Courtiers: Prince Harry ‘would be welcomed back… but he would have to return alone’

Pretty much as soon as Finding Freedom was announced earlier this year, other tabloid “biographers” swarmed on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit and declared that they too were writing books about what went down. I don’t even necessarily believe that most of these rushed biographies are concerned with pro-Cambridge narratives or legitimate palace sources. I think most of them just want to scream at Prince Harry and Meghan and they think it will be profitable to do so.

Lady Colin Campbell is one of those “biographers” writing a fake tell-all about how Meghan and Harry are awful. This is the “counterprogramming” to Finding Freedom and I am not going to participate in her crap. Everything she’s saying is coming across as unhinged and false. So, as I’ve said before, I’m going to ignore the bulk of her sh-t. Someone still sent me a link to the Sun’s latest coverage of Lady Colin’s latest, which is that Meghan is like “Lady Macbeth” because… something something her argument makes no sense, but I’m sure a lot of people will buy whatever negative crap thrown at the Sussexes. Buried at the end of the Sun’s interview with Lady Colin was this curious little item though, and it is worth discussing:

Palace aides have rallied against Harry and Meghan’s biography by dubbing it “Finding Me-dom”.The book accuses royal staff ­– including some who have decades of service – of acting like untrustworthy “vipers” during Megxit. An insider revealed: “Finding Freedom has been nicknamed Finding Me-dom.“The name has been doing the rounds this week. The book is being laughed at. It is being seen as very unfairly critical of hard-working palace staff who had tried so hard with Meghan. It’s being called Finding Me-dom because Meghan is seen as the driving force behind everything – including the book. The ‘me’ is for Meghan but also works as she is the dominant one in the relationship.” “Harry would be welcomed back with open arms but he would have to return alone.”

[From The Sun]

Can you even imagine? I laughed at the thought of the viper courtiers being BIG MAD about being called viper courtiers and so they then went to the Sun to cry about how hard-working they are and how Meghan should never come back because she’s awful but Harry can only come back if he abandons his wife and child. The courtiers keep showing their asses with their “reactions” to every little thing in Finding Freedom and it feels like the whole house of cards is collapsing. It’s pretty funny. Defund the monarchy.