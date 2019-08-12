Page Six: Taylor Swift ‘overreacted’ to situations with Karlie Kloss & Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift’s new album, Lover, comes out in a few weeks. I imagine we’ll have even more Tay-Tay coverage on a daily basis as of now. I thought her September Vogue interview was good in that A) we hadn’t gotten an in-depth interview from Taylor in years and it was great to see her so prepared & ready to talk and B) Taylor is always fun to talk about and dissect. Now that we’re days past the Vogue drop, it’s fascinating to me how Taylor controlled every single part of her narrative in the piece, and she didn’t have to answer any questions about Tom Hiddleston or Karlie Kloss, and she merely skated past this year’s Summer Beef (the Scooter Braun thing) with a one-sentence quote. So, obviously, the gossip press is going to fill the vacuum of what was left unsaid. Page Six had a long, juicy, dishy read about Taylor and how she overplayed her hand by cancelling her friendship with Karlie Kloss, and then it just goes from there. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Why did Taylor & Karlie fall out? Swift has previously said that Kloss had her very own room, complete with her favorite snack foods at the ready, at the singer’s $47.7 million Tribeca compound. But an insider told The Post that Swift was “furious” when Kloss invited friends over to the home without first getting approval.
A Kloss source says that a simple fight turned into something else: Although both camps deny this [apartment thing] was the exact reason for their split, a person close to Kloss admits that the two had a tiff that turned into “something crazy.” “Taylor got upset over something crazy and then she just alienated Karlie,” she told The Post.
Taylor overreacts: Sources say this is just another example of Swift, whose new album, “Lover,” is out Aug. 23, overreacting to a situation. In fact, Swift turned down invites to both of Kloss’ wedding ceremonies when she married her long-term boyfriend last year, according to a source close to both camps. “She always does the same thing: She trips up when she goes further than she needed to,” said a source close to music manager Scooter Braun.
A source close to Scooter Braun says Taylor misrepresents constantly: “She didn’t need to say that she didn’t get told about the deal, when there is clear proof and text messages sent to her. She did the same thing about the Kim K-and-Kanye row [and then] Kim just published the conversation online.”
Taylor is immature? “She became famous very young,” said a music executive in the know. “And the behavior that we might accept from a young girl — stamping your feet, acting petulant — no longer stands when you’re a grown woman.”
Her latest reinvention: Her latest reinvention, for “Lover,” finds the singer — who has been dating British actor Joe Alwyn for three years — seemingly in love with love, amid a wash of rainbows. “It’s difficult to tell who she really is — does she even know who she is?” asked one top music insider. “She can act like poor little rich girl, when she has no need to,” said one source of the singer who owns $84 million in real estate and three planes.
Who is she, a diva or a dream? One person who has worked closely with Swift described her to The Post as “a pill,” while another who was part of the recent Vogue cover shoot called her “heavenly to work with.” One thing insiders seem to agree on is that, with Swift, everything is personal — and, in her anger, she sometimes has tunnel vision. A source who has worked extensively with Braun said of the Big Machine deal, “This is business, what doesn’t Taylor get about this? He was not doing this just to spite her — and she’s acting like it was a personal vendetta.” The music executive gets the last word: “Taylor is calculating and shrewd. Not that that’s a bad thing, but anyone who doesn’t think she feels like she has something to prove with ‘Lover’ is totally wrong. She wants to win.”
When Taylor talks about how the criticism of her music/life/persona is often gendered and sexist, I often see her point. “Taylor is calculating and shrewd.” She is, I agree. But we would use different descriptors if she was a man. We would say “brilliant, aware, a true professional, next-level corporate thinker, PR expert.” Taylor IS brilliant… about some things. And she’s a messy, emotionally immature idiot about other things. That’s the duality of the Snake Lyfe. And I still have no idea what happened with Karlie Kloss. But I think that whatever happened, Taylor probably did “overreact” and what could have been a simple fight ended up calcifying into a massive Cold War/Beef.
The sources from this are so obvious, that this is little more than a scooter shake down. It’s juicy, but any valid points are taken away from the fact that the writer didn’t go any further than their scooter source (karlie is his his client) to find out more.
Page six is juicy but lazy.
Karlie Kloss is a Kushner now, period. Swift would have been trash if she went to that wedding. Again, period.
She would have been forced to party with Nagini, who would have plastered pictures of them together all over social media
The nazi’s already consider Swift their white princess. No need to add fuel to the fire by being photographed with Trump’s chief enablers.
But didn’t Kloss go out with Kushner for about 6 yrs. before marrying him? If so, TS would’ve been around him for a long time during the friendship phase. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
When did trump become president? were the kushners especially ivanka portraying themselves as anything other than NY liberals before that? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I actually thought “calculating and shrewd” at least acknowledged her as a competent adult. Did you notice how many of those unnamed sources referred to her as a “girl”? Listen, maybe she’s immature, or spoiled, or moody – but she is NOT a child. She is a grown ass and very successful adult. Call her a snake or a pain in the butt or unprofessional, fine. I personally can’t stand her, but I will 100% ignore anyone who wants to take a shot at her by portraying her as a child. Yes, grown adults can be petulant and stomp their feet and guess what – if they’re billionaires, THEY GET TO.
Heck, they even get to be president.
Taylor Swift is brilliant. However, I get the feeling she has been shielded from many of the difficult experiences and repercussions that ultimately shape who we become. I really admired how she handled the sexual harassment lawsuit. She has it in her to be a great person. I want to see more of that Taylor.
These lyrics from Look What You Made Me Do make sense now:
You ask me for a place to sleep
Locked me out and threw a feast
I couldn’t for the life of me figure this one out. Another Tay Tay mystery solved. Phew!
HAHAHA you have a good memory!!
Good catch!
I always thought that lyric made NO sense, good catch!
Everyone has the right to stand up for themselves. When a woman does it, she gets called a “bitch” or “over reacting. When a man does it, it’s called being “tough”. I think it’s better to say something than be a door mat.
Male artists can throw all the hissy fits they want and it’s tolerated because they are so brilliant.
Yeah, a lot of the critique is super gendered, but it is also true that she is immature and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if she completely overreacted to something quite small. In fact, if we go with Occam’s Razor she probably just hates that Karlie had the audacity to stay friends with Scooter Braun even though Taylor didn’t care for him.
The criticism is gendered, but I don’t think it’s wrong, either. I think a big issue was that Karlie stayed friendly with the Kardashian/Jenner clan and was Scooter’s client, and stayed silent on the Summer of Receipts issue. IMO that’s part of why Taylor is on the “my enemies started out friends” and “my real friends” kick.
I think Taylor is very smart. And I have no doubt that if she likes you, she is an AWESOME friend and is very sweet. And I think as soon as she feels you’ve crossed her, she’s awful and overreacts and goes full bridge torching mode.
Wonder if K had to wear flats when publicaly walking with T lol.
One person’s overreaction is another person’s “tantrum”……
I honestly am amazing at how much leeway and benefit of the doubt commenters here give to a Kushner and one who is dear friends with Ivanka. You have GOT to be kidding me. I find this to be a joke.
I read somewhere that the age you become famous at is where your maturity level stops. Because you are no longer having the experiences that everyone else has to make you grow and learn and mature. Taylor became famous in her teens and I think that’s very telling. Because her behavior is not the normal behavior of a well-adjusted 30 year old woman.
This is what I think. I dont think she is a bad person. I just think she’s kind of……stalled, in many ways.
Is there any other celebrity who has so many “beefs” and so much drama? Why is the question always who is taylor beefing with? I do think part of it is made up and encouraged by the media/press, but I think part of it is encouraged by Taylor, because she knows that these “beefs” (where she is always the victim) play well with her fan base.
I dont think Scooter was part of a multi-hundred-millions dollar deal (I cant remember the exact amount, was it 300 million?) to get back at Taylor.
Yeah, I’m pretty sure that was purely business and I don’t think Borchetta or Braun did that just to make Taylor mad or bully her, they did it because it made them a lot of money.
I definitely side eye a 30 year old woman who talks about having “enemies” a lot.
Oh no – dont get it twisted. I think Taylor is an *sshole for a multitude of reasons. But I think PART of it is because she’s got the mindset of a 16 year old girl
@VV oh I am not a fan of hers, lol. I agree with your comment. I just tread lightly where TS is concerned because I only have so much internet-brain-energy to expend, and most of it goes to the royal threads
She’s like not a bad person nor is her immaturity harmful…. it’s so tiring to hear this regardless of what comes out about her.
There’s such a dichotomy here that white women are treated as children incapable of growing up while simultaneously giving them every excuse not to.
Many white women are given a type of protection which also stifles them. And in return, they use the power they have to stifle others who may have less power or threaten their own power.
I may be written off as anti white though for how often I mention race in this and other contexts. But it really is spot on.
Sexism gives Taylor Swift a cover. But racism leaves Meghan more exposed.
All this and more is why TayTay will always be Darth Becky for me. It’s an interesting case study in white feminism and intersectionality.
And it’s not necessarily about just being white. White women who aren’t thin and pretty wouldn’t be able to Darth it up quite like this either.
@Valiantly Varnished – I think George Clooney said that. He said hat he was glad that success and fame came to him relatively late in life (about 35 years old, when he was on ER, iirc), because he go the space to grow, and stuff.
Ain’t nobody got time for Kushner wedding shenanigans and Scooter quotes #PageSixIsOfficiallyBoring
I really wish all of these developers descriptors weren’t couched in such misogynist terms. Because the behavior they are describing is everything people accuse Meghan of being. But in this case, I think much of it rings true. We see it in her song lyrics, in her interviews, etc. But the overt sexism sort of throws out the baby with the bathwater.
And yet, Meghan doesn’t get the same response.
I find the constrast interesting and infuriating. It’s difficult to believe that a white woman with all the power would behave so poorly but easy to believe a black woman trying to navigate a centuries’ old system would.
I did have to laugh when her new song The Archer said “I never grow up, it gets so old” because it was probably the most honest lyric she’s had in awhile.
there is nothing really new here, we all know she is immature and acts like a bratty child. what is kinda disturbing is the first part, the special room for karlie and not asking for permission. talk about controlling.
Why give someone a room in apartment and not allow them to have friends over? Doesn’t make sense if person already have their own million+ apartment in same city. This was not the best example by Braun’s people
I would be pissed if I let someone stay in my house and they invited people over without asking. That’s being a bad houseguest. And at Taylor’s level of fame, I am sure she needs to be careful who she lets in her circle. But if this is the case, she should have said it bothered her and Karlie should have apologized and not done it again. No need for scorched earth unless other things were said/done.