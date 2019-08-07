James Middleton: ‘I find it easier talking to the dogs than I sometimes do to humans’

James Middleton opened up about his mental health struggles in January of this year, just about a month before we learned that his marshmallow company, Boomf, was doing Nazi-themed marshmallows made-to-order. We’re taking the good with the bad here, and I just wanted to remind people that there no follow-ups or statements about Boomf’s Nazi marshmallows. There were follow-ups on James’ mental health issues, including his struggle with depression. He’s talked opening about going into therapy and how much his dogs have helped him. But did you know his dog Ella – daddy’s favorite, I think – also went into therapy with him?
James Middleton has revealed he ‘sometimes finds it easier to talk to dogs than humans’ in a candid interview. The 32-year-old brother to the Duchess of Cambridge also revealed he took his Spaniel Ella to therapy sessions, as he opened up about his struggle with depression.
James, who works as a host at Scottish hotel Glen Affric Lodge near Loch Ness, has nine dogs – Golden Retriever Mabel, a black Labrador, two Cocker Spaniels, and five black Spaniels called Rafa, Ella, Zulu, Inka and Luna.
Speaking to the Evening Standard, he said: ‘Fundamentally inside me I know how much the dogs helped me. I find it easier talking to the dogs than I sometimes do to humans’. Recommending more therapy dogs be put in hospitals and mental health centres, he added: ‘I know it can work — so Ella came to all my therapy sessions with me and that’s why I’m so supportive of it and I want to do more myself. All I’m trying to do is to say that talking about mental health should be part of an everyday conversation, the same way that if I said ‘I have hayfever’ it would be a normal discussion.’
Therapy dogs are a real thing, and there’s a lot of data to suggest that pet ownership/cohabitation is an overwhelmingly good thing for people. So, I’m not surprised that James credits his dogs as being a big part of his treatment and healing. I bet Ella was like “when can I tell the therapist about some of my issues” though. Also: I’m a big believer in bringing therapy animals to kids’ hospitals, and I think therapy dogs should also be brought in for people in communities after a trauma. Like, after a mass shooting, bring in therapy dogs. Puppies should be going to Dayton and El Paso right now. Animals help people heal and just feel better.
It’s good that he talks about this.
He also got his bike back! Remember when his cargo bike (I forget the actual term) got stolen? He got it back and some company fixed it and its going to be used for the Battersea dog shelter to help bring dogs to visit people who are homebound. I think? I saw it on IG but don’t feel like looking it up, so I know, great story! lol. He had gotten a new bike in the meantime so he seems to be donating the old one.
Animal shelters and retirement homes and pre-schools should be put together somehow. Yes I know there are allergies and stuff, but still.
Yep, he just posted about that. (Shallow note: He looks GOOD in that post.)
Therapy dogs are such a wonderful concept. My daughter’s college brings them in at various times—around finals week, etc. We had thought about getting our last dog certified as a therapy dog, she had the perfect calm, sweet disposition..but she died 😢. Our current dog is lovable but calm he is not! Not a good candidate for a therapy dog at all.
There was a “public” therapy dog at Phoenix airport. It had a vest that said “pet me.” Just seeing an animal made me feel so happy.
He’s always doing interviews with the Daily Mail. Probably the Middletons are the typical Daily Mail readers.
The article states “Speaking to the Evening Standard”
reading is hard
So I’ve never been an animal person we were never allowed pets in my house – my dad wanted a dog so badly and my mom always vetoed it. Therefore, in my child or adult life, I have never had much contact with animals. Over the last 2 months though, there has been some kind of crazy cosmic shift. Dogs and to a lesser extent cats have decided that I am one of their peeps, and just follow me around. Even when their owners are close by. And not barking angrily or hissing (in the case of the cats), they just follow. It is so strange. Pretty cute though, I have to say.
Animals can sense you are a kindred spirit, they really can. My son is 6’ 4” and a really big guy…you might think animals might be afraid of him. But he is the sweetest, most gentle person and they instantly know it. Dogs and cats seek him out, dogs stand up against him and want to be petted. Two of our three cats are standoffish with everyone but him…they love him.
