Taylor Swift in a Versace ensemble at the Teen Choice Awards: cute or dated?

Here are some photos from last night’s Teen Choice Awards. You can see the list of winners here – there was lots of love for Avengers: Endgame, obviously. And lots of love for Aladdin, which seems odd, but sure. That movie was surprisingly popular. Anyway, no one was as big a winner as Taylor Swift, who received the first-ever Teen Choice Icon Award. Taylor didn’t do any costume changes, she just wore this same Versace ensemble for everything. I… don’t hate this? I mean, it’s basically a very short onesie, but it IS cute and it suits Taylor. I like the jacket with the playsuit too. As for her hair… this is maybe the best bangs-styling I’ve seen for Taylor’s hair, quite honestly. She’s leaning into volume and a Brigitte Bardot look.
US Soccer star Alex Morgan presented Taylor with the award and here’s part of what Taylor had to say:
“We have a lot to talk about. Wow. First I want to talk about Alex Morgan. The fact that she’s here presenting this to me is such an honor. While they were winning the World Cup they were also taking a historic stand in terms of gender equality, gender pay gap. Please, please, please support her and her teammates because this isn’t over yet. It’s not resolved… What happened to them is unfair, it’s happening everywhere and they are heroes and icons for standing up.”
“I think one thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen are mistakes are inevitable. Sometimes you think if you try hard enough to make every decision perfectly, you think you can possibly ace life and never make mistakes. But it’s normal to make mistakes. If you’re out there and you’re being really hard on yourself right now for something that’s happened, or messing up or feeling embarrassed, it’s normal. That’s what going to happen to you in life. No one gets through unscathed. We’re all going to have a few scratches on us… Please be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourself, please.”
LOL, so at no point does Taylor recommend that people acknowledge their mistakes and apologize for them? She’s like “everyone make mistakes but NEVER ADMIT YOUR MISTAKES OR APOLOGIZE FOR THEM.”
More photos from the Teen Choice Awards… I love Jessica Alba’s Oscar De La Renta summer dress. I would just take off the neck tie and it would be perfect.
Lucy Hale in Jean Paul Gaultier. This does NOT look like Gaultier. Is it, like, off the rack Gaultier?
Sarah Hyland in a Teresa Helbig ensemble. Not my cup of tea, and sort of early ‘00s. Paris Hilton would have worn this in 2001.
Is it just me, or do her clothes and current music have more of an ’80s aesthetic then her 1989 era?
She looks like she is cosplaying the supermodel era with Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford. The hair and Versace. The shoes are wrong..it was stillettos with that group
I don’t know about her music, but think her new look is very retro. I’m ambivalent about her, but think she looks good here. I thought she’d have looked even better if she’d remembered to put on her pants, but then saw the other girls’ outfits. Are micro-mini dresses a thing in the US right now, given it’s still Summer there? Aah, they’re young and lovely, enjoying their youth, as they should. They all look nice.
I suppose not so much ME! and YNTCD, but The Archer sounds so 80′s that all I can hear is Time After Time when I listen to it.
micro-mini dresses are definitely a thing right now. Everything is high waisted and short, short, short. -_-
Yeah, this is Morgan Fairchild cosplay. I don’t say that as an insult, necessarily.
Laura..YES! Was going to say the same thing. So Morgan Fairchild in that header pic!
That was what I thought too! Very Morgan Fairchild, circa Falcon Crest.
Good job from Taylor’s hairstylist. Her outfit is ok, she pulls it off.
I thought her hair was an abomination. She looks like she has had it done in a cheap mall hairdressing salon.
I’m with you. It’s atrocious. From the neck up she reminds me of Morgan Fairchild. Who is lovely, btw, but probably not the comparison she was going for. I feel like Taylor never, ever gets her hair right.
The ensemble is cute, though. Too bad it doesn’t work with her hairstyle.
Sarah Hyland looks almost unrecognizable. What is up with that?
Oh, no… That’s how my hair looks like…on a good day (minus the bangs)!! 😂
I thought it was a wig, and not a good one
I had the same thought
Aw, Lea. The bangs are the problem, imo. So you’re good, lol.
it’s hilariously bad!
I think Taylor looks awful!! That hair is incredibly bad in every way. The unattractive cheap-looking yellow-blonde dye job to the outdated poofy hairstyle, it’s absolutely atrocious. Don’t like the outfit either.
She fits in perfectly at a teen award show. She has the hair style of every women growing out their hair, pull back the sides or a pony tail. Hard to compliment this woman/child, but she does have nice stems. *Over the weekend, we had a young couple over. The women looked like a healthier version of Swift. I apologized first, and said she reminded of TS. She laughed and said she got it all the time! This girl weighed 15, 20 lbs more than TS and that was the game changer for me.
I think the hair makes her look 50 years old, but that’s just me.
Wow she looks like Morgan Fairchild in these photos. A young Morgan Fairchild. That’s not an insult by any stretch.
I thought the same, with a little Loni Anderson (I think that’s her name) thrown in.
Oh wow, haha, I said the same above. All I had to do was scroll down a tiny bit more but I didn’t.
Oh, wow, yes, that’s it! Morgan Fairchild – I couldn’t put my finger on it. As I said upthread: retro. I don’t mind it.
Ahhahahaha GMTA. I posted my comment before noticing yours. Children of the 1980s, unite!
Taylor looks really good. The styling really works here.
I like the outfit, but the bra detracts from it. Apparently it’s some kind of clue for her fans since she wore it in a video before, but it really doesn’t go with the outfit and it’s not like she needed it (the plunge isn’t that deep and the bra is more obvious than the extra skin would have been).
