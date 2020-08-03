Courtiers: Prince Harry ‘would be welcomed back… but he would have to return alone’

Pretty much as soon as Finding Freedom was announced earlier this year, other tabloid “biographers” swarmed on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit and declared that they too were writing books about what went down. I don’t even necessarily believe that most of these rushed biographies are concerned with pro-Cambridge narratives or legitimate palace sources. I think most of them just want to scream at Prince Harry and Meghan and they think it will be profitable to do so.
Lady Colin Campbell is one of those “biographers” writing a fake tell-all about how Meghan and Harry are awful. This is the “counterprogramming” to Finding Freedom and I am not going to participate in her crap. Everything she’s saying is coming across as unhinged and false. So, as I’ve said before, I’m going to ignore the bulk of her sh-t. Someone still sent me a link to the Sun’s latest coverage of Lady Colin’s latest, which is that Meghan is like “Lady Macbeth” because… something something her argument makes no sense, but I’m sure a lot of people will buy whatever negative crap thrown at the Sussexes. Buried at the end of the Sun’s interview with Lady Colin was this curious little item though, and it is worth discussing:
Palace aides have rallied against Harry and Meghan’s biography by dubbing it “Finding Me-dom”.The book accuses royal staff – including some who have decades of service – of acting like untrustworthy “vipers” during Megxit.
An insider revealed: “Finding Freedom has been nicknamed Finding Me-dom.“The name has been doing the rounds this week. The book is being laughed at. It is being seen as very unfairly critical of hard-working palace staff who had tried so hard with Meghan. It’s being called Finding Me-dom because Meghan is seen as the driving force behind everything – including the book. The ‘me’ is for Meghan but also works as she is the dominant one in the relationship.”
“Harry would be welcomed back with open arms but he would have to return alone.”
Can you even imagine? I laughed at the thought of the viper courtiers being BIG MAD about being called viper courtiers and so they then went to the Sun to cry about how hard-working they are and how Meghan should never come back because she’s awful but Harry can only come back if he abandons his wife and child. The courtiers keep showing their asses with their “reactions” to every little thing in Finding Freedom and it feels like the whole house of cards is collapsing. It’s pretty funny. Defund the monarchy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
I pointed out to someone last night that the POV that this wasn’t hurting the Queen or the family was bs. People see behind the curtain now and it shows an ineffectual CEO, who’s let the employees run amok. If this book wasn’t revealing some truths, we wouldn’t have all these vipers and households running to the tabs to refute this little ol’ inconsequential book and couple. Hit dogs will help. Also…he ain’t coming back with it without his family. He’s gone.
The family welcomes this distraction by the courtiers if it means keeping pedo Andrew out of the headlines. It’s beyond disgusting. Agreed, Harry is never coming back.
Why the !!!! are the servants running the show at the palace(s)? Who among the staff thinks they can dictate to Harry about his MARRIAGE?! Do the royals not realize how weak it makes them all look to have their servants leaking like sieves to the gutter press?!
The servants are doing that because it was sanctioned by the bosses. They are bold to say all those things cos they know that’s how their bosses feel. If not thrt would have been fired eg jason of kp
This monarchy needs to cease to exist. What a bunch of insufferable, vindictive fools.
So, basically, he’s right- the courtiers think they run everything and they probably do. The arrogance of them thinking they get to decide whether Harry is welcomed back into the family business and that they get to decide the terms.
They are bold because they know that’s the wishes n feeling of their bosses. They have been doing this for years n they r still working there so obviously they took the directives from the royals. Jason is still there after it was confirmed his lover who doesn’t work in the palace sold information to the press
What I want to know about specifically is what specific help the courtiers tried to give to the Sussexes that they rejected?
Come back alone? Welp, at least they aren’t hiding it anymore. But what kind of man would Harry be if he left his wife and kid to return to the family just to be a third wheel? Just because they aren’t fully white doesn’t mean that their lives don’t matter?
I’m glad they’re saying the quiet part out loud.
If Harry went back to that dysfunction I’d question his sanity. All the household are working against each other, no one seems to care about him outside of what he can do to bolster someone else‘s image and the servants seems to be the people in the driver’s seat. Meghan and Archie aside, he needs to stay away for his own sake.
Right now I imagine M&H laughing their heads off at the idea. These courtiers are going be out of a job very soon as Petty Betty is on the cusp of disappearing from public life and the royal from any relevancy. Sad.
And as much as the press despise Meghan, they would eat Harry alive if he abandoned her and Archie for the trappings of royalty. All of his valor from his military days would be ridiculed. He would never live it down.
They need to get a grip. I can’t imagine Harry EVER considering leaving his family that he’s so proud of to go back to that toxic environment.
Plot twist: he won’t.
Okay, so they complain about receiving emails at 5a.m and about having to show up some results from one week to the other, and now they are hard working staff?
Lol!
They are getting bold. They are smearing Harry openly, not as a misguided fool. They are saying they do not want neither Meghan nor Archie to come back.
Is this a joke?
No! RF fucking know we will be so caught up in this absurd drama they are spining because of one mildly positive book coming out when possibly four more negative are also being sold and I know believe tehy truly expect us to forget about Andrew.
I say that because this truly bizarre and unhinged articles came out after Friday, when documents started getting unsealed.
If Charles even think he could convince Harry before…
First I think this is BS. I have always believed the Sussexes will return when Charles is on the throne & they will be welcomed & (hopefully) allowed to shine as he will need all the help he can get. Secondly, this is all deflection so we forget about that little pedophilia issue that is Andrew.
By the time Charles is on the throne, they will have been free and establishing themselves outside of the royal family for some time. What possible benefit could there be to Harry and Meghan to go backwards and help out in a toxic environment that needs them more than they need it?
Some people dump their a&&hole exes and don’t backslide with hookups. They move on and create happy new lives.
I don’t see the point in them returning for Charles’ reign. Charles knows he’ll need them and still did nothing to help them. That’s on him. Their nonprofit will be up and running and they will have likely carved out a life for themselves here in the States by the time he becomes king. And they’d have to turn around and leave again once William ascends to the throne (cause there’s no way the Sussexes are working for him) and it’s been made more than obvious now that Harry must come alone— if at all. No way in the world would Harry subject Meghan to this abuse again.
I don’t think they’ll return to full time duties even then. They may come back more to visit, because they might feel its safer. If they come back when Charles is on the throne, then what do they do when Wills takes over after Charles? They’d be back between a rock and a hard place under Billy the Basher’s reign. They need to separate themselves professionally forever.
Ladies and gentlemen this is an example red carpet welcome Meghan got. At this point the idiots should just stop talking cos their numerous explanation is making them look bad ( not to the idiots though) but to sane people.
Also for a book that is laughed at they sure do talk about it a lot . They r the same creatures who were happy the drama has left but has spent everyday talking about said drama
I’m tired of these courtiers. They need to be named. Period.
Well, at least they’re saying it out loud now.
At his point, even of H&M were to divorce, would he go back even then? I doubt it based on the treatment they’re receiving.
I was just thinking the same – he’s not going back, no matter what. They showed him who they are, what they care about, and how they feel about him, and he walked away.
I hope at some point he flat out says that.
The only way someone or people who are suppose to be ‘under’ your orders can run amok is because you are too lazy to care or they have something over you. Clearly the vipers know where all the bodies are burried.
This narrative of only Harry being welcomed back has been repeated across a few different outlets for a while now. Even Piers’ wife had a piece in Telegraph this weekend saying the same. It’s disgusting how they erase Archie especially considering Harry has said he wanted children for a long time.
If none of the royals push back on this in the way they know how, then I hope in a few months we don’t get those ridiculous stories we had last Christmas about how the family miss Archie& want to see him. The lack of care for Meghan or his wellbeing whilst Meghan was pregnant and then with this angle of Harry alone returning, suggests Harry’s family really doesn’t care about Archie.
Well, there you go! Harry just needs to divorce Meghan and come right back to England and be a gooseberry for the rest of his life!
I’m sure that the instant he reads this news–maybe helpful Will can send him an excerpt!–he’ll smack himself on the forehead, say “I should have realised!” and then he will get right on a plane and come right back to Bitter Betty and the Vipers!
Uh, not really.
It is hard to believe that the courtiers actually think that this would ever happen, but it sounds like that is just what they think.
The crazy is strong with those people, isn’t it?
Alone.
So without Archie.
Which (again) pulls back the veil that it’s anything other than racism. Even if the smears they put out about Meghan being an evil person were true, Archie is an innocent baby. Why would he not be welcomed back?
They are quite bold and disgusting thinking that Harrybwould abandon his wife and family to be welcomed back into that vipers nest. I am sure he has some choice words for them.
The courtiers running things at the castle now, are they? Sounds like the lunatics taking over the asylum. Why are they being allowed to leak to the media? Jeez, the BRF needs to relinquish its crown. Bury the whole idea and put concrete on top.
Harry was never coming back anyway, but there’s no better way to bind him to his wife and child than by attempting to dismiss them. These tabloid hacks are not the brightest.
Recall the expression, Stabbing yourself in the foot. and Passing the point of no return. If they haven’t reached the limit, they’re close.
If this is how they are behaving about a book written by a third party, what would they do if Meghan writes her own autobiography (fingers crossed)
Wow, all these stories just prove how toxic and insular this nest of viper’s really is! Also how racist: It’s pretty clear that they view Meghan and Archie as less than human, that Harry could somehow just leave them behind and move back into a bachelor pad at KP, and go back to being the uncomfortable third wheel at events with the Cambridges.
It’s…an astoundingly low level of self-awareness, and reveals so much more than they ever intended about these courtiers’ own values and also how little they seem to know Harry.