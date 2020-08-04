Duchess Meghan got well-wishes for her 39th b-day from the Queen & the Cambridges

The Duchess of Sussex turns 39 years old today. I assume, as do the British tabloids, that she will celebrate her birthday at Tyler Perry’s Mansion In Los Angeles. California is still in a state of lockdown, and it’s believed that Harry and Meghan have been social-distancing, mask-wearing and mostly staying out of public view for the past four months in LA. I also kind of believe that Meghan is pregnant and they’re not announcing anything publicly because the smear campaign went into overdrive during her last pregnancy.
Meghan’s birthday also comes after a full week of published excerpts from Finding Freedom, the “unauthorized” biography of the Sussexes, in The Times and People Magazine. The excerpts did not make the Windsors look good or functional or healthy. So is it surprising that the Queen’s social media and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media both posted birthday messages to Meghan? My guess is that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace people knew that it would be a bigger story if they purposefully ignored Meg’s birthday.
I’m including the birthday messages in this post. The photo that KP chose of Meghan is okay – it’s from one of Meghan and Harry’s events last yeah, and I feel like they purposefully chose a photo from an event which did not include the Cambridges.
Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/42VD8c8q69
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2020
Buckingham Palace chose a photo of Meghan and the Queen from their 2018 “day of events” which happened soon after the Sussex wedding. We had such high hopes back then that the Queen would completely support Meghan. But then Willileaks threw a tantrum and well, we know how that ended.
🎂🎈Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!
📸 The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018. pic.twitter.com/jTv8NmISYo
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2020
Several of Meghan’s patronages acknowledged her birthday too, and I know the Sussex Squad has raised a great deal of money for Camfed in honor of Meg’s b-day too. Also: I always forget that Meghan and Barack Obama have the same birthday! God, they’re both such LEOS.
Today we're partnering with @camfed to celebrate #empoweringwomen & say a very #HappyBirthdayMeghan who has championed both our work! This pic is of Megan meeting Monica last year, who enthusiastically lent her the apron she was wearing- true to Monica's generous spirit! pic.twitter.com/Z0CAe0mGOV
— Luminary Bakery (@LuminaryBakery) August 4, 2020
This gorgeous lemon cake made by Monica to celebrate #HappyBirthdayMeghan could be yours!! For every £10 donated to Luminary before 9pm tonight, you will be entered into a raffle to win.
Collection & London delivery only.
Head to https://t.co/RNCJ49aso9 to donate! pic.twitter.com/E656i7WSGU
— Luminary Bakery (@LuminaryBakery) August 4, 2020
Last thing:
Meghan & Harry's impact https://t.co/Iuyz6Fd4je
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) August 3, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, social media, Backgrid.
Happy bday!!!!!!! 🥰
I hope she has the happiest, most peaceful birthday to date. After dropping all that baggage, it should be a lot easier x
Greetings she. could have done without. Cue to Katie Nichols and her sources about how Meghan spends her day
Didn’t BP scrub HRH from her bio yesterday?
Clarence House posted something too. Its definitely a case of “too little, too late” combined with a nice dose of covering their butts. the time to support her was last year and the year before that. They really are doing the least.
What I do find interesting is that its clear they all knew they HAD to post something about her, and KP obviously knew they could NOT post a group picture, or a picture of Kate and Meghan at Wimbledon. So they are definitely seeing the reaction to the FF excerpts.
Also, if you look at Twitter for her bday – all these organizations and such are wishing her a happy birthday, sharing quotes from her, etc. It’s clear she has had a large impact, even without really being seen in public for 6 months. The CAMFED and Luminary joint event in honor of her bday just proves how much organizations that work with her love her.
The various palace birthday wishes are also gaslighting. Why is she saying such mean things about us? We care about her even so, see?
It’s the RF being passive aggressive in their full gaslighting glory. Trying to look classy, faux embracing and inclusive as quite frankly, it’s the best thing they can do at this point. I think the wheels are slowly turning for them. Their smear campaign has made Meghan the most famous (and infamous woman) and bankable woman in the world, with some un bargained collateral damage to Willileaks, his mannequin, the staff who run the asylum, the queen’s ‘ahem’ dresser and by default even the Queen.
Hope she has the happiest birthday with her boys and mom!
Happy Bday Duchess!!!!
Greetings should could have done without. Cue to Katie Nichols and her sources about how Meghan spends her day
Katie Nicholl will have an article that says
“It is presumed she will have a cake and they will sing Happy Birthday to her. My sources tell me she will open presents” She is the worst.
