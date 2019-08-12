Chris Hemsworth’s wife isn’t happy when he uses her La Mer on his whole body

"Men In Black International" World Premiere

Chris Hemsworth has a contract with Hugo Boss – he’s the face of BOSS Bottled Infinite, their latest cologne. And much like Jennifer Aniston, Irina Shayk and assorted model-actress ladies, Chris Hemsworth will totally give interviews solely to rep his beauty/fragrance contracts. Chris sat down with GQ to chat about living in Australia, his favorite scents, sunburns and a lot more – you can read the full piece here. The best part is where he talks about using his wife’s La Mer as a full-body moisturizer. Some highlights:

What he packs when he’s traveling: “A toothbrush, toothpaste, beard trimmer, a bit of coconut oil, and a moisturizer. I steal various moisturizers from my wife’s section of the bathroom. A little cologne, and some deodorant. Some sunscreen, if I’m in some hotter climates, an outdoor place where I’m gonna surf. I usually have a whole bunch of surfboard wax if I’m going on a surf trip. That usually takes up most of the room in my vanity kit.

The products he borrows from his wife: “She uses a lot of La Mer products, which, you know, cost a small fortune, so she’s less than happy when I use that face moisturizer over my whole body. I found out the hard way when I used her $400 cream for a sunburn one time. That wasn’t the best option… My shoulders were sunburnt one time and I lathered up my shoulders with some La Mer products not realizing how expensive they were. She wasn’t really that impressed. It smells so delicious, I wanted to eat it.

How he uses coconut oil: “Usually just on my face. Especially when it’s really dry and I’m surfing a lot, spending a lot of time in the sun. It’s better for sunburn or dehydrated skin—and much cheaper—than La Mer.

His favorite cologne: “Nothing too overpowering, nothing too sweet. That’s why I like the Hugo Boss stuff. There’s a versatility to it that I’ve always appreciated, and it’s not just for one occasion. But I like to wear it sparingly. Not a whole lot. You want it to be subtle. I don’t like walking into a room and having everybody be aware of what cologne you’re wearing. So the earthier, more relaxed tones.

[From GQ]

I bet Chris smells good, no joke. He looks like the kind of guy who would smell like the ocean and something earthy-yet-pleasant. Maybe that’s the next battle for “who is the Best Chris?” That’s one area where I think Hemsworth might win – out of all the Chrises, I bet Hemsworth smells the best. Then Chris Pine, and then a steep drop-off and then Chris Pratt. As for using La Mer as a whole body moisturizer… gotta spend that Marvel money somehow! Seriously, this was a better ad for La Mer than it was for Hugo Boss.

"Men In Black International" World Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Chris Hemsworth’s wife isn’t happy when he uses her La Mer on his whole body”

  1. Elisabeth says:
    August 12, 2019 at 11:38 am

    First world problems honey

    Reply
  2. Rae says:
    August 12, 2019 at 11:46 am

    I used to find him so meh, then I saw him in Ragnorok with short hair, now I’m all over that man! Haha

    Elsa is a lucky woman…girl just needs to hide her moisturiser!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment