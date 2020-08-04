Duchess Meghan got well-wishes for her 39th b-day from the Queen & the Cambridges

The Duchess of Sussex turns 39 years old today. I assume, as do the British tabloids, that she will celebrate her birthday at Tyler Perry’s Mansion In Los Angeles. California is still in a state of lockdown, and it’s believed that Harry and Meghan have been social-distancing, mask-wearing and mostly staying out of public view for the past four months in LA. I also kind of believe that Meghan is pregnant and they’re not announcing anything publicly because the smear campaign went into overdrive during her last pregnancy.

Meghan’s birthday also comes after a full week of published excerpts from Finding Freedom, the “unauthorized” biography of the Sussexes, in The Times and People Magazine. The excerpts did not make the Windsors look good or functional or healthy. So is it surprising that the Queen’s social media and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media both posted birthday messages to Meghan? My guess is that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace people knew that it would be a bigger story if they purposefully ignored Meg’s birthday.

I’m including the birthday messages in this post. The photo that KP chose of Meghan is okay – it’s from one of Meghan and Harry’s events last yeah, and I feel like they purposefully chose a photo from an event which did not include the Cambridges.

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/42VD8c8q69 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2020

Buckingham Palace chose a photo of Meghan and the Queen from their 2018 “day of events” which happened soon after the Sussex wedding. We had such high hopes back then that the Queen would completely support Meghan. But then Willileaks threw a tantrum and well, we know how that ended.

🎂🎈Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! 📸 The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018. pic.twitter.com/jTv8NmISYo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2020

Several of Meghan’s patronages acknowledged her birthday too, and I know the Sussex Squad has raised a great deal of money for Camfed in honor of Meg’s b-day too. Also: I always forget that Meghan and Barack Obama have the same birthday! God, they’re both such LEOS.

Today we're partnering with @camfed to celebrate #empoweringwomen & say a very #HappyBirthdayMeghan who has championed both our work! This pic is of Megan meeting Monica last year, who enthusiastically lent her the apron she was wearing- true to Monica's generous spirit! pic.twitter.com/Z0CAe0mGOV — Luminary Bakery (@LuminaryBakery) August 4, 2020

This gorgeous lemon cake made by Monica to celebrate #HappyBirthdayMeghan could be yours!! For every £10 donated to Luminary before 9pm tonight, you will be entered into a raffle to win. Collection & London delivery only. Head to https://t.co/RNCJ49aso9 to donate! pic.twitter.com/E656i7WSGU — Luminary Bakery (@LuminaryBakery) August 4, 2020

Last thing: