Prince William thinks Harry ‘resents’ him & that’s why Harry is ‘struggling’

Us Weekly probably does not have any real “royal sources.” They probably just have a few whispers from actual royal reporters here and there, plus they have vivid imaginations. Anyway, I find it interesting that Us Weekly’s coverage of the current royal drama is to basically claim that Prince William is mad and the Queen wants Prince Harry to come back to the UK. Which is probably very close to the truth? Weird, huh?

Queen Elizabeth II wants Prince William and Prince Harry to put their differences aside and patch up their rocky relationship once and for all, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly. The monarch, 94, “is firmly of the opinion that this nonsense cannot and must not continue any longer,” says one source. “She wants the boys to sit and resolve their differences like grown adults.” A second source says Her Majesty was hoping the brothers would have their chance to sit face-to-face and hash things out at Princess Beatrice’s wedding when it was originally scheduled for May. (William and Harry’s cousin ended up tying the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in mid-July in a small ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.) Now she’s holding out hope that the former military pilot, 35, will leave Los Angeles — where he has been living with wife Meghan Markle and their 14-month-old son, Archie — and come to Balmoral before the end of the summer to talk things through with William, 38. “She wants them to chat in person,” says the second source, “not on the phone or via Zoom, which wouldn’t be as effective.”

[From Us Weekly]

In Finding Freedom, some of the details were already revealed about the Sussexit negotiations Harry had to do with Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace. William, apparently, had already dissociated himself from all things Harry, and they *could* have had a heart-to-heart but never did. So no, Harry is not going to run back to England so William can be a passive-aggressive asshat again. Speaking of!

Royally outraged. Prince William isn’t pleased with the contents of Finding Freedom, the new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. While a spokesperson tells Us that the content of Finding Freedom is “based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps,” and that the royal couple was not involved, William, 38, believes otherwise. “William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light,” the source says. “Even before the book came out, the bad blood between William and Harry was apparent,” another source tells Us. “But it’s taken a whole new turn.” “William’s the voice of reason and can’t help thinking that Harry’s ongoing resentment toward him, Kate and the rest of the royal family is a sign he’s struggling to move forward with his life in L.A.,” the first source claims.

[From Us Weekly]

Ah, I see. “William the Wise” redux – imagine being this much of an a–hole to your brother, after you’ve made his life hell and oversaw a racist smear campaign against your brother’s wife. “You’re just jealous that I’m so reasonable!” Anyway, all of this to say, Harry is not going back any time soon. The Sussexes will not be heading to Balmoral this summer. Also: imagine William honestly believing that the only way Harry and Meghan can get favorable press is by having “entertainment contacts.” LOL.