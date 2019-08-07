Matt Damon got four tattoos of his daughters’ names next to his wife’s name

That first photo in the Instagram posted above is of Matt Damon’s arm. The second photo on that post is of Matt and the nice man who wrote all those names on his arm, Daniel Stone. Well, not all of them, just the four on the left, which, if you didn’t know, are the names of Matt’s daughters. The script is unique, I wonder if it’s Matt’s own handwriting. That would be a nice touch. The Lucy tattoo (for his wife) he’s had for a while. I don’t know what that string-like ink is above it. It looks like a first attempt at Lucy but they messed up, so they tried again below.
Most outlets are going with the “aw, what a neat dad!” angle and I won’t dispute it. A person’s kids are with them forever so if someone was going to permanently memorialize something, a child (or pet) would be a good way to go. I like Matt’s tattoos themselves. I’m always thinking about the tattoos I will never actually get, but I’m sure if I ever did get one, it would be something written. And it’s not like Matt didn’t have inspiration, his best buddy Ben Affleck also tattooed his child on himself. Not his actual children, but his inner child, for sure.
Matt’s next project is Ford v Ferrari with Christina Bale, which I will absolutely go see. I do like both men as actors but my reason to see it is the car. My number one, all-time, favorite car is the Shelby Mustang (I realize the movie is about a Shelby Cobra). I desperately petitioned to name my daughter Shelby in honor of my one true love (I… did not get far). OMG, that could be my tattoo – “Shelby” written in script on my wrist. And when people asked if it was for my daughter, I could say, “it was supposed to be… “ and really freak them out.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
If I am lucky enough to have children I would get a tattoo with their names.
I love Christian Bale but dislike Matt Damon so struggling to decide whether or not to go see the movie in the cinema…
I think its nice, as tattoos go. I have never found something that I want permanently inked on my skin, but it seems your kids’ names would be a good idea. (and I mean, when I was in high school I was a republican and I wanted an elephant tattoo. My parents were like…..yeah, no. LOL. thank goodness!)
Still cannot stand him. He was cancelled a long time ago.
I met him once and he was super nice, I get how easy it is to like him. Then he’ll say something so left and “bro-tastic” to the media or on social-media that I can also see how it’s easy to cancel him all together. I’m always split w him, but hes a really good actor and always seemed like a stand up husband and father.