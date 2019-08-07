Elizabeth Olsen’s engagement ring is a big emerald with a diamond surround

We recently heard that Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett had become engaged. They’ve been dating for a few years and even though Olsen’s romantic life was messy/shady at one point, pre-Arnett, there doesn’t seem to be any drama with their relationship. They just seem solid and fine and I bet they’re really happy together, but again, what do I know.
Anyway, we’re now at the point where we can talk about something fun: Elizabeth’s engagement ring! Elizabeth was pap’d out and about this weekend and she was wearing a big rock on her ring finger. According to People, it appears to be a big emerald with a square cut, with a diamond surround. People Mag actually calls it a halo, but I don’t think this surround qualifies as a halo. Here’s a photo:
Elizabeth Olsen spotted wearing huge emerald engagement ring for first time https://t.co/8N1NFw0tiA pic.twitter.com/nErIF63jwI
— Page Six (@PageSix) August 5, 2019
I never would have thought that Elizabeth Olsen would be down for a colored stone. Doesn’t she just seem like the type to want a simple, super-classic white diamond? Maybe a vintage diamond ring, but definitely a diamond. I kind of love that this is such a surprise, and hell, emeralds are making a comeback. I had forgotten this, but did you know that Jackie Kennedy’s engagement ring was emerald and diamond too? Olivia Wilde’s engagement ring is a circular diamond with a pave emerald halo too – which is too much for me, but I bet that suits her. Does this suit Elizabeth though?
EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Olsen flashes emerald ring as she steps out for the first time since engagement to boyfriend Robbie Arnett https://t.co/0JuF09el0N
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 4, 2019
I like her ring!
I noticed she was wearing it at comic con too last month, but on her right hand.
Love her ring! I’ve always liked sapphires or emeralds for engagement and wedding rings.
I love it. Emerald is my birthstone, but it’s also a pretty hardy colored stone. Sapphires and Rubies are a little harder if you’re someone who’s clumsy/works with their hands, but emeralds aren’t far off.
This ring looks like something my grandmother would wear.
Emeralds are gorgeous! So are rubies. I’m not sure I’d want something like that for my wedding ring, but I don’t roll with gigantic gem stones or precious jewels. So, to me, that just looks like a cocktail ring. I wish I was fabulous enough to own and wear such fabulous jewels! Instead, I have a white diamond ring with a white gold band, and when I want a splash of color, I wear my turquoise necklace