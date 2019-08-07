Olivia Wilde thanks strangers for helping when her son had a tantrum at a restaurant

Olivia Wilde recently tweeted about an incident that so many parents can relate to. She wrote that her son, Otis, five, was having a meltdown at a restaurant. She had bags in her hands and had her two-year-old daughter, Daisy, with her and felt overwhelmed. Two people asked if they could help and she let them put the bags in her car and help put Daisy in her carseat which made all the difference. [via People]
The place was packed and we were very much on display. I was in way over my head. I stayed calm but I was kind of crumbling inside. In the midst of the madness, 2 strangers, a young man and woman, approached and asked if they could help.
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 1, 2019
I’m so moved by this simple act of kindness. Their generosity profoundly effected my (and my kids’) reality that day. I can’t wait to do this for someone else. Humans are good. We can’t forget that. ❤️
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 1, 2019
That was so nice of those people to offer to help! I might have been too embarrassed to accept the offer, so kudos to Wilde. I’ve had a couple of different incidents like this. Once, when my son was around this age and acting similarly I ran into someone I knew and she told me her kids did the same thing and that she remembered it so well. It was reassuring and made me feel better. Another time, when my son was just a toddler, an elderly Swiss lady chewed me out for not controlling him well enough so I yelled back at her in English. In retrospect I know this wasn’t the best way to handle it when my three-year-old wanted to go up the down escalator, but it felt right at the time. Kids have issues and sometimes there’s nothing we can do. It’s nice when people recognize that and it’s even nicer when they help!
Also I wanted to say that I didn’t like the film Wilde directed, Booksmart, and left at about 40 minutes in. I’m sorry! As background I was at the discount theater so my investment was low. Also I’m a busy person and can be stingy with my time. It was too fast-paced and I found the characters exaggerated and unlikable. It’s for people younger than me. I know that it’s beloved and I wanted to give it a chance. When it’s streaming I’ll watch the rest.
Nice thing to do. I wonder if they recognized her…
After reading this, I still have a little faith in humanity. Lovely couple for helping her.
I always offer help when physically able and say it was worse with my three – because it probably was.
I had 3 in 3 yrs and at time I was so in need of a hand or friendly smile.
Glad she got one and acknowledged it
3 in 3 years, wow! My grandma did the same and when we asked her why, she said, “at least after I was done with this” lol
Lena – your grandma and I were on the same mad page!
Once in a plane, a mom came with her newborn (probably not even 2 months old, but I don’t know much about babies) and she could not figure how to put the luggage up in the cabin with the baby in the arms.
I told her “do you need help?” And she said yes and handed me the BABY !! I expected tje luggage so I was not ready. Poor baby was sleeping and the moment he arrived in my arms he probably felt my disconfort and stress and immediately started crying. Lol
Lol! That’s hilarious! I try not to judge moms with melting down kids. Even the most well behaved of kids have their moments and there is no reasoning with them.
I find tantrums quite funny! But poor parents that must be exhausting.
My son and I had a day like this recently and two different people helped us at two different locations. First meltdown happened in the supermarket at the checkouts, and a kind employee helped me scan and pay for the shopping. Second meltdown was a few minutes from home, and a lovely neighbour pushed the buggy for us while I carried him home. It meant the world to me. Such lovely people.
I love when people are compassionate. I find that a lot to folks – either without kids or with really well behaved kids – look down on parents with a kid going out of control. You really don’t know their situation. A lot of us are living with kids with ADHD, special needs, or just all around crazy kids. We didn’t do anything wrong, they just came out that way. And there’s so much lack of empathy or even just an acknowledgement that maybe you don’t know what their life is like.
Just this last weekend I was watching both my kids at a wedding – husband was in the wedding party, and by the end of the night, I was so mentally exhausted from keeping two kids quiet during an hour long ceremony, keeping them semi-behaved at dinner, that I just let my four year old go nuts of the dance floor. I was busy with the baby and I just was out of f’s to give, considering the bride insisted (really insisted) we bring our kids when we offered to leave them with my mom. So. It was what it was, but I could tell people were looking at me to contain him and I just wasn’t going to do it anymore.
When my son was four he was ring bearer in my brother-in-laws wedding. Since it was out of town (where the bride’s family lived) we couldn’t bring just him and leave the other three at home, so we brought along my teenage cousin to babysit them during the reception. I didn’t have to spend the entire time watching four young kids, which made it more enjoyable.
I’ve been there too. And during the meltdowns, it’s not only embarrassing but also scary because your kid contorts their bodies and makes noises in a way you didn’t think was possible for a human being!
Lol! They really can look possessed during bad tantrums! I don’t have kids but I was a nanny in my 20′s so I got a taste of how hard being a parent can be.
Good and bad exist side-by-side, and don’t cancel each other out. There’s a lot of hate, horror and suffering in the world, and there’s also a tremendous amount of love, kindness and beauty. When the bad is so if-our-faces it’s really helpful and important to actively notice the good, or we start believing that everything is bad.