Her hair dates the look. Personally not a fan of the hair, but love the romper.
Looks way more 70s to me. Back then, in high school, we were wearing the short shorts with boyfriend blazers, halter tops and long halter dresses (love those!). We just wore ours with clunky wedgies lol. We wore clunky wedges with everything! Lol.
I like Taylor’s and Jessica’s (minus the neck band), not feeling Sarah’s; Lucy’s is a preset color, but looks uncomfortably short waisted and rectangular. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
You just described my high school graduation outfit! Short short, halter top, chunky wedges, and the cap & gown. (It was super hot that day.)
Taylor looks like a real housewife! The bangs totally age her, I think she suits a soft curl much better.
The hair and the makeup make her look like she’s 42 years old, dressing like a teenager. I like the romper but something went really wrong for me here.
I would wear this (with different shoes) if my legs were as fabulously cellulite-free as hers!
Taylor has finally outgrown the gangly sexless vibe she gave off throughout most of her 20s.
I hate the hair…
I’ve been staring at this trying to pinpoint why the look seems so off, and I think it just might be the make-up. The outfit isn’t terrible although its kind of cheap looking and the bra seems out of place but the make-up is not good AT ALL. Somehow looks like she is both wearing too much, and not enough and its resulting in a kind of washed out, aged look. Her hair is very 80′s which is weird, because that’s not the aesthetic she has been going for. She probably saw Margot Robbie on the red carpet and thought she could pull it off. It’s an all around meh from me.
She looks like a middleaged woman trying too hard.
Awful!
And her eyes, they are too god damn narrow to wear that sort of heavy make up.
She obviously couldn’t see when she got dresses cause ew..
And that hair… Just no. Not on Taylor.
It’s this inside the lid makeup, it makes everyone s eyes look small
Right, cause TS doesn’t have squinty eyes…?
Maybe I’m a curmudgeon (no, I AM a curmudgeon) but Sarah Hyland looks a bit too naked for my taste at a teen event.
It’s the color as much as the amount of fabric. In a brighter color, it would probably be OK. Also, short skirts should not have a granny pant waistline.
Morgan Fairchild! Taylor Swift looks just like Morgan Fairchild in this look!
Wait, can I add… Paris Hilton would have worn that in 2002 IF and only if the skirt was not high waisted but cut suuuuuper low. Remember that style, where the waistline hits at the low low hips? Paris wouldn’t wear anything that didn’t show off her hips, low rise everything. Thank goodness high rise is in style now.
I don’t follow styles much anymore but I am glad I can find so many new highrise things in the stores now, so flattering to a curvier figure. I was out of luck with the low rise fad… you have to have a very specific figure to even feel physically comfortable wearing clothes like that.
Anyway Taylor looks totally old and boring to me. Yawn.
This is quite easily the worst I think I’ve seen her hair. She should break up with her hairdresser and never ever get back together.
Tay Tay is still dressing for her body 30 pounds ago. She doesn’t have the legs for those shorts anymore.
You know who has the right legs for shorts? Everyone.
Exactly. What the actual hell….
Really? Her legs look amazing!
What!?? I think her legs look amazing!
You would not want to see me in shorts then. Comments like this are why we see women wearing long pants in summer 🙄
I was thinking the same thing. It’s not so much a weight thing as it is an age thing. She would of course look fine with short shorts and flip flops at the beach or walking around in the warm weather. However on the red carpet is a whole other thing! She must think this is a great look on her because everytime I see a red carpet photo of her she’s wearing some variation of it. Taylor you are too old for this look!!
Do you think Jennifer Aniston is too old for that too @KIKI?
Imagine thinking a 29 year old with a killer body is too old for shorts!?
Thirty pounds ago? You mean when she was a toddler?
Love Jessica Alba’s look. Not a fan of Taylor’s hair here, she looks like a shaggy dog. Her outfit is cute and suits her, and the award show.
Sarah Hyland is adorable but she looks outdated here, definitely saw this on Paris Hilton 15 years ago.
I don’t mind the outfit, but…the hair.
THE. HAIR.
Why can’t anyone get this right for her? This is literally some 80s news reporter hair. Get rid of the bangs. Get rid of the bump it. SOMEBODY HELP HER.
It’s cute. Nice shoe choice for it too. The hair looks like it obstructing her vision, that’s no fun!
I think her hairstyle is more dated than the outfit.
I think Taylor looks great. I love the outfit.
Jessica Alba looks good too.
A slicked back ponytail and a pair of scarpins would completely change this whole look for the better. Also she’s model tall and gorgeous, she’s basically every stylist’s dream and hers make her wear that?!!! Time to change it, Taylor.
Bahaha budget Morgan Fairchild for the win
I’m seeing AbFab era Joanna Lumley but I can also see budget Morgan Fairchild now that you mention it. I like bangs done right and I’m not sure what it is about this hairstyle and/or makeup but man, this look ages her a good 20 years in some of these photos. I also agree with whoever said upthread that she has small eyes, and they just can’t take all that dark liner. I too have small, deep-set eyes and it’s all about using light eyeshadows with just a judicious bit of brown or a medium-dark color at the crease and maybe as a liner. I do like her outfit; it’s fun and very appropriate for the venue.
My assistant is around Taylor’s age and she never apologizes. There have been a couple doozies I’ve had to address and she either rationalizes or just says “OK” but neither admits her mistake nor ever says sorry.
OMG, same! Maybe it IS a generational thing?
#DrunkTaylor is the best Taylor!