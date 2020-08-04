Ree Drummond’s daughter had a mask-free non-socially distanced engagement party

We don’t talk much about Ree Drummond – aka The Pioneer Woman – here. She’s a food blogger turned cooking show hostess with four, homeschooled kids. She has a huge social media following and recently announce that her oldest daughter, Alex, 23, got engaged to her boyfriend, Mauricio Scott. The engagement happened in the temporarily closed Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas over the weekend and everything looked very pretty and well thought out. So thought out, that several family and friends were lying in wait to celebrate with a surprise engagement party following Alex saying yes. The problem is, Texas Governor Greg Abbott banned gatherings over 10 people and has mandated face coverings for public outings.
Pioneer Woman host Ree Drummond’s eldest daughter Alex threw a mask-free engagement party at the ‘temporarily closed’ Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas on Saturday.
The 23-year-old homeschooled bride-to-be beamed as she flashed her diamond sparkler beside her fiancé Mauricio Scott in several party snapshots with friends.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott made masks and face coverings mandatory for all public outings on July 2 in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Governor Abbott’s executive order bans indoor and outdoor gatherings with more than 10 people, but he does make an exception for weddings at 50% capacity.
Most of the photos available are from the attendees’ social media. Trying to count all the different faces, I cannot tell how many people were there but Alex and Mauricio’s immediate families makes up 10-12 straight out of the gate. Ree posted a romantic retelling of the day’s events on her blog and included a few more photos. One included what looks to be maybe a grandparent or two, which would add to the head count. However, that shot also shows a young man in a chair wearing a mask. So it is possible that masks were worn and just taken off for photos, but I kind of doubt that was the case. No one makes a point of mentioning any of the precautions that were taken so I doubt they did that. Plus, those photographed were close enough to have their arms around each other in the photos, so even if they were mask-less just for photos, they are all still too close to one another.
It looks like a beautiful engagement and it was beautifully planned. I truly hope no health issues come up due to this gathering. But these are the kinds of examples we don’t need right now. When she announced Alex’s engagement, Ree reminded the world she’d told her daughters (only daughters?) to wait until they were 28 to marry. But Ree said she’s glad Alex didn’t listen because she loves Mauricio so much and that “the timing is perfect for them.” But it isn’t perfect. We are in the middle of a pandemic and everyone is making compromises because of it. If their priority was a flashy, orchestrated engagement with surprise party, they could have waited until the government restrictions were lifted. If getting engaged right now was what was important, then they could have foregone the engagement production and just kept it between themselves. This party took place last Saturday. The following day, Dallas County reported 518 new COVID cases in the area. Seven people died from it, including a man in his 30s. The timing is perfect for us to all work together and look out for each other, it is not perfect for two families to prioritize their blog-worthy celebration over the health of the folks in their community.
Photo credit Ree and Alex Drummond’s Instagram
I find the “pioneer woman” insufferable. She’s not a pioneer woman. She’s another rich lady with a cooking blog.
They’re babies. Not trying to be overly judgemental but I wish people (in this current generation and in our modern world) would stop getting engaged and married before their brains even finish developing. There’s so much more out there for basically children to experience. I wish them well nonetheless.
I think this argument is silly and a bit patronising. Would I have got married at 23? No. But it doesn’t automatically make it wrong for them. And they’re not babies – at 23 I had graduated, moved away from home and was on my second job. People throw out this ‘the brain isn’t fully developed until 25’ all the time and as a psychologist it drives me mad. There are individual differences in everyone and actually your brain develops and changes throughout your whole lifetime. Some areas take longer to fully mature but they’re still present and functional. From age 25 cells start to die off, does that mean anyone over 25 can’t make decisions because their brain is ‘decaying’?? No, that would be a terribly reductive argument.
I’m also a psychologist. This argument is valid.
I had done far more by 23 than what you listed (certainly not down playing your personal accomplishments) but really even having graduated and been on your second job by 23 isn’t a lot of life experience. As a non-American (I make no assumptions on your nationality) I would probably be a bit more supportive if rates of nearly every negative situation in the modern world weren’t so astronomically high in the US. Divorce and marriage are largely a joke in her part of the world. I mean, as the post states, they couldn’t be bothered to distance or wear masks. If you can’t make healthy, intelligent small decisions it’s probably a good idea to hold off on the big ones.
