Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth ‘were not on the same page,’ sources say

As we discussed yesterday, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are over. Considering their breakup and makeup history, many of you think that they could possibly get back together at some point. I agree – they seem to go in cycles depending on what persona Miley is trying on in any given month. She did the country-girl/hippie-wife thing for a couple of years but as we’ve seen from her interviews this year, she seemed to be feeling confined by that persona. All of which means that no one was really “surprised” by Miley and Liam’s split.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s decision to split after less than a year of marriage may have caught fans off guard, but those close to the couple weren’t taken aback.
“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day,” a source tells PEOPLE. “After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work,” the source adds. “It’s not surprising at all.”
Hours before Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, confirmed their split, the singer was photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter in Italy, where the pair are vacationing together alongside the singer’s older sister Brandi. Cyrus cuddles and kisses 30-year-old Carter — who recently announced her split from Jenner — while the pair lounge poolside in photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight. A source told PEOPLE exclusively that Cyrus and Carter have mutual friends in common and are “just having fun” together.
I suggested yesterday that it sort of feels like Miley dumped Liam and ran off with Kaitlynn, and that maybe Miley and Kaitlynn are together now. I don’t know if that’s true, but it certainly seems like that’s what they want us to think. As for the split not being a surprise for people who know them… yeah. I wonder if Liam was getting tired of all of Miley’s bold pronouncements in interviews, some of which might have taken him by surprise.
I’m not surprised, they always seemed incompatible to me.
I heard he cheated on her several times? Not sure there’s any truth to that.
Miley always seemed unhappy to be in one place and to have one persona. I get it, i went down many paths and did a lot of crazy things in my 20s.,,and I didn’t try to get married when i was in the middle of figuring that out.
Hope they both find happiness in the future.
I would be shocked if he hadn’t, they are so mismatched physically it’s almost preposterous. I never did understand what he was doing with her.
He got caught cheating on her with January Jones years ago, and according to Lainey, was all over Emma Watson at a party while he was with Miley but Emma turned him down.
@Mika, did he really get caught cheating with January Jones or were they just seen out at the same club and people assumed they were cheating? I remember voicing the same or similar question at the time. What was the actual proof that they cheated? Did someone actually see one or the other leaving the others apartment/house?
@Yvette There were pictures of him and January leaving Chateau Marmont together in the back of a car. The story that followed was from Star Magazine and it said they went to a house party and were all over each other. I’m sure they hooked up, but I’m not sure that he and Miley were actually together at the time. Miley was attending Oscar parties solo at that point.
I had noticed in her interviews that she seemed disrespectful of her marriage. If you’re serious about your marriage you don’t talk like that about your spouse.
I tend to be a Miley apologist, but I feel like she may be jerking him around.
Anyway I went to look at her Instagram, after I heard this headline, and she doesn’t look very healthy. Her face looks sunken and ashey and almost like she may be using hard drugs. Her eyes look dead to me.
But she also looks strong, like she works out, so that’s good. Hopefully she stays healthy through this. It’s sad for Liam but also sad for Miley that she has the world at her fingertips yet she doesn’t seem to have any idea what she wants.
Yeah, the interviews were alternately kind of disrespectful of their marriage while also overly gushing about him. If I were her, I’d be embarrassed by that Elle interview that came out just a month ago, considering they’re now separated.
I also thought it sounded like she was trying to convince HERSELF that marrying a heterosexual man was this “unique” thing as a pansexual woman, so I can’t say I’m overly surprised that she was photographed making out with a woman the same day the announcement was made. She didn’t seem very comfortable with the “traditional” role she had fallen into with Liam.
She is super ripped but also seems REALLY skinny? I dunno. I can’t put my finger on what seems off with her lately.
It’s like that interview she did 10 years ago where she was like I do Pilates 16 hours a day and everybody was shocked. I think she probably swings between unhealthy (drugs) and overly healthy (working out to the extreme). Like those people that do coke all night and then eat vegan and drink green juice for a week because they think it levels it out. She’s always gone extremely skinny when they break up. She might be strong right now but she’s scary skinny. I don’t remember her being this thin weeks ago.
A couple weeks ago she posted like ten dead-eyed, white girl twerking instastories of her grinding on the floor in her home gym on a Wednesday afternoon. Maybe it was supposed to be sexy, but after the first several, it was just too thirsty for me to keep watching. It had nothing to do with her being supposedly still married, and everything to do with the desperation.
The last interview that was covered here she was disrespectful and sounded over her marriage. I felt bad for Liam.
I do worry about her, though, because she seems healthiest when she is with him. I think we’re in for another round of nasty-tongued Miley.
