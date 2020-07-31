Britney Spears’ brother says she’s ‘always’ wanted to get out of her conservatorship

With Kanye West’s latest manic episode, there were (and are) a lot of conversations about what can be done when someone has a mental illness and they won’t accept help. The difference between how Kanye is treated now versus how Britney Spears has been treated and continues to be treated is pretty striking. In defense of the double standard… when Britney’s conservatorship began, she was seen (rightly, I believe) as a danger to herself and others, whereas Kanye is mostly just saying and tweeting offensive sh-t. But more than ten years after Britney’s big breakdown, she’s still under a pretty strict conservatorship which saw her father control her medical treatment, her finances, her sons and everything to do with her business and home life. Jamie Spears is no longer the conservator (he stepped down last fall), but the terms of Britney’s conservatorship still remain strict. Now Britney’s brother Bryan has some stuff to say (in an interview last week with the As NOT Seen on TV Podcast)

Britney’s conservatorship: “She’s been in this thing for quite some time now. Obviously there was a need for it in the beginning… Now they’ve made some changes and all we can do is hope for the best,” Bryan said, adding that the conservatorship has “been a great thing for our family, to this point, and [we] keep hoping for the best.” On Jamie Spears: Speaking about their father Jamie, Bryan said the patriarch, who suffered a life-threatening colon rupture in late 2018, has “done the best he could, given the situation he was put in,” and recalled how “we’ve had to work together as a family to keep it all going. One person might be on stage and doing this, but it’s a sacrifice from everybody. Everyone is putting in, to some degree, a little bit to keep everything going.” He talks to Britney a lot: “She’s always wanted to get out of it. It’s very frustrating to have. Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She’s wanted to get out of it for quite some time.” Describing his sibling’s independence as a child star, Bryan said she’s “been surrounded by a team of people since she was 15. So at what level does everyone walk away or at what level does that get reduced?”



Still, he doesn’t think she should live alone: “I know what she wants but at the end of the day, what is the reality of that? What is the practicality of that? So are you going to call and make reservations for yourself today? I’m sure it’s going to be an adjustment. Let’s say it does get let go and she’s on her own — everyday task stuff is probably … it’s a great challenge, but it’s probably going to be. Like driving. She’s the worst driver in the world — I’m not lying. I mean bless her heart, she really is not a really good driver and she hasn’t had to do that.”

[From People]

Yeah, I think what he’s saying is probably true. Britney has been trying to get out of the conservatorship for a while, and her family wants to see the terms eased, but they worry that too much freedom will end badly for Britney. She has the money for those mundane tasks, the driving and the running of a household, but it’s just a matter of, “will Britney be able to manage a staff?” And there’s always a concern of bad influences and bad people coming into her life. Who knows. I could see the conservatorship being eased over the next few years, but my guess is that the Spears family actually does want some level of protection over her.