@Ginger – 🤣🤣🤣
I personally think KP chose a really strange photo of Meghan. Not because she looks bad, she looks beautiful! but because she is not looking at the camera, it’s like she’s not “presented” as a member, looks more like just a random person who they have to say HB to
I think it is a bad picture of a woman you can’t find a bad picture of.
But it is a photo that shows how warm and loving she is, and how easily should connects to people, not the cold, imperious beotch they make her out to be, so I was surprised that they chose it.
I don’t think it’s a bad picture. And considering who is running their social media, I don’t think he wouldn’t have chosen a poor picture of his former employer.
They just can’t find any better pictures of just William, Kate, and Meghan because they aren’t that close.
Far better than the photo they chose for Camilla’s birthday. That certainly spoke a thousand words!
They could have kept their birthday wishes since they can’t bother to moderate the comments like they do for the rest of the “family”.
Great post Kaiser! I wonder the choice of the photographs of both posts. Though the RF picture is a lovely choice, and the Cambridge picture is questionable, at least the both appear to show true joy in Meghans face. But I must point out at The Luminary Bakery is the one I enjoy most! And I agree Kaiser that a future Sussex could be in the cards very soon! I look back at the dress with the outing not long ago and the fact that she was horribly treated during his first pregnancy would be an excellent reason to keep a baby very closely held. She is such an incredible woman that she could have elevated The Firm into the 21st century as a powerhouse to change and philanthropic efforts into a brilliant outcome. But no, the Cambridge had to be a greater force in all matters regarding the future of The Firm.
Did anyone catch that tweet about Homeboy Industries? That’s so amazing! I hope she has a peaceful and relaxed birthday with her hot husband and adorable son.
I wish Meghan a wonderful birthday surrounded by Harry, Archie, Doria and people who love her. Birthday wishes are MAYBE some regret for how turned out but definitely damage control thanks to Finding Freedom. The fact her patronages wished her a happy speaks volumes. Not everyone buys into the tabloids’ accounts.
Happy blessed birthday my Duchess. As a Commonwealth country citizen and woman, I am so proud of you. Sending lots of love and good health to you❤️
Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex AND to the hands down BEST President ever!!!
May I modestly add my fellow Leos!!!! (Or not so modestly, after all…LEOS 😁)
The Duchess looks amazing
Happy birthday to Meghan! 🎂 🎈
Happy Birthday, Meghan! Wishing you a day with your feet up by the pool, drink in hand and your family doting on you.
I wish I could have eavesdropped on the photo selection process for the KP Instagram. “We don’t want a picture where she looks too fancy!”
So glad her patronages are also wishing. Her a Happy Birthday! The Cambridge chose a photo without them because they know these excerpts are probably the tip of the iceberg.
Happy Birthday Meghan! Hope she has a wonderful day. Hope she’s pregnant with girl. Hope she runs for political office in California one day—soon!!
Happy Birthday Meghan! I hope she gets a nice stress free birthday she really hasn’t had one since 2015/2016.
If she and President Obama are both Leos, I guess I really love Leos. Happy Birthday, Meghan!
Leaving the UK & escaping the rat infested BRF, is the best birthday present she could have. With the latest allegations against Prince Andrew today, I wish her a long happy life far from this racist / mysogenist / elitist / entitled & woefully blind family.
I’m hoping Kaiser’s hunch about Meghan being pregnant is right! Kaiser has a pretty good track record about these things!
Happy Birthday to Meghan! Wishing her peace, happiness and lots of giggles with her two boys!
I hope Meghan has a wonderful birthday being pampered by her boys!
I love that her charities are wishing her a happy birthday too. The BRF clearly felt obliged to tweet and I can’t be bothered to click on them, but now at least we have something easy and concrete to link to when someone whines “but she was stripped of her titles!!!!” if anyone refers to her as the DoS.
Homeboy industries has been a highly-regarded, transformative nonprofit for years… a visit from Meghan and Harry didn’t make them prizeworthy… they already were worthy of recognition. While I admire both, their attention and engagement with Homeboy Industries didn’t lead to the Hilton prize- it’s been the visionary leadership and focus of their staff, Board, and their participants that earned that
Do you know that all charities post happy birthday wishes to their patrons right? All Camilla’s patronages joined to make a video of volunteers and users singing happy birthday to her, for example. It’s amazing how you all make up stories and repeat them as true facts and yet have no idea about things that really happen.