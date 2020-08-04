Donald Trump on whether he respected John Lewis: ‘He didn’t come to my inauguration’

Axios on HBO did an interview with Donald Trump last week, and it just came out last night. First, let me say that I admire Joe Biden’s commitment to letting Trump hang himself with his own words. It’s become pretty clear that Trump doesn’t even want to win re-election and that he doesn’t know how to win. There are two big parts of the interview which are getting all of the attention. The first part is about the late Civil Rights icon John Lewis, who was lying in state in the Capitol when Trump recorded this interview.
President Trump dismissed the legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis in an interview with “Axios on HBO,” saying only that Lewis made a “big mistake” by not coming to his inauguration.
The big picture: Trump’s comments were a glaring contrast with the praise Republicans and Democrats showered upon Lewis this week, and a default to personal grudges during a week of mourning for a civil rights hero.
In the interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, Trump said, “I really don’t know” how history will remember the Democratic congressman. “I don’t know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration. … I never met John Lewis, actually, I don’t believe.” When asked if he found Lewis’ life impressive, Trump responded, “He didn’t come to my inauguration. He didn’t come to my State of the Union speeches. And that’s OK. That’s his right. And, again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have… He should have come. I think he made a big mistake.”
Trump also declined to say whether he found Lewis personally impressive: “I can’t say one way or the other. I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people not impressive.”
All this orange bastard had to do was shut his f–king mouth and not say one g–damn thing about John Lewis. No one wanted him at any of the memorials or the funeral. No one invited him. No one gave a sh-t. Trump could have just ignored Lewis’s passing entirely, or just said something vague like “He was a great man and he’ll be missed.” Trump failed at even that most basic thing. He’s so jealous when people respect men like John Lewis and Barack Obama.
The second part of the Axios interview making headlines: this absolutely bonkers clip where Trump argues with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan about the coronavirus numbers. The image of Trump holding those papers in his baby fists and crying “You can’t do that!” as Swan talks about coronavirus deaths as a percentage of the American population… wow. The Democratic ads just write themselves.
.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.”
Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39
— Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020
Oh God here’s the John Lewis video:
Swan: Do you find John Lewis impressive?
Trump: I can't say one way or the other… but, no, he didn't come to my inauguration. He didn't come to my SOTU speeches, and that's ok… And again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have.
pic.twitter.com/TEESiVQQk0
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 4, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
How am I constantly gobsmacked that I’m gobsmacked?
I’m right there with you BUT the name of John Lewis should NEVER be in that pathetic excuse for a human’s mouth
I know. Every day the bar drops lower then I ever thought possible. Every. Single. Day.
The US have less deaths than the world.. the genius has spoken
Petty!! His explanation of death by test cases vs population with the elementary school graphs was beyond everything decent and imaginable .. “ It is what it is” to describe 150000+ deaths
This is bonkers. He is the *president*….. I just don’t have words.
I love how Jonathan Swan follows up and doesn’t let his answers slide, he did a great job.
@JJ McClay, he did and Drumpf kept saying the same thing over and over in hopes that his square answer would fit into the round question!
I think that they have started using flash cards for him since he can’t muster the intellect to have him comprehend the daily president briefings in the morning during his “executive” time!
But he has done the most for African Americans as they have an unemployment rate of 19.6%, as opposed to other ethnic classes. So yes, he has created the highest unemployment for Black Americans. Plus, he basically killed Herman Cain, a two time cancer survivor, with coronavirus from the Tulsa rally. My husband and I think that the campaign encouraged or bullied Cain not to wear a mask.
Huh? Remind me. What has he done for Black Americans that I’ve somehow missed?
I know, right? The pathetic and infuriating thing is his supporters will parrot that like the fools they are.
My cat has done more for Black Americans than that narcissistic idiot. John Lewis was a Patriot, a hero, a great and humble man, who shed his blood and risked his life to protect and save the rights of others. Voldemort needs to hush
I thought Dick Cheney was Voldemort & this dolt a Deatheater.
@Snappyfish, yes Cheney in Voldemort as he was the puppet for George Jr as to how to be president and to secure his second term was to wage a war. And it worked.
How can one man be so egotistical, jealous and childish about a great man as John Lewis, but he responds about his inauguration and SOUA which he claimed was a very bad mistake for Lewis! This man has zero empathy and holds a massive temper tantrum for years, just as he did with McCain. As he spoke of McCains funeral, he spoke relentlessly about no one from the family calling to thank him! Plus there was that issue with the flag at federal buildings at half staff for several days, only due to McCains vote no on ObamaCare.
