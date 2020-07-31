Martha Stewart, 78, got 14 proposals after her ‘thirst trap’ pool selfie

Martha Stewart posted this selfie by her pool last week and she started a national (international?) conversation about how cool she is. Martha is 78 years old and she still wears frosted lipstick and icy makeup and she’s great at Instagram. We stan, in general. After her pool selfie, Chelsea Handler inserted herself into Martha’s business but I honestly hate Chelsea Handler and I avoid covering her as much as possible. So let’s just talk about Martha and how she loves the attention she got from her pool selfie:

Martha Stewart knows she looks good. The lifestyle expert sent fans into a tailspin last week as she posted a sexy snap of herself chilling by the pool. Followers praised Stewart for the sultry photo, with some labeling it a “thirst trap.” “I don’t even know what that is,” Stewart told ET’s Nischelle Turner on Monday. Turner explained the term to Stewart — who happily agreed with the label. “That’s definitely a thirst trap,” Stewart said.

The mogul has posted a few glamour shots on her Instagram before. This one came about because she “just thought I looked great coming out of the pool.” “My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good.”

Before she built her business, Stewart earned money as a model — but she’s quick to say she’s still in her “heyday.”

“Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains,” she said of her secret to looking this good. “I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas. You have to do that kind of stuff. That’s the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it’s important.”

“I’m finished with birthdays, darling. We’re going backwards now,” she declared — has been working for the last six months to develop a line of CBD skincare, which will be out later this year. “It’s called 86 Elm, and this is exclusive to you. I haven’t told anybody yet,” she shared. “I’ve been using that for the last six months, and I really think it has helped make my skin even more lustrous and good.”