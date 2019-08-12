Taylor Swift in a Versace ensemble at the Teen Choice Awards: cute or dated?

Here are some photos from last night’s Teen Choice Awards. You can see the list of winners here – there was lots of love for Avengers: Endgame, obviously. And lots of love for Aladdin, which seems odd, but sure. That movie was surprisingly popular. Anyway, no one was as big a winner as Taylor Swift, who received the first-ever Teen Choice Icon Award. Taylor didn’t do any costume changes, she just wore this same Versace ensemble for everything. I… don’t hate this? I mean, it’s basically a very short onesie, but it IS cute and it suits Taylor. I like the jacket with the playsuit too. As for her hair… this is maybe the best bangs-styling I’ve seen for Taylor’s hair, quite honestly. She’s leaning into volume and a Brigitte Bardot look.

US Soccer star Alex Morgan presented Taylor with the award and here’s part of what Taylor had to say:

“We have a lot to talk about. Wow. First I want to talk about Alex Morgan. The fact that she’s here presenting this to me is such an honor. While they were winning the World Cup they were also taking a historic stand in terms of gender equality, gender pay gap. Please, please, please support her and her teammates because this isn’t over yet. It’s not resolved… What happened to them is unfair, it’s happening everywhere and they are heroes and icons for standing up.” “I think one thing I wish I would have known when I was a teen are mistakes are inevitable. Sometimes you think if you try hard enough to make every decision perfectly, you think you can possibly ace life and never make mistakes. But it’s normal to make mistakes. If you’re out there and you’re being really hard on yourself right now for something that’s happened, or messing up or feeling embarrassed, it’s normal. That’s what going to happen to you in life. No one gets through unscathed. We’re all going to have a few scratches on us… Please be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourself, please.”

[From JustJared]

LOL, so at no point does Taylor recommend that people acknowledge their mistakes and apologize for them? She’s like “everyone make mistakes but NEVER ADMIT YOUR MISTAKES OR APOLOGIZE FOR THEM.”

More photos from the Teen Choice Awards… I love Jessica Alba’s Oscar De La Renta summer dress. I would just take off the neck tie and it would be perfect.

Lucy Hale in Jean Paul Gaultier. This does NOT look like Gaultier. Is it, like, off the rack Gaultier?

Sarah Hyland in a Teresa Helbig ensemble. Not my cup of tea, and sort of early ‘00s. Paris Hilton would have worn this in 2001.