Ya. Go ahead and be own sexual no one cares Miley. It’s 2019. But I also feel like it was disrespecting the way she discussed her marriage. She was making fun of her ring once on Fallon and it was very off putting. She seems pretty fame thirsty and very career oriented. We all are talking about her so I guess she is happy about how things are all turning out ? They will both be fine and find other people. Oh wel
Of course, because it’s totally the way it works: first you date for a decade or so, then you share a house, animals, get engaged, break up, get back together, get a marriage licence, finally get married and ONLY THEN you discuss your values and goals in life and find out if you’re on the same page!
Is that not right?? Lmao!
That is what it seems like, lol.
They were together since they were both pretty young though, and she seems to have a lot of issues to work though, so most likely they kept trying to make it work but had grown apart. Whatever the situation, I’m sure she’ll make it far more full of drama than it needs to be.
I said yesterday I thought the pictures of Miley making out with someone new just as the separation is announced seemed aggressive. Like, trying to make some point? I don’t know if it’s a romance or just “fun” but the vibe here is not very amicable. Just a feeling.
It seems like she’s getting back at him. And I can’t figure out if it is because he did something. But the press are getting pics of him looking glum and hanging with his family. He’s playing it right, she is not. I don’t fault Miley because that’s who she’s been for years but she’s not coming out of this looking good. If he broke it off with her because she didn’t want babies (which he seems to want) then she’s making it worse by continuing the party girl lifestyle. If I were her PR I would ask her to reign it in.
I wonder if she realizes that her behavior is just going to win him sympathy, whether that’s fair or not. He’s behaving “right” so to speak, sad with his family. That’s what sad people do when they break up. And she’s twerking on a boat in Italy making out with some rando.
If he is a cheater, as some people claim, he’s really good at not looking like one. And if she really wanted to get back at him because he was unfaithful, why not just leak that he was unfaithful? She’s never done that, and I find it hard to believe it’s because she’s above it.
Clearly
I think it’s best they split and live the lives they need to at the moment.
In 3,2,1 we will hear all the reasons why it is her fault because she is obviously a WOMAN and how dare she not want to become a baby home for a Hemsworth spawn.
I wish them both well but I wish we would stop selling young women the idea that romantic love ends in a white dress and happy ever after.
It does for some but for others it is the worst ever idea.
Even though Miley is supposedly ‘edgy’ her experience of seeing love is her parent’s conventional marriage – time to focus on her, her career and being single
Same for him.
I think people are blaming Miley because she doesn’t give the impression that she knows herself super well, and she seems like she just tries on different things trying to find herself. So the impression I have is that she love(d?) Liam, and was grateful for how he dealt with the fire, but ultimately NO ONE will be the right person for her until she figures out who she is and what she wants. I do side eye her because you shouldn’t get married unless you’re certain that’s what you want, but people do this all the time.
I agree lots of people get married before knowing who they are.
I do think this will all fall on her but for as much as we know he could be a massively boring PITA or she could simply be an unobvious beard
There’s some truth to what you’re saying, but I think Ronaldinhio is right too and there’s a lot of misogyny in the response.
I agree with everything you said. But I think it was probably like he did all of this for me, I should do something for him. The problem was they never seem to have really say down and figured out they wanted different things.
And I bet from a profibility stand point Liam was good for her. Marriage made her less wild. Unfortunately it isn’t what she seems to have ever wanted. She seems more like the never get married old lady hippie type (Frankie type). While he seems to want conventional. It’s fine but those people don’t belong together.
I want to feel for Miley. But her sanctimonious rant about how no one was smart enough to understand how progressive her marriage was and her past issues with culture appropriation, stealing Planned Parenthood concepts and trying to pass them off as her own and just all around extra/attention seeking behavior make it difficult for me to feel sympathy. I fully support anyone’s right to live their most authentic selves and know that comes in many forms not all including marriage, kids, monogamy, etc. But her continual dismissive attitude toward people not being on her intellectual level has exhausted my empathy.
I hope she and Liam find happiness and peace.
It looks like the bond that was built over the tragedy with the fire…just didn’t last…
And that happens A LOT with relationships….you ignore the issues that were wearing you out before a tragedy…because the support you provide each other during the tragedy was SO FULFILLING….but once the shock and awe of the tragedy wears off…
Those issues…are RIGHT THERE…bigger and badder than EVA!
I always love your take on things Lala
She got the blame last time they split up even after he was photographed in Mexico with another woman. After that she went dark (for her) and put out Bangerz which was actually pretty good and the lyrics reflected that she was pretty hurt.
This seems like a giant, very public FU. Everyone blames her issues and gives him a break because oh so clean cut. My gut says he got caught and she’s done with it.
Bangerz is one of my top ten albums of the last decade and I get mad that it doesn’t get enough respect as a very solid pop album, to be honest.
I wouldn’t be surprised if they were both cheating (emotionally or physically), or just reached the point where they were thinking about it. I also wonder about whether he resented her career – he was supposed to be this big movie star, and every attempt to break it big has failed. Her career has been odd the last few years, but she’s still a huge name.
