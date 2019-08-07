Casey Affleck said some surprisingly thoughtful words about #MeToo, no joke

I assume Casey Affleck is currently promoting Light of My Life, the “post-apocalyptic” movie where Casey stars and directed himself. The film is about a “world without women,” the ladies having conveniently died off from a “plague” which may or may not be toxic masculinity. I have no idea what to expect from Casey’s promotional tour for this film, but given that he’s the director too, I imagine he’ll do more interviews than he has in the past few years. Casey won the Best Actor Oscar just a few years ago, but his (ultimately successful) Oscar campaign involved a lot of conversation about the two sexual harassment lawsuits which he settled out of court back in 2010. Casey hasn’t really known what to say about the #MeToo era, but he tried to speak about it again with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast. Some quotes:
Lessons learned from the Me Too Movement: ‘Who would not be supportive of the MeToo movement? That’s an idea that’s even out there? That there are some people saying we do not believe in equality and we think the workplace should be a dangerous place for certain people and not for others. That’s preposterous.’ Affleck was quick to point out that the subject scares him and that it’s still ‘very hard to talk about because the #MeToo movement are values that are at the heart of my being; just the way I was raised.’
He wanted to talk about what happened in 2010 & the Me Too Movement: ‘I really wanted to support all but I felt like the best thing to do was to just be quiet, so that I didn’t seem to be in opposition to something that I really wanted to champion. It’s a tough spot to be in, especially if you really do appreciate and want to be a support of the side that seems angriest, and the anger is being directed at you.’
Making the distinction between the worst cases of misconduct and the tamest in the post #MeToo era. ‘[It] isn’t about, oh well this isn’t so bad, and that’s really horrible. It’s that it’s systemic. It is accepted culturally at it’s tamest manifestation of it and at its worst, and that it all needs to be turned on its head, eradicated, not allowed for, and that kind of like lightning bolt I think is effective.’
He was in charge in 2010: After the allegations against Affleck came out, two other women employed on the set of I’m Still Here defended his conduct on set, insisting they had never seen anything out of the ordinary. He said he appreciated the gesture but confessed that he tolerated and contributed to an unprofessional environment, due in part, to a lot of partying during the shoot. ‘I think it’s a lesson that I had to sort of learn and be humble about; I was the producer. I was technically the boss,’ he said.
I rolled my eyes so hard at that last part: “I think it’s a lesson that I had to sort of learn and be humble about; I was the producer. I was technically the boss…” Like he merely willfully turned a blind eye to misconduct (which he did as well) and didn’t actively harass and behave inappropriately with women. And he was the director and the producer. Now, just to give him a slight bit of credit (I know, I know), I like that he said this: “It isn’t about, oh well this isn’t so bad, and that’s really horrible. It’s that it’s systemic. It is accepted culturally at it’s tamest manifestation of it and at its worst.” That’s something his bro Matt Damon refused to acknowledge, that it wasn’t about degrees of misconduct or harassment, it was about the systemic culture of hurting and harassing women.
As for Casey saying that he made a choice to be quiet because he secretly supported the movement… I actually pondered that for a moment and decided that Casey would have been bashed for whatever he said or didn’t say, so staying quiet probably was his best option. It is what it is.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
If we really want to move forward in society in general, we have to accept people can grow and learn from their mistakes. I am not saying everything is excusable, but, especially after justice was done (in any way), we have to agree to let the person grow if he/she is willing to. Seems like a good start for him.
Where was justice done though? He settled the cases and never openly admitted to any of the things he did. You cannot be forgiven for something you don’t take responsibility for. He is NOT growing if he STILL cannot admit that he did wrong.
I’m guessing there are nondisclosure elements to the settlement. Things he legally cannot say publicly.
As an attorney who handles workplace discrimination/harassment cases, I am shaking my head at this. What exactly do you think should have happened? If the women who filed the claims didn’t get what they wanted, they would not have signed the settlement agreements.
As a commenter below put it so perfectly: He can easily do away with the nondisclosure elements since HE was the boss on that set and they sued him. There is nothing stopping from taking real, public responsibility but the fact that he doesn’t want to.
Feel free to move on if what he says and did is enough for you. I think these are hollow talking points because he has a movie to promote.
Thank you for saying this. I have been thinking quite a bit about the line between someone who is a hopeless case (the Weinsteins of the world) versus someone who can see the bigger picture of the impact of their actions and learn from it (Casey Affleck, maybe?). I hesitate to cancel someone like Casey because I think that a lot of people who have the power to affect change (many are men) CAN change their views and behavior once they hear women talk about their experiences..
This. 100%
Nah. He definitely ALSO had the option to stand up and admit what he did. He chose to stayquiet so he could go win that Oscar. And now he’s go a movie coming out and needs to promote it so he’s out here saying all the right things suddenly.
I can’t with him and I definitely unfollowed Dax Shepard for giving him the platform and once for all proving again that he’s a celebrity bootlicker who will do anything to make a celebrity like him – even attempt to defend his behaviour apparently. It was excrutiating to listen to and Dax managed to make himself look even worse than Casey.
I feel like he has to say these comments because he’s promoting a movie. Maybe he’s serious, but I really don’t care what he has to say at this point. I think the Affleck’s, and their buddy Matt Damon, are a bunch of bros who will never get it.
Nope. He could have talked about how he was part of the problem. And he could have released the victims from their NDAs signed when they settled so they could talk about what he did to them.
None of these men (dear god I hope there’s an exception to this) ever really apologize in their pr apologies.
How about: I harassed women because I could, I never thought about the effect on them because i didn’t have to and didn’t care and pretended what I was doing wasn’t wrong. It was wrong. I was an asshole. Everything they said was true.
I had a hard time accepting that because in our own heads we tend to downplay our own shitty behavior/ which is something I did.
I hedged and talked around it and down played it.
But my behavior was abhorrent.
Never again. And if I see another man harassing women, whether powerful or not, I’m going to say something, out loud and in public.
Can you really be a champion for a cause when you are part of the problem the cause is trying to root out?
He may be trying to grow but he has never owned up to what he did to those women, so his words fall pretty flat and become nothing more than virtue-signalling.
Why is his skin so sallow? He looks like a Morlock. Is he well?
Lol
I believe Casey has learned from his past mistakes and he was wise to stay quiet. I like him as an actor and look forward to seeing his movie.
Same. If people cant grow and learn, whats the point of life really. He seemed genuine. I dont want to be naive, but I believe in second chances.
I do think that people can learn from their mistakes and become better. I also think that this particular person reeks of bullshit and has learned only how to become better at saying the right things.