Charles, the Earl Spencer, seems to think male primogeniture is, like, a choice?

This is the weirdest story. The late Princess Diana only had one brother, her younger brother Charles Spencer, who inherited the family’s grand Althorp estate. The estate could not have been inherited by Diana or her two older sisters, because the British aristocracy still operates by the ancient, sexist laws of male primogeniture, where the firstborn SON inherits everything. There have been a handful of exceptions where aristocrats’ daughters inherit their fathers’ properties, titles and/or estates, but that’s usually when there are no male heirs, and even then, I think the Queen basically has to approve it. Anyway, Charles Spencer has been the Earl Spencer for decades now. He’s on his third wife, and he has seven children combined through three marriages. And Althorp is still going to his firstborn SON, not his any of his oldest daughters. That’s the law. But the Earl Spencer and the Daily Mail makes it sound like Charles is making a choice to leave everything to his son. That’s… not the case?
Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, has revealed his plans to leave the family’s Althorp estate to his son, rather than his eldest daughter, Kitty. The journalist and broadcaster, who has been married three times, has seven children aged between 28 and seven. In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, it was revealed he is likely to follow the practice of male primogeniture, in which titles, as well as stately homes, are inherited by the eldest son.
For Earl Spencer, this means sprawling Althorp, in Northamptonshire, will likely be passed on to drama student Viscount Louis Spencer, 25, rather than to any of his three older daughters, Lady Kitty, 28, and twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, 27.
‘Is it any fairer that the eldest child gets it instead of the eldest male?,’ he asked, reasoning: ‘Whatever you say is a selection.’
However Earl Spencer, who is also father to Hon Edmund, 15, Lady Lara, 13 and seven-year-old Lady Charlotte, admitted it was far from certain that any of his children would want to take up the responsibility of maintaining the family estate.
‘You have to hope that something has bedded down when their turn comes,’ he said.
The Earl Spencer and Princess Diana’s father was the first one to really turn Althorp into any kind of consistently profitable estate – he did so by opening the place up for tours, and even rentals. Charles has done the same, and even more so – people pay to stay in Althorp for all sorts of things, and I’m pretty sure that Charles lives in South Africa most of the time now and just lets Althorp be operated by staff. Anyway, this was weird, right? The Earl Spencer doesn’t have a choice about who inherits Althorp. He’s making it sound like he does. Of course his son Louis will inherit.
This is his oldest child, Lady Kitty Spencer. She’s a model and people always talk about how she looks like Diana. Except… not really?
She looks a lot like her mother but with her father’s eyes and colouring.
Kitty is gorgeous but no, she doesn’t look like Diana.
This is like when everybody says Caroline Kennedy’s son looks like JFK Jr, and I’m struggling to see it.
Her name is Kitty? Or is it short for like…Katherine? She looks nothing like Diana but I can see how saying that advances her career.
She posted a photo of herself as a child and Charlotte looks just like her. It’s uncanny.
Pretty sure that’s her actual name, not a nickname.
Perhaps he’s saying he is making a choice not to fight for a change to the rules?
He has some very good looking children, they must take after their mothers.
I understood he meant that even if the eldest child inherits, regardless of gender, it would still be unfair. It is a selection because order of birth determines who inherits. He didn’t push that hard though. He should have said “why the eldest son and not the eldest child? Why the eldest child and not the most capable child regardless of order of birth?” Can’t shake the status quo too much.
She doesn’t look like Diana.
I like the theory that Diana’s father was actually James Goldsmith
Pics of young Diana and young Jemima Khan? Very strong resemblance. And not in a superficial “oh, same colouring, fine features” way. In a SISTERS way.
Wow! They do!
And he had those VERY blue eyes…
It could be that the Althorp Estate is not entailed; thus, he could leave the property to whichever child he chose.
Now, I’m probably talking about something I don’t know much about, but I do know that Diana’s parents were disappointed that she was not a boy. So Althorp has to be inherited by a male?
I know Prince Charles supports primogeniture for the nobility, but I hate to tell him, it’s on its way out. It’s just a matter of time.
Yeah I didn’t watch a hundred seasons of Downton Abbey for nothing. All that discussion of the “entail.” I wonder how you get around it….if it requires permission from the Monarch, I’m sure the Queen, Charles etc don’t want to touch that with a ten foot pole, given it involves the Spencers.
Kitty Spencer is beautiful but the last I heard she was dating some skeezy old rich guy many years older than her.
Everything I know on this topic comes from romance novels lol.
I believe it’s next to impossible to break an entail when there are legitimate male heirs. Her could reissue/amend the letters patent that established the title and entail but that would set an obnoxious precedent and result in the queen having to justify why she did it for old ladeedah and not baron whatever.
Now if there is no male heir, estate and title revert to the queen I believe and she could grant it to a female “heir” with a fresh letters patent I think. Or she can keep it and grant it to whomever marries Princess Charlotte or something.
The heir issue in general is seemingly difficult to change from my understanding because unlike the laws of succession, you can’t just pass a law and boom, the first born inherits.
You have to amend or reissue or something each letters patent since I think that’s what details who can inherit.
But again, this is my regency era novel degree speaking.
She doesn’t look like Diana at all. She’s had some really unnecessary plastic surgery, though, so maybe she looked more like her before?
When Kate was pregnant the first time I remember that they rushed to change the law that would allow her first born to inherit the throne regardless of gender. I wonder if that changed the law for all titles and not just King/Queen. Otherwise why write this story? There is no story.
Earl Spencer is really messy so this statement was on the mild end of what he usually likes to do.
His kids are the interesting ones Louis is a good looking guy and he has a good head of hair which is all I can think about when he’s pictured with William or Harry. He also randomly took a pic with Nicki Minaj if that’s something you care about. Lady Kitty (yes that’s her full first name) is very pretty but she doesn’t really look like Diana to me and she also has that rich girl model thing going on like Harry and William’s other cousin Amelia Windsor, which means that in the regular world they would just be pretty but since they’re members of the aristocracy their beauty gets elevated to model but that’s jus my opinion.