Ultimately though, they just never seemed on the same page. He recently said he’d like to have a huge family, and then she said she doesn’t want to have kids because of the environment. That’s a pretty big thing to not be on the same page about.
Yeah, it’s easier for people to demonize the immodest women. The truth is probably that they both fucked up in different ways. Of course it’s going to be ‘so cruel’ to some that she’s publicly with someone so quickly even though they didn’t hold Liam to the same standard when he got with Eiza- his being with Eiza so quickly and publicly was seen as something Miley brought on herself.
It sort of reminds me of the Ariana Grande situation (but with more slut-shaming). To this day, people still portray her as cruel for moving on quickly and publicly from Mac Miller.
It’s also because Miley talks to the press (A LOT) and Liam doesn’t. And Miley posts pics of herself wilding out…Liam gets posted by the paparazzi hanging out with his family. They’re treated differently because the optics are quite different.
@AllKindsofSugar, in the Miley interview I read over the weekend, she said something along the lines of “The truth is that I’m still very much sexually attracted to women.” Now, this is something Liam has probably known and has known for years, so I don’t think it was the deal breaker. But let’s look at where they are right now. Liam is at home with his family while Miley is off hanging out in Italy with another woman. I’m not blaming Miley, but why does it always have to be the man who cheats and therefore ruins the relationship? I think these two are just in different places. It could be that Liam was able to live with Miley’s pansexual natural yet couldn’t deal with the fact that she doesn’t want children. And perhaps Liam’s desire for children was a deal breaker for Miley as well.
I guess what I’m trying to say is that perhaps these two just had a sit down and voiced for the first time the fact that they both want different things and that the relationship wasn’t working for either of them.
@AllKindsofSugar Photographed in Mexico? I don’t remember that. He was photographed with an actress from Mexico (Eliza Gonzalez), but they were in Los Angeles and supposedly went to Vegas together too. He and Miley had broken up.
Sorry, *Eiza, damn autocorrect
Yeah, Eiza was seen more as a “jump off” right after they ended it. I can’t check on the dates now, but they’d had broken up by now, and the “cheating” rumor was the January jones one. I honestly side eye any supposed cheating on both parts. They could’ve been broken for days or weeks and just had not publicly told anyone. Miley did not ever say something related to cheating, so I’ll leave it at that. To me she swings too much between personas, the first break up seemed understandable because she changed her career and image totally, being this crazy person not only publicly, but she was also projecting it as if she was living ina seemingly unstable way all around, hangers on included, uncle pervy taking her pics. I saw that as a pr stunt trying to break her disney image, and her relationship took the brunt of it. She was maybe tring to find a common ground and become a more stable person when they got back together, but Inthink she’s very insecure, too self obsessed and she was probably being questioned by edgy friends and she was giving excuses for this stable relationship which probably made her happy at the moment. I hope she finds balance someday, because it seems that her chikd star status is taking its toll heavily. She looks a little bit unhealthy. I’ve always admired her figure, and the fact that she is not artificially enhanced , but she sometimes goes too thin, as is now.
I feel bad for him. I remember seeing him on a talk show a few months ago and getting sweetly emotional talking about how honored he was that Miley agreed to take his last name in their private lives. I think he thought she’d matured and was ready for the next step. I’m sure she thought so too or she wouldn’t have married him. She seems lost. Her comments about her marriage were always a bit off.
I never expected them to get married when they announced their engagement years ago because to me it was obvious that they weren’t compatible.
I agree that outwardly they’ve always seemed totally incompatible. I agree they married in an emotional state after the fire.
What’s strange is I find Miley to have the sort of loud, abrasive personality that is unbearably obnoxious. But Liam has been with her for years and years, so apparently I haven’t a clue about him.
Maybe they both knew they were in trouble and that the marriage was breaking down, but the way she did this, with obviously staged paparazzi shots, seems purposefully designed to humiliate him. Maybe he deserves it, maybe not, but this morning I’m thinking she is kind of cruel. Also, why does she suddenly look forty-ish in the face? Needs to get some sleep and put on a few pounds!
Everything you said. I like Miley more than I liked him but this thing she’s doing is just so mean. They hadn’t even announced a separation until after the photos came out, the photos made it impossible not to mention they split. He’s going to take a hit from the male misogynistic patriarchy fan base because his wife basically “left him for a woman”. She’s kind of making it hard for him to have that whole action man career he’s been trying to carve out. He’s playing it right by look sad and downcast in his photos while she’s being a little too over it. I’m not actually surprised by this from Miley, let her do her because it’s what we’ve come to expect. But she’s playing this all wrong. Neither one is particularly doing much but her career might take a hit because of this and his probably won’t because he’s playing the game better (sympathy). It’s sad for both of them. Sure they didn’t belong together (going by their views which they expressed in interviews) and it sucks when a relationship doesn’t work out but take a step back from the public and then move on gracefully.
