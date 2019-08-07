“Justin Theroux opened the most edgy ‘dive bar’ ever in New York” links

Justin Theroux has opened up a hipster “dive bar” in New York & I’m sure it is the most performatively edgy bar ever. [LaineyGossip]
Post Malone’s third album is coming out & I’m interested? [Just Jared]
Wendy Williams’ gross ex-husband is still her manager. [Dlisted]
Eva Longoria is ready for autumn fashion. [Go Fug Yourself]
Disney is remaking Home Alone for its streaming service. [Pajiba]
Cyntoia Brown is free and her story is heartbreaking. [Jezebel]
Joshua Rush is bisexual, huzzah. [Towleroad]
The trailer for the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot is here. [OMG Blog]
LOL, Jon Voight says racism has been solved. [The Blemish]
Can he try any harder to be edgy? lol
My very first reaction, exactly. When you have to try that hard to be edgy—from the watering hole right down to the costume and the pitbull–maybe your insecurity is showing?
Fukc Jon Voight.
👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆X1000
I heard you’ve gotta wear jorts to get in.
Kevin is still Wendy’s manager?? Either the contracts are too messy to dissolve or he’s got something on her because I cannot see that sack of s-t doing a goddamn thing in her best interest.
I would guess that too. Plus, she seems very codependent and he’s got a baby mama to support 🙄
I really like Justin. Met him several times and he’s very sweet and down to earth. This site really made me despise him \:. He’s very easy to talk to. And other then mentioning how amazing NY is (literally every sentence lol), he’s really not try hard at all.
omg wow what a cliche. Also how totally unimaginative. while his outfit is totally laughable on him- i kinda like it for me. something nice- i aspire to those arms.
If Justin wants to go where nobody knows his name, WHY did he announce that it’s HIS bar!