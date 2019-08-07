Elizabeth Olsen’s engagement ring is a big emerald with a diamond surround

Elizabeth Olsen at the World premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' held at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, USA on April 22, 2019.

We recently heard that Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett had become engaged. They’ve been dating for a few years and even though Olsen’s romantic life was messy/shady at one point, pre-Arnett, there doesn’t seem to be any drama with their relationship. They just seem solid and fine and I bet they’re really happy together, but again, what do I know.

Anyway, we’re now at the point where we can talk about something fun: Elizabeth’s engagement ring! Elizabeth was pap’d out and about this weekend and she was wearing a big rock on her ring finger. According to People, it appears to be a big emerald with a square cut, with a diamond surround. People Mag actually calls it a halo, but I don’t think this surround qualifies as a halo. Here’s a photo:

I never would have thought that Elizabeth Olsen would be down for a colored stone. Doesn’t she just seem like the type to want a simple, super-classic white diamond? Maybe a vintage diamond ring, but definitely a diamond. I kind of love that this is such a surprise, and hell, emeralds are making a comeback. I had forgotten this, but did you know that Jackie Kennedy’s engagement ring was emerald and diamond too? Olivia Wilde’s engagement ring is a circular diamond with a pave emerald halo too – which is too much for me, but I bet that suits her. Does this suit Elizabeth though?

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Elizabeth Olsen’s engagement ring is a big emerald with a diamond surround”

  1. Lee says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:12 am

    I like her ring!
    I noticed she was wearing it at comic con too last month, but on her right hand.

    Reply
  2. MachineElf says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:17 am

    Love her ring! I’ve always liked sapphires or emeralds for engagement and wedding rings.

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:21 am

    I love it. Emerald is my birthstone, but it’s also a pretty hardy colored stone. Sapphires and Rubies are a little harder if you’re someone who’s clumsy/works with their hands, but emeralds aren’t far off.

    Reply
  4. Trillian says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:22 am

    This ring looks like something my grandmother would wear.

    Reply
  5. manda says:
    August 7, 2019 at 7:25 am

    Emeralds are gorgeous! So are rubies. I’m not sure I’d want something like that for my wedding ring, but I don’t roll with gigantic gem stones or precious jewels. So, to me, that just looks like a cocktail ring. I wish I was fabulous enough to own and wear such fabulous jewels! Instead, I have a white diamond ring with a white gold band, and when I want a splash of color, I wear my turquoise necklace

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment