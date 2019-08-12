Nigel Farage: Prince Harry is less popular because he cares about the environment

For those who don’t follow British politics or British political figures, Nigel Farage is a complete fool. He supports Donald Trump and everything Trump does. Farage is a racist and a misogynist and he’s absolute garbage. So it’s little wonder why his main role these days seems to be agitating for white supremacy and helping to distract from all of the shenanigans of Boris Johnson and… Prince Andrew, I guess. Farage was in Australia this weekend for a “rightwing conference.” His speech was all about the British royal family and how climate change isn’t real and the Duchess of Sussex has made Prince Harry less popular. Or something:
Nigel Farage has derided the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their “irrelevant” social justice and environmental campaigns while abusing Prince Charles and describing the late Queen Mother as an “overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker”, in an incendiary speech to an Australian rightwing political conference. Farage’s speech to Sydney’s Conservative Political Action Conference – from which media were barred – ranged across his views on Brexit, media bias and the United Nations, but he reserved his fiercest condemnation for members of the royal family, including princes Charles and Harry, and the Queen Mother.
The Brexit party leader was laudatory about the Queen – “an amazing, awe-inspiring woman, we’re bloody lucky to have her” – but abused her son, grandson and mother. “When it comes to her son, when it comes to Charlie Boy and climate change, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. Her mother, Her Royal Highness the Queen’s mother was a slightly overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker who lived to 101 years old. All I can say is Charlie Boy is now in his 70s … may the Queen live a very, very long time.”
Later, in response to a question about women choosing not to have children because of the climate crisis, he commented on Harry and Meghan’s decision to have only two children.
“Well, if I want the Queen to live a long time to stop Charlie Boy becoming king, I want Charlie Boy to live even longer and William to live forever to stop Harry becoming king,” he said. “Terrifying! Here was Harry, here he was this young, brave, boisterous, all male, getting into trouble, turning up at stag parties inappropriately dressed, drinking too much and causing all sorts of mayhem. And then, a brave British officer who did his bit in Afghanistan. He was the most popular royal of a younger generation that we’ve seen for 100 years. And then he met Meghan Markle, and it’s fallen off a cliff. We’ve been told in the last week that Meghan and Harry will only have two children … and we’re all completely ignoring, the real problem the Earth faces, and that is the fact the population of the globe is exploding but no one dares talk about it, no one dares deal with it, and whether Prince Harry has two kids is irrelevant given there are now 2.6 billion Chinese and Indians on this Earth.”
“The real problem the Earth faces, and that is the fact the population of the globe is exploding but no one dares talk about it… whether Prince Harry has two kids is irrelevant given there are now 2.6 billion Chinese and Indians on this Earth.” Translation: the planet needs more white Europeans to have babies or else the planet will be full of Chinese and Indian people and we can’t have that. Imagine using someone’s responsible reproductive choices as a geopolitical cudgel. The vibe here is that Farage’s vision of a British/British commonwealth utopia is that there will be more white babies and the boys will all grow up to not recycle, not care about the environment, not care about any kind of progressive issues and continue to make white babies. That’s Donald Trump’s dream for a White America too.
I would just love to smack him around the head. The guy does nothing but just make my blood boil. I need tea now to calm down.
Ditto Anna, ditto.
Ugh. Absolute trash.
Yikes. All of his comments….just yikes.
The “Harry only wants 2 kids” comment bothers me for so many reasons, mainly bc I dont think Harry EVER said it was only because of the environment. People make choices about their family for a variety of reasons. I have two kids. I would like a third. There are many reasons why I’m probably done – logistics (omg so many activities!), finances, scared of a third section (my second surgery was really rough), but the environment is a factor as well. Its not the deciding factor, but its part of the discussion. I imagine the same is true for Harry and Meghan.
At least if he’s hating on Harry for the environment he’s hating on Charles too? So its not just Harry? But still. Ew.
I totally get what you’re saying, but honestly the earth/environment *should* be a bigger factor in people’s choices – we can’t just keep growing our population, the earth’s resources are already stretched too thin.
I just want to add, if Farage dislikes them and what they’re doing…I know they’re on the right course.
Keep doing what you’re doing guys. If you’re rattling the Gammon King Nigel, you’re doing great!
nigel is at it again, trying to ride on the backs of Harry & Meghan and stoking his rabid racist fanbase. A conman who spouts about brexit yet still an mep and will likely draw pension from the EU.
What nonsense. To quote Shakespeare, ‘He spoke an infinite deal of nothing’. He threw in Harry and Meghan’s names because he knew it would bring him front page glory. That’s why everyone does it. I wish everyone would stop using them as punching bags to get sales. It is an indirect admission if their popularity.
If you have to get personal rather than argue the merits of climate change theory, either you know nothing of the topic or just plain afraid. He’s a Trump bestie which explains going after dead people. Something Harry did must have really resonated with electorate. Odd attack, not the thoughts.
Does he believe Harry follows William in current line of succession?
Uh….no.
That stood out to me too. Uhhhhh….After Charles, comes William, and his three kids, and THEN Harry. Harry is unlikely to ever be king.
Farage of the FOUR children. Two of those kids are German citizens and won’t be negatively impacted by a hard Brexit.
Lol. Outside of the Queen Harry is LITERALLY the most popular member of the Royal family. Farage needs to go take a nap.
That “2children” comment is so random and bizarre. I cant think of that comment being anything other than racist. William has more kids so it can’t simply be about having kids. What a wacky, pathetic right-wing loonie.
“I want Charlie Boy to live even longer and William to live forever to stop Harry becoming king,”
LMAO, he didn’t know how the succession works.
Farage and the rest of the Brexiters don’t know how anything works. They, and the rest of us, will find out the hard way on 1 November.
The wealthy, with their money secured in outside-the-UK banks, aren’t the ones who will suffer with a hard Brexit.
We’ll see – I think the medicine shortages, in particular, are going to affect everyone. And also possibly jet fuel. (If they leave the UK beforehand then that’s a different story).
We don’t have a population problem, we have a resource allocation problem, but of course, anyone who supports the billionaire class won’t want to talk about that.
Interesting that he forgot (?) that Normal Bill is Charles’ heir. And after Bill comes George. Is it because he was more about stirring up White panic than he was about getting the story straight.
I loathe this man with every fibre of my being – he is someone if you punch in the face once you will keep doing it even if your hand falls off.
He is a disgusting, racist POS who worships Dump.
Farage is such a despicable and empty human being. Have you guys seen The Brink, about Steve Bannon? Farage is in it too, and it’s such a scary display of our times. Please watch it. It might make you sick but it’s so eye opening.