Baby steps – start with a mask. Work your way up. I just want to see people do well and make consistently sound decisions. It’s not judgemental, it’s quite practical.
@bub244, I encouraged my children to wait until their 30’s to get married, but mine were for very different reasons. I felt that after being under your parents home and college, take you’re 20’s and spend it traveling, exploring and becoming your full self after 2 decades with your parents. I told them to spend that time growing and doing things that you want to do and I encouraged exploring, whatever that may be for them. My daughter took 2 solo trip trips to NZ and Iceland. She also spent 2 weeks at an elephant sanctuary for 2 weeks in an asian country to volunteer and has made countless other trips with close girlfriends. Where as my son did not, but he married at 28 and did not travel. They are extremely different. I thought it was important for them to spend a decade doing things that they wanted to do as they were growing emotionally. Also, once you have kids, it’s harder to travel to foreign countries, but not impossible, just different.
Good luck with this post because her followers are just about as crazy as Taylor Swift’s…. Her show is hard to watch, that voice, some of the recipes are just basically lifted from church cookbooks…which is fine I guess, but amazing that she’s somehow so popular. Someone (not me!) mentioned this on her blog one time and was lit up by her followers. Any remotely negative thing posted and they are all over it.
LOL, I have all her cookbooks (my mom sends them to me, its not my fault) and I can’t really watch her show. Her voice is super grating to me.
And I agree about her recipes, I like them because I don’t have a church cookbook, but there is rarely anything original about them, you can almost always find better versions of what she has in there, and lordy, the pictures. so. many. pictures.
I think I have only made two things from her last two cookbooks, there’s just nothing that really appeals to me in there.
I was surprised at this because overall it seems PW has been handling the pandemic well, and I get the impression she is doing more than what her state requires/allows (meaning, she is following stricter restrictions). she closed her restaurants for several weeks and now has limited numbers for indoor dining, her kids have been shooting her shows for months now so there is no additional crew staying at their ranch, etc. So I was surprised that so they could get pretty engagement pictures, they had this party/event.
I think Alex is 23 or 24, which is young, but I got engaged at 24 and married at 25, and today is my 13th anniversary, so so far, so good, lol. (I think Ree got married at 28 and that’s why she uses that age for her girls.)
Also, like someone else said, she’s definitely not a “pioneer woman” so much as she lives on a huge working ranch in Oklahoma, and I think the hardest part is that she has to plan her grocery trips/shopping way in advance, and there’s not a lot of places to get food if she doesn’t want to cook. My mom is a huge fan (lol) and we went to Pawhuska a few years ago and visited her store (actually really good food, even the pastries) and the lodge where she shoots her show and it was…..well, lets just say, that would be my kind of pioneer, haha.
ETA also because I know way too much about this family – yes, Alex was homeschooled, but she did graduate from Texas A&M, so its not like she’s spent her whole life learning at her mom’s kitchen table.
She’s a hot mess who bought her way into “fame”. I don’t understand the appeal.
These f*ing people and their “don’t GAF” attitude are literally killing people. Hope they make ventilators in bridal white. At this rate I’ll just stay quarantined at home until 20201. I’ve been here since MARCH. I actually ordered a sign for my patio yesterday that says Casa Quarantina because if I don’t laugh about it I will cry.
I’ll be bummed if my daughter gets engaged this young but I can’t help but be charmed by their picture, they look ecstatic, ahhh youth..
What could make the timing so right when they’re young and there’s a virus, hmmm?
I have a colleague’s family member in Dallas that just had covid which triggered a stroke. At 38. No passes from me on this BS. Those big family parties have been a big source of infection in Texas.
One of my friends got engaged at the beginning of the pandemic, then planned her wedding to take place a couple of months later thinking COVID would “go away.” Of course it didn’t, but she still went ahead with her wedding. 50-60 people, and based on pics only 1 or 2 people wearing masks (obviously I didn’t go, wayyyy too risky imo.) Oh – and it took place the same day the governor mandated masks. 14 days after her wedding she had the audacity to brag on Facebook that no one got sick and she used the laughing emoji. I unfriended her so fast. I cannot wrap my head around how anyone can have that mindset during a pandemic where thousands of people are dying every day.
They look more like brother and sister than an engaged couple.
It boggles my mind how many willfully ignore public health guidelines.