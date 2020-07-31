Matthew McConaughey has a memoir coming out: will it make sense?

Matthew McConaughey has written a memoir. He actually wrote it himself. The master of the circuitous sentence is using his lifelong journal as content and is calling it Greenlights. Although the book is not available until October, it can be The Hollywood Reporter published a statement Matthew issued about the memoir that is much clearer about the book. Just kidding – he talked about “cools and shamefuls” and likened it to tasty aspirin and piloting a spaceship to mars without the proper certifications. All I can say is, this certainly reads like someone who spent two years in self imposed solitary confinement.
