Did Kim Kardashian update her face for the Fall ’19 season, or is it just makeup?

Before I get into it about Kim Kardashian’s Nu Face, can I just ask y’all something? What’s up with Kim Kardashian’s makeup line, KKW Beauty? We’re always hearing about Kylie Cosmetics and how Kylie has a billion-dollar empire. We’re always hearing about how Rihanna has made Fenty Beauty into a company which has scared the bejesus out of major makeup companies. But KKW Beauty is never discussed in those terms, right? I feel like… Kim’s beauty line is lacking some hype, maybe because people aren’t super-interested in it?

Which brings me to this – Kim has been blatantly copying Kylie’s whole promotional deal for Kylie Cosmetics. Instead of traditional ad buys (commercials and print ads), Kim uses herself for the KKW Beauty promo, and then she just posts those photos on her social media. Her latest line is the “Matte Smoke and Matte Cocoa Collection… inspired by iconic 90’s supermodel glam.” The photos are pretty. Pretty because Kim has updated her face – the Late Summer/Fall Model – and because she’s wearing so much makeup.

I’ve mentioned this on the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast before, but I’m kind of terrible at figuring out exactly what people DID to their faces which makes them look so different. So I’m not even going to try with Kim – to me, it looks like her nose has been updated and maybe she got some eye work, or is that just makeup and Botox and Facetune and filters? I don’t know. But this shocked me:

She really went to the surgeon and said “give me Beyoncé’s face” pic.twitter.com/IdnUykSOgt — Coconut Milk (@BeyWhitney) August 10, 2019

Oh, and she looks WAY different in this IG too: