Did Prince Andrew ‘lobby’ the government for Jeffrey Epstein’s sweetheart deal?

I’m still sorting through the information coming out of the document dump last night. The documents are the newly unsealed records from the 2015-16 Virginia Giuffre-Ghislaine Maxwell defamation case, a case which was settled out of court, with Maxwell paying Virginia an undisclosed sum. After Virginia made the deal, she spent the next four years trying to get the information from the lawsuit unsealed. She’s been successful, and the result is that the transcript of her deposition (she was deposed by Ghislaine’s lawyers) is now out, which we already partially discussed. Also included in the document dump? Emails between Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. And this: proof that Prince Andrew lobbied the American government for Epstein’s “sweetheart deal.”

Prince Andrew lobbied the US government to help get a sweetheart plea-deal for pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein that saw him jailed for just 18 months in 2008, newly unsealed court documents claim. The allegation is contained within a motion by lawyers for two anonymous Epstein accusers who were trying to get hold of documents which they claim showed Andrew’s lobbying efforts. The motion forms part of a 2015 libel case against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madam, which have been kept under lock and key until today – when they were released following her arrest on sex trafficking charges. Lawyers for the pair, Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, wrote: ‘(They are) seeking documents regarding Epstein’s lobbying efforts to persuade the government to give him a favorable plea arrangement, including efforts on his behalf by Prince Andrew and former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz. They have alleged these materials are needed to prove their allegations that, after Epstein signed the non-prosecution agreement his performance was delayed while he used his significant social and political connections to lobby the justice department to obtain a more favorable plea deal.’ The newly-released documents also contain a transcript of a deposition given by Epstein’s main accuser, Virginia Roberts, where she also speaks about the prince’s involvement in Epstein’s activities. Asked by her own lawyers in 2016 whether Andrew would have ‘relevant information’ in the case, she answered: ‘Yes, he would know a lot of the truth. I don’t know how much he’d be able to help you with, but seeing as he’s in a lot of trouble himself these days I think he might, so I think he might be valuable.’ Roberts separately claims she had sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions, including once in a Caribbean jurisdiction where she was underage, after being trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell.

[From The Daily Mail]

Not to defend Prince Andrew – ew – but just because Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 allege that Andrew lobbied on behalf of Epstein to American authorities, doesn’t mean that he actually did it. Or that there’s proof of it. It’s just what Epstein’s victims believe, that there is proof somewhere in the federal case files that Andrew made some calls or wrote some letters. But this would have been 2008-09 – while Andrew was always an unmitigated disaster, surely he would not have left his fingerprints on any lobbying effort for his pedophile BFF? What am I saying… Andrew is absolutely that stupid. There probably are letters and records of Andrew standing up for Epstein. All the more reason for the FBI to question him now.