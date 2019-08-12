Did Kim Kardashian update her face for the Fall ’19 season, or is it just makeup?

Before I get into it about Kim Kardashian’s Nu Face, can I just ask y’all something? What’s up with Kim Kardashian’s makeup line, KKW Beauty? We’re always hearing about Kylie Cosmetics and how Kylie has a billion-dollar empire. We’re always hearing about how Rihanna has made Fenty Beauty into a company which has scared the bejesus out of major makeup companies. But KKW Beauty is never discussed in those terms, right? I feel like… Kim’s beauty line is lacking some hype, maybe because people aren’t super-interested in it?
Which brings me to this – Kim has been blatantly copying Kylie’s whole promotional deal for Kylie Cosmetics. Instead of traditional ad buys (commercials and print ads), Kim uses herself for the KKW Beauty promo, and then she just posts those photos on her social media. Her latest line is the “Matte Smoke and Matte Cocoa Collection… inspired by iconic 90’s supermodel glam.” The photos are pretty. Pretty because Kim has updated her face – the Late Summer/Fall Model – and because she’s wearing so much makeup.
I’ve mentioned this on the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast before, but I’m kind of terrible at figuring out exactly what people DID to their faces which makes them look so different. So I’m not even going to try with Kim – to me, it looks like her nose has been updated and maybe she got some eye work, or is that just makeup and Botox and Facetune and filters? I don’t know. But this shocked me:
She really went to the surgeon and said “give me Beyoncé’s face” pic.twitter.com/IdnUykSOgt
— Coconut Milk (@BeyWhitney) August 10, 2019
Oh, and she looks WAY different in this IG too:
She’s looks spectacular. Best she ever looked. However it was done haha
Agreed! She looks younger and except for the make-up and lips, it looks pretty natural.
Natural ? She’s head to toe fake…even her skin tone is fake !
If I had to guess, I’d say she’s already had SO MUCH work done and lately she has started going crazy with nose contour, plus things are settling on her face, and the combination results in what we see above. Her face has been looking like this for a while and she is doing the most with that makeup lately.
I also don’t get why kim is focusing on makeup when Kylie has that kind of merchandise in the bag. If I were kim I’d go hard on shapewear. She’s all about that crazy bod, I think young woman would buy shapewear from her.
Either way she’s not hurting for money. And she may well have had even more work done, for all I know! What a life lol.
She announced a shapewear line. It caused controversy because she named it “Kimono”.
Oooh you know, I didn’t even realize Kimono was shapewear. I think I just rolled my eyes that she would name ANY merchandise in that ridiculous way and didn’t even read what the merchandise was. Thanks for filling me in!
Ok so… she should just stop with merch altogether hahahha.
I think she saw the HBO show Euphoria and just wanted to emulate the things she saw, seeing as she mentally acts like those 20 yr olds on the regular…
Probably both – plus photoshop/filters.
That’s Kim who no longer has any semblance to herself.
omg. this is weird. she looks a lot younger. I don’t know why she does this, if it is more than make up. she was stunning already with all her surgeries and there was no need for a new one.
Seriously, WHOSE FACE IS THIS? She looks almost unrecognizable! She updates her face like people upgrade their phones, and it’s a quite concerning. She looks like someone paid a lot of money to look like Kim K and failed. There are women on instagram that look more like her original self, than she does at this stage and I just feel bad for all the kids growing up in their household who think it’s normal to order a new face every promo tour.
“She looks like someone paid a lot of money to look like Kim K and failed.“
I think that’s it, in a nutshell. I wonder what she’ll tell her children when they’re older and start asking questions after seeing old photos of her, and realise she once looked so different? But then, there’s also their granny and aunties and friends they won’t recognise… “Who ARE these strange people, Ma? Why do they have your name? Why does this lady have Granny’s house?” Oh, gosh. Just thinking about it is doing my head in.
hahaha honestly! And plus, the kids are going to have their old faces, so I imagine there are going to be some side eyes and eye rolls, when it comes time to teach them to love themselves and feel comfortable in their bodies :/
I LOVED her face before she started getting work done, she was so unique. She still looks beautiful, but this was definitely a nip tuck situation and none of her beauty feels authentic anymore, she looks like one of those influencers on instagram that are trying to look like her.
Yeah, she has LA face. I think it’s funny when she posts pictures of her with all her friends, because they literally all have the same face. Everyone seems to want to overly plumped lips with an itty bitty nose, which doesn’t work for most faces.
I cant wait for the over filled lips and collapsing nose trend to die. It looks painful and only photographs well. In person something literally looks wrong with their faces.
I don’t think she resembles Beyonce anymore than I do…sob
She might wish she did or we might believe she wishes she did.
I think Kim looks great. Even with her facial evolution she looks good and not overly weird. I think she has had her lips reworked. Same quality of work as Sharon Osbourne
When the others were riding the reality tv high and Kendall was getting into modeling Kylie wasn’t sure what she wanted to do. I remember her talking about liking cooking and she wanted to do some stuff around that. Then one day her lip kit became a hit and she has been riding the money wave ever since I think when Kim saw that she was jealous and started her version. I think even kourtney may be coming out with a line sometime soon. Seeing Kylie’s skyrocketing wallet with less effort and fewer staff than it takes to film an episode she went for that. Kim should push her wig collection.
She SHOULD push her wig collection, but she’s always been so weird about her (clearly fake) hair. “Yes, this waist-long ice white blonde hair is definitely my own and dyed this way in one day.”
Got to love a makeup ad that shows the power of the product… that product being photoshop.
In terms of kylie vs Kim makeup lines. As a self confessed makeup addict, kylies stuff always works on my very fair skin. The colour payoff is reliable.
Yes kylie has stuff that isn’t my thing, but the colours I am into, work really well.
I bought Kim’s kkw glam bible. None of the products stayed in regular rotation after the first week. They just don’t work the same way. I was interested in the Mrs west collection but missed the one release she had for it. Kylie always does at least 2 releases on a limited edition and isn’t afraid to bring it back if the demand is there.
Yeah, I have a LOT of Kylie’s lipkits (and one eyeshadow palette) because the quality and colors are there for me. I haven’t tried Kim’s products because they don’t really appeal to me. I have the latest lipkit collab that her and Kylie did, but I don’t wear those tons because the shades are very dark. I pretty much only use Kylie’s velvet and matte liquid lipsticks though, I haven’t tried a lot of the other stuff.
Kylie also seems like the makeup/skin stuff is her business, while Kim is the business herself with a few product lines that she can make some money off of (shapewear, makeup, perfume, etc) but ultimately SHE is the product that makes money, not her offshoots.
Ha! One of my friends was given a KK “perfume”. She uses it as air “freshener” in her downstairs loo!
She looks more like Kylie now than Kylie looks like herself.
What did she do to her mouth?
And her eyes? I’m thinking she had an upper lid surgery to give her a more wide-eyed look.
I thought the same. Her lips are huge again. And then there’s the Pamela Anderson circa 1980s lip liner. It was horrid then and it’s horrid now.
Her nose looks different. More thinner. It could be a clever case of contouring/highlighting…but I dont know. If she did get surgery, its not like she’s gonna admit it. She’ll just say that her nose naturally thinned with age or some crap.
looks like a Beyonce wannabe..oh no Becky with the straight ironed hair, you wouldn’t dare go there… CUE THE BEY HIVE!
She does what 99% of “instagram models” do…A LOT Of photoshop and photo filters. Kylie does it too. None of these women look like that in real life. ANYONE can make themselves look like that with all the photo apps there are.
She looks like my Barbies in the 1980s, only with dark hair. They came with that eyeshadow painted on.
And just as plastic.
I think it’s makeup and Facetune, but she would very much like you to believe she’s had some more work done and talk about it and have other gossip publications speculate about it because she uses controversy as publicity.
I need to see a candid/papped picture. I trust nothing these people put out.
Could I BE wearing any more fillers?!
I can’t tell Kim and Kylie apart! And Khloe also has the same nose, lips and eyes as the two of them. Khloe is distinguishable by her height and larger frame and the bleached blonde hair.
The amount of work the entire clan has had done is staggering. If their plastic surgeons did an IPO for a public company, I’d buy stock immediately, LOL!
To visualize just HOW MUCH work the Kardashian clan has had, check out the first season of KUWTK on YouTube. They are unrecognizable! The exception is Kendall who still looks like herself and Kourtney, who hasn’t had as much work done.
The other BIG difference in the early years is that Kim still dated caucasian men.
I shudder to think what they’re going to look like in 20 years.
She’s kind of looking like Priyanka Chopra now rather than Beyonce.
She’s so ugly. Her personality is so ugly, all I see is ugly.
I just don’t associate Kim with makeup like I do with Kylie. Probably because Kim has had more than one line and none of them sparked major attention, they just all blur together now and I don’t care about any of it.
Sorry but BDD aside, I am European, and women here, in France, go very often sans fard) , an that to me is great drag queen makeup.
I saw some meme with one of these picture that says Kim Kardashian looks like someone who looks like Kim Kardashian. Made me laugh. It’s true.
I have no idea about how much money she’s making on her make up but she’s trying. She sells body make up. Kylie is selling it now too but Kim did it first. I saw an episode of KUWTK yesterday where Kim was talking about how bad her psoriasis is. She was putting make up on her legs and then whipped some of it off with a towel and there was blood on it. I have psoriasis really bad on my hands and feet so I feel for her but if she’s stopped with all that body make up it probably wouldn’t be so bad.
I just saw the photo at first and thought this was Victoria Beckham with lip injections.
I’m honestly embarrassed for her. She looks like a made up plastic doll and she thinks she looks so good. No amount of surgery and fillers can fix what is wrong in her head. She will never feel like she’s pretty enough no matter what. She is constantly looking for validation that she’s attractive, etc. Anyone can be a model with enough money for what it takes to get there but most of these people that are constantly updating their looks will never stop updating their looks because there will always be something (everything) they aren’t happy with.
Can you imagine the time it takes just to take all that makeup off? I’m 57 and look okay for my age, and still my goal is to not slather it on. She’s downright frightening.
She’s giving me Priyanka Chopra vibes in the IG photos.