Great bonus as the use of the graphs given to him instead of a daily briefing letter, which appear to show he clearly doesn’t understand unless it’s created for the processing of a child’s brain. Where was him marker too? I guess they were hidden!
Not only that but to say something like that out loud as if it is in any way befitting of the office of POTUS. He truly seems to have no clue how appalling his answers are, even as he thinks he’s successfully bullsh^tting his way through an interview. He has zero decency or shame.
A message from the Minitrue: 2+2=5. You cannot trust your own eyes. We are going to repeat this message until all beleve that 2+2=5. You will not deviate. You will conform. Ignorance is strength. 2+2=5. 2+2=5. 2+2=5
I always find the 2+2=5 statements funny because it can be true.
Assume standard rules of addition (eg commutative property, where a+b = b+a)
If 1=0, then 2+2=5
Proof:
2 = 1+1 = 0+0 = 0
2+2 = 1+1+1+1 = 0+0+0+0 = 0
5 = 1+1+1+1+1 = 0+0+0+0+0 = 0
2+2 = 5 = 0
The reason why mathematicians don’t care about this is because having 1=0 doesn’t yield any interesting results, and the point of higher level maths is to change different underlying assumptions to see if there are any interesting theorems that follow.
I’ve forced myself to watch the top clip (I HATE this man) and wow he expects everyone to be a fawning sycophant who will agree with anything he says and let him lie without being challenged. Seeing him with a ‘normal’ person is stark.
This scumbag never ceases to find new ways to erode even the most basic sense of decency.
There is no tinier man than Donald Trump. I hope we crush him like the insect he is.
You know, he boycotted George W. Bush’s inauguration too, but at least that man rose above a boycotted inauguration and could honor the man because John Lewis deserved all the tributes.
He wouldn’t have wanted one fake word from Orange anyway, but still…
No-one came to your inauguration, Donald.
And considering the number of people you’ve wilfully allowed to die/have murdered through neglect among your fanbase, no-one would come to the next one either. If you won. Which you won’t.
My god! Those graphs look like something my kids made in 3rd grade. That’s the level of his understanding of statistics. “We are lower than the world”. This man is such an embarrassment. After 4 years I still can’t believe how stupid and petty he is.
Lewis didn’t go to GW Bush’s inauguration either. That didn’t prevent Bush from attending and speaking at Lewis’s funeral. Imagine 20 years ago saying that GW Bush was not the least intelligent, least compassionate, least moral and least articulate President.
In the meantime, Go Team Vance.
1) When Dump says ‘its ok’ about something its really not – he was clearly p!ssed that Congressman Lewis did not attend anything he was at.
2) Why does he always sit like he’s on the toilet? Mind you this is a man who can’t even walk properly.
Sick bastard. Sick in every sense of the word.
Trump is the manifestation of our worst impulses but with launch codes. Jealous, envious, ignorant, emotionally stunted, vain, petulant, selfish, etc etc.
Great photo Kaiser. The photo and his make-up reflect the man. Damn I wish we could invoke Article 25. I agree with Biden and others, let the anus mouth continue to spew diarrhea. I cried for days over the death of John Lewis, our American hero, and here we are with the complete opposite with the man who would destroy Americans.
Wtf is with his hairline(?) in the profile photo? Is it hairplugs? Some kind of scalp transplant? It looks like a huge scar on the side of his head.
He’s clearly bald in some spots. Or at least his hair is very thin, very yellow and very damaged because of peroxide and hair color.
So he let his sideburns grown to comb them backwards to cover the sides of his hair. He also let his bangs grow, so he can cover baldness when combed backwards.
That’s why he doesn’t like rain. People would see what a mess his real hair is. He is just the worst.
What a small small man.
It’s not a joke to say he has a mental disorder. Narcissistic Personality Disorder is real and these are NPD behaviors on a world stage.
It doesn’t matter that most of us can’t understand (thankfully) how he can lie and lie and relentlessly double down on the lies to absurdity.
There is no end to this until he is voted out and arrested.
These videos looked like parodies of parodies of videos of Donald trump.. wtf
And those charts ?? Did a 13 years old just discovered excel ??
Notice how DT, the pompous a** makes it all about himself!!!!!
“And again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have.” –
What exactly has he done?
Dear Slam Book, John didn’t come to my party so I’m not going to his party. That will show him. And OMG! Have you seen Ivanka lately? Soooo cute!!