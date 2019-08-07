Charles, the Earl Spencer, seems to think male primogeniture is, like, a choice?

Cheltenham Literature Festival Day 3

This is the weirdest story. The late Princess Diana only had one brother, her younger brother Charles Spencer, who inherited the family’s grand Althorp estate. The estate could not have been inherited by Diana or her two older sisters, because the British aristocracy still operates by the ancient, sexist laws of male primogeniture, where the firstborn SON inherits everything. There have been a handful of exceptions where aristocrats’ daughters inherit their fathers’ properties, titles and/or estates, but that’s usually when there are no male heirs, and even then, I think the Queen basically has to approve it. Anyway, Charles Spencer has been the Earl Spencer for decades now. He’s on his third wife, and he has seven children combined through three marriages. And Althorp is still going to his firstborn SON, not his any of his oldest daughters. That’s the law. But the Earl Spencer and the Daily Mail makes it sound like Charles is making a choice to leave everything to his son. That’s… not the case?

Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Princess Diana, has revealed his plans to leave the family’s Althorp estate to his son, rather than his eldest daughter, Kitty. The journalist and broadcaster, who has been married three times, has seven children aged between 28 and seven. In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, it was revealed he is likely to follow the practice of male primogeniture, in which titles, as well as stately homes, are inherited by the eldest son.

For Earl Spencer, this means sprawling Althorp, in Northamptonshire, will likely be passed on to drama student Viscount Louis Spencer, 25, rather than to any of his three older daughters, Lady Kitty, 28, and twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, 27.

‘Is it any fairer that the eldest child gets it instead of the eldest male?,’ he asked, reasoning: ‘Whatever you say is a selection.’

However Earl Spencer, who is also father to Hon Edmund, 15, Lady Lara, 13 and seven-year-old Lady Charlotte, admitted it was far from certain that any of his children would want to take up the responsibility of maintaining the family estate.

‘You have to hope that something has bedded down when their turn comes,’ he said.

[From The Daily Mail]

The Earl Spencer and Princess Diana’s father was the first one to really turn Althorp into any kind of consistently profitable estate – he did so by opening the place up for tours, and even rentals. Charles has done the same, and even more so – people pay to stay in Althorp for all sorts of things, and I’m pretty sure that Charles lives in South Africa most of the time now and just lets Althorp be operated by staff. Anyway, this was weird, right? The Earl Spencer doesn’t have a choice about who inherits Althorp. He’s making it sound like he does. Of course his son Louis will inherit.

This is his oldest child, Lady Kitty Spencer. She’s a model and people always talk about how she looks like Diana. Except… not really?

Cash & Rocket Gala

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “Charles, the Earl Spencer, seems to think male primogeniture is, like, a choice?”

  1. Yamayo says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:04 am

    She looks a lot like her mother but with her father’s eyes and colouring.

    Reply
  2. HK9 says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Kitty is gorgeous but no, she doesn’t look like Diana.

    Reply
  3. Dani says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:09 am

    Her name is Kitty? Or is it short for like…Katherine? She looks nothing like Diana but I can see how saying that advances her career.

    Reply
  4. Jay (the Canadian one) says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:09 am

    Perhaps he’s saying he is making a choice not to fight for a change to the rules?

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:13 am

    He has some very good looking children, they must take after their mothers.

    Reply
  6. Cee says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:13 am

    I understood he meant that even if the eldest child inherits, regardless of gender, it would still be unfair. It is a selection because order of birth determines who inherits. He didn’t push that hard though. He should have said “why the eldest son and not the eldest child? Why the eldest child and not the most capable child regardless of order of birth?” Can’t shake the status quo too much.

    Reply
  7. Eenie Googles says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:24 am

    She doesn’t look like Diana.

    I like the theory that Diana’s father was actually James Goldsmith

    Pics of young Diana and young Jemima Khan? Very strong resemblance. And not in a superficial “oh, same colouring, fine features” way. In a SISTERS way.

    Reply
  8. Val says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:27 am

    It could be that the Althorp Estate is not entailed; thus, he could leave the property to whichever child he chose.

    Reply
    • himmiefan says:
      August 7, 2019 at 11:42 am

      Now, I’m probably talking about something I don’t know much about, but I do know that Diana’s parents were disappointed that she was not a boy. So Althorp has to be inherited by a male?

      I know Prince Charles supports primogeniture for the nobility, but I hate to tell him, it’s on its way out. It’s just a matter of time.

      Reply
  9. Mumbles says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Yeah I didn’t watch a hundred seasons of Downton Abbey for nothing. All that discussion of the “entail.” I wonder how you get around it….if it requires permission from the Monarch, I’m sure the Queen, Charles etc don’t want to touch that with a ten foot pole, given it involves the Spencers.

    Kitty Spencer is beautiful but the last I heard she was dating some skeezy old rich guy many years older than her.

    Reply
    • DS9 says:
      August 7, 2019 at 11:48 am

      Everything I know on this topic comes from romance novels lol.

      I believe it’s next to impossible to break an entail when there are legitimate male heirs. Her could reissue/amend the letters patent that established the title and entail but that would set an obnoxious precedent and result in the queen having to justify why she did it for old ladeedah and not baron whatever.

      Now if there is no male heir, estate and title revert to the queen I believe and she could grant it to a female “heir” with a fresh letters patent I think. Or she can keep it and grant it to whomever marries Princess Charlotte or something.

      The heir issue in general is seemingly difficult to change from my understanding because unlike the laws of succession, you can’t just pass a law and boom, the first born inherits.

      You have to amend or reissue or something each letters patent since I think that’s what details who can inherit.

      But again, this is my regency era novel degree speaking.

      Reply
  10. A says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:37 am

    She doesn’t look like Diana at all. She’s had some really unnecessary plastic surgery, though, so maybe she looked more like her before?

    Reply
  11. Lisa says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:46 am

    When Kate was pregnant the first time I remember that they rushed to change the law that would allow her first born to inherit the throne regardless of gender. I wonder if that changed the law for all titles and not just King/Queen. Otherwise why write this story? There is no story.

    Reply
  12. SippingRoyalTea says:
    August 7, 2019 at 11:55 am

    Earl Spencer is really messy so this statement was on the mild end of what he usually likes to do.
    His kids are the interesting ones Louis is a good looking guy and he has a good head of hair which is all I can think about when he’s pictured with William or Harry. He also randomly took a pic with Nicki Minaj if that’s something you care about. Lady Kitty (yes that’s her full first name) is very pretty but she doesn’t really look like Diana to me and she also has that rich girl model thing going on like Harry and William’s other cousin Amelia Windsor, which means that in the regular world they would just be pretty but since they’re members of the aristocracy their beauty gets elevated to model but that’s jus my opinion.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment