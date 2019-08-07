Gwyneth Paltrow is moving in with her husband, a year after their wedding

Welp, now I feel crazy-old because I remember when InStyle began and how good the magazine used to be, and yes, I even remember when Gwyneth Paltrow appeared on the 1999 cover. And now, 20 years later, she’s doing something for the 25th anniversary of the magazine. Back in the ‘90s and the early ‘00s, magazines were experiencing a huge growth, and print media was everywhere. Then blogs like this came around and many magazines died off or just changed strategies. In any case, I haven’t picked up an actual physical copy of InStyle in years, but I do read the InStyle site often enough. It’s well-run. Anyway, Gwyneth is here, 20 years later, and her profile focuses a lot on what’s changed for her 20 years later. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

When she did the cover in ‘99: “I felt very honored to be on the cover in January 1999. I was 26, and it was at a time in my life when everything was going absolutely crazy. I was becoming super famous. People started recognizing me on the street, especially after Shakespeare in Love [for which Paltrow earned a best actress Oscar in 1999]. You know, I still remember one of my favorite lines: “I will have poetry in my life. And adventure. And love. Love above all.”…There’s this optimism that comes from having your whole life ahead of you and not knowing what’s going to happen. Back then everybody was telling me, “You’re going to be something.” I was like, “I don’t know, but I guess I’m on this train.” It’s funny: Now I see the kind of energy I had then in my daughter.

Her London years: “I loved my London years. There was so much mystery around everything, from the humor to the traditions to the architecture to the snacks — I liked that Marmite on a crispy thing. [laughs] I had my kids [Apple, 15, and Moses, 13] there. And I completely changed as a woman. Having children was so extraordinarily profound. It turned my world completely upside down in the best possible way. I think women understand that there are different chapters to our lives. My life looked a lot different in that decade than it did in my 20s, when I was very immersed in acting. In my 30s my focus was my kids. I was home most of the time. I was cooking with my kids and starting [lifestyle brand] Goop. I was very happy doing the school runs and being domestic.

Marrying Brad Falchuk: “Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

She’s not an influencer: “I don’t think of myself as an influencer. I’m a little bit allergic to the word. I like the concept of people finding somebody in the world who resonates with them. But it also makes me a little nervous. I feel like I’m more of a connector. It’s weird to metabolize that and to understand that you do have influence. It can make me slip into a more corporate version of myself sometimes. And I don’t love that. It’s weird! That’s not who I am or what my sense of humor is like. So I’ve tried to say “F–k it” in certain ways too.

Being almost 47: “I’m almost 47 now. At this stage I’ve realized the secret to wellness is a little bit of everything. It’s sleep. It’s hydration. It’s nutrition and exercise. It’s not being toxic. It’s watching your tongue. It’s being around people who love you and who are honest with you. It’s about seeing Dr. Dray — the dermatologist, not the rapper — in London or Paris, whenever I can get over there. And drinking is part of my wellness program too. [laughs]

How I’d describe myself in three words: Still very optimistic, Integrated, and Humble