Methinks married life wasn’t bringing Miley the attention she (and most celebrities) thrive on so she decided to go nuclear on her relationship and then head over to Italy and make out with a hot chick. What will she do next, when we clearly no longer care about this?
It sounds like they were maybe on their way out, but the fire happened and they survived a natural disaster together, so that made things hot and passionate again. But then it quickly fizzled when the action had stopped.
I think it’s tacky how she’s parading around with Brody’s ex. Liam, this is your chance, RUN!
I agree. She doesn’t have to humiliate him.
After the way she always talked about her marriage in interviews, I’m not the least bit surprised this fizzled out.
Her behavior just seems really cruel and insensitive. They were just married and if you want to break up fine – but why humiliate someone you claimed to have loved for 10 years? People like Miley with no empathy scare the shhhh out of me.
How you leave a romantic relationship, a job, any significant relationship – says a lot about you.
It seems vengeful. If he didn’t cheat and this is just how she’s decided to blow their marriage up, it does seem needlessly cruel.
Kind of tired of people blaming her or suggesting she cheated. I just remember him cheating on her with January Jones. I just get the feeling that he was kind of “my way or the highway”.
No one actually knows if he cheated on her, it was a blind that people are taking as the truth. There are however pictures of Miley making out with a woman before her separation from her husband was even announced. That’s the difference, speculation on gossip blogs from years ago vs actual photographs taken in the last week.
+1
I always thought this couple was extremely bizarre anyway. Miley is one of the thirstiest attention seekers out there, and Liam always seemed a lot more lowkey and chill. I can definitely see cheating happening on both sides.
But eh, they are young and famous. Separating early is just the natural course of things lol.
I think the marriage was the result of surviving the wildfires together and in the end it was impulse or celebration of survival. And it wasn’t the right choice. I’m aging myself here, but remember when Christy Brinkley married the man she survived a helicopter crash with? That marriage ended quickly too.
I remember that!!
She’s making gross comments all over instagram and basically telling Brody Jenner to shut up. It’s totally fine to separate and get divorced but not all attention is good attention.
Miley looks stoned out of her mind in that bottom picture.
She’s so performative about things that are personal and private. She comes across as very needy.
This. She needs someone to tell her truths her family never did. I pity her because she really has it all, she’s pretty (minus her mom’s harsher features coming when she gets too thin), healthy, rich, successful at what she does, I think she has a good heart (the activist thing), but she really cannot decide who she is, let alone be committed to a relationship. She was young before, I understand, but she’s becoming old for this attention grabbing lifestyle and schticks. She really does not need the Kardashian-esque antics to stay relevant or be edgy. She wants to be raunchy again, oh god.
(I don’t mind raunchy if the person is authenthic, like Cardi B and that naked video, she is like that, but Miley is try hard-a wannabe)
She needs to go away and stay away.
Here’s what I really think. When Miley and Liam met in 2009, she was this cool, normal chick who didn’t want that much attention and they were compatible. Which is why he proposed. She was really young and needed to grow up some more which of course is fine. Then she cut her hair. Whenever she gets a haircut in this relationship if you noticed it’s a new sign of them breaking up. Once she got the bangs and started acting different I knew it was only a matter of time. Anyways, so she went through her bangerz faze and missed him and he probably told her the only way to get him back was to settle the hell down. She tricked him into thinking that was all a faze and she’ll be normal again which is why they got back together. Then the fire happened and they both thought they couldn’t live without the other and they got married. Miley now likes all the attention which is why she got the Hanna montana haircut. She also now is dressing weird and posting “twerking” videos. Which she only does when they’re not together. Liam is very traditional and he should’ve noticed it wasn’t going to work
When right after they got married she got a tattoo that says p***y on her ankle. I don’t think they’ve been a match for a really long time.
She got a tattoo that says p***y? Lol she’s so over the top ridiculous. So talented and so immature. It’s like watching a 12 year old act out or something.
She just needs to find herself, away from him. I don’t think she ever intentionally deceived him, I think she believed she had changed. She convinces herself she wants to settle down with him then she resents him for it, so she rebels and blows it all up. Rinse and repeat.
I cannot cope with Miley and her try hard ways. Please do not make us endure more disgusting Terry Richardson pics like the last breakup (because that was not art). This Kaitlyn girl is so basic as well – she will be thrilled for this attention. Also gives Brody Jenner more relevance. Yuk so many awful people involved. Team Liam on this one.
What is UP WITH MILEYS MOUTH ALL OF THE TIME.
Too many teeth? Too wide of a mouth? Too pouty? Idk but wtf
They have never been compatible for the long term.
Not on the same clit page….