hole right down to the costume and the pitbull–maybe your insecurity is showing?

      Reply
  2. minx says:
    August 7, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Fukc Jon Voight.

    Reply
  3. Nicegirl says:
    August 7, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    I heard you’ve gotta wear jorts to get in.

    Reply
  4. HK9 says:
    August 7, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Kevin is still Wendy’s manager?? Either the contracts are too messy to dissolve or he’s got something on her because I cannot see that sack of s-t doing a goddamn thing in her best interest.

    Reply
  5. Xi Tang says:
    August 7, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    I really like Justin. Met him several times and he’s very sweet and down to earth. This site really made me despise him \:. He’s very easy to talk to. And other then mentioning how amazing NY is (literally every sentence lol), he’s really not try hard at all.

    Reply
  6. bitchyarchitect says:
    August 7, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    omg wow what a cliche. Also how totally unimaginative. while his outfit is totally laughable on him- i kinda like it for me. something nice- i aspire to those arms.

    Reply
  7. ItReallyIsYou,NotMe says:
    August 7, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    If Justin wants to go where nobody knows his name, WHY did he announce that it’s HIS bar!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment