The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s King’s Cup regatta is being pushed up a day

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge unveil the King's Cup trophy during the launch the King's Cup Regatta, at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, south east London on May 7, 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s big summer event takes place this week. The King’s Cup regatta race was supposed to take place on Friday on the Isle of Wight, but as the date fast approaches, someone at Kensington Palace looked at the weather report and saw that their big fancy boat race was about to be rained out. So they switched the date!

Pushing it ahead a day? What is this witchcraft? My guess is that the Isle of Wight was supposed to get rain starting on Friday and going throughout the weekend, but Thursday probably looks bright and sunny. The must have the ideal conditions for their big keen event!

Keeping on brand, the Cambridges launched this event three months ago and there’s been periodic reminders of how keen the Cambridges are to do this one event. King’s Cup is basically the only thing on their schedule between Wimbledon and their fall schedule. William and Kate still plan to individually skipper two of the sailboats in the eight-boat regatta race. The King’s Cup has been dormant for years – there was last a King’s Cup race in 1920. So, it’s historical, but modernized by the Cambridges. They actually hope this will become one of their new “things.” Also: the King’s Cup trophy looks so much like the Wimbledon men’s trophy, right?

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wave to wellwishers as they leave after attending the launch of the King's Cup Regatta, at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, south east London on May 7, 2019.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge talk to members of the media about their newborn nephew, as they arrive to launch the King's Cup Regatta, at the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, south east London on May 7, 2019.

