Prince William thinks Harry ‘resents’ him & that’s why Harry is ‘struggling’

Us Weekly probably does not have any real “royal sources.” They probably just have a few whispers from actual royal reporters here and there, plus they have vivid imaginations. Anyway, I find it interesting that Us Weekly’s coverage of the current royal drama is to basically claim that Prince William is mad and the Queen wants Prince Harry to come back to the UK. Which is probably very close to the truth? Weird, huh?
Queen Elizabeth II wants Prince William and Prince Harry to put their differences aside and patch up their rocky relationship once and for all, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly. The monarch, 94, “is firmly of the opinion that this nonsense cannot and must not continue any longer,” says one source. “She wants the boys to sit and resolve their differences like grown adults.”
A second source says Her Majesty was hoping the brothers would have their chance to sit face-to-face and hash things out at Princess Beatrice’s wedding when it was originally scheduled for May. (William and Harry’s cousin ended up tying the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in mid-July in a small ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.) Now she’s holding out hope that the former military pilot, 35, will leave Los Angeles — where he has been living with wife Meghan Markle and their 14-month-old son, Archie — and come to Balmoral before the end of the summer to talk things through with William, 38.
“She wants them to chat in person,” says the second source, “not on the phone or via Zoom, which wouldn’t be as effective.”
In Finding Freedom, some of the details were already revealed about the Sussexit negotiations Harry had to do with Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace. William, apparently, had already dissociated himself from all things Harry, and they *could* have had a heart-to-heart but never did. So no, Harry is not going to run back to England so William can be a passive-aggressive asshat again. Speaking of!
Royally outraged. Prince William isn’t pleased with the contents of Finding Freedom, the new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. While a spokesperson tells Us that the content of Finding Freedom is “based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps,” and that the royal couple was not involved, William, 38, believes otherwise.
“William thinks the book is their calculated way of controlling the narrative and that they took advantage of their entertainment contacts so they’d be painted in a favorable light,” the source says.
“Even before the book came out, the bad blood between William and Harry was apparent,” another source tells Us. “But it’s taken a whole new turn.”
“William’s the voice of reason and can’t help thinking that Harry’s ongoing resentment toward him, Kate and the rest of the royal family is a sign he’s struggling to move forward with his life in L.A.,” the first source claims.
Ah, I see. “William the Wise” redux – imagine being this much of an a–hole to your brother, after you’ve made his life hell and oversaw a racist smear campaign against your brother’s wife. “You’re just jealous that I’m so reasonable!” Anyway, all of this to say, Harry is not going back any time soon. The Sussexes will not be heading to Balmoral this summer. Also: imagine William honestly believing that the only way Harry and Meghan can get favorable press is by having “entertainment contacts.” LOL.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
D!ckhead!
…with BIG teeth.
(Sorry, couldn’t resist!) 😄
I can’t help feeling that William wishes he were Harry
It is not suited to Kingship or leadership, is work shy and lacks compassion or commitment
He was propped up by Harry and is now alone – like a lose d*ck at a swinger’s party
Yep. This is total projection on William’s part. He is so mad that Harry got the loving wife and free life he wanted.
Wills is an a-hole, but he was made this way by the system, so I sort of feel for him (only a little!). He will always have a wife he didn’t really want to marry and a life of duties he doesn’t want. All by virtue of his birth, not by choice. It’s no excuse for his behavior and he sucks, but it is interesting psychology, and I wish Will would follow Harry’s example and get therapy.
William is the Duke of Windsor all over again. Petulant, pinch-penny, easily manipulated, wants the royal status without the work. To quote DoW about himself, ‘I suppose the fact of the matter is that I’m quite the wrong sort of person to be Prince of Wales’.
I started reading this one and got so mad I had to stop for a minute. I am of an age where I remember the Queen ORDERING Charles and Andrew to get a divorce. I mean I know she is the matriarch and the Queen and all but you cannot force two grown men to put their differences aside. Basically she is telling Harry to roll over. William will never make any concessions and if this is really true it is just another reason to bash Meghan.
Us Weekly is 100% made-up BS. I am willing to bet money I do not have that QEII has nothing on this matter William nor has she let her opinions on this matter be known to William. QEII KNOWS the PWT is Wilileaks as she cannot be so uninformed not to know.
Notice, the story only mentions Harry coming back for this face to face. That’s in line with yesterday’s “Meghan isn’t welcomed back, nor is Archie” story.
The tin foil tiara wearer in me thinks this is a nefarious scheme to get Harry back in England alone in attempt to keep there and force him to abandon Meg and Archie. This face to face meeting may involve some cult style “reprogramming.”
I mean, William could go to LA if this were really important to him…
I think William does believe that many people who are not jealous of him are. The Tatler piece with Kate shows that many people think they are a joke.
If William is genuinely concerned, he needs to pick up the phone and try to have a genuine conversation with his brother.
Otherwise it just seems like he’s gaslighting.
I do think Harry resents William (not for the reason William probably thinks he does) and can you blame him??? I would too! His whole life he’s come second to William and when he finally finds a slice of happiness, William along with everyone else, does everything they can to rip it apart. Instead of being happy for him, they made his and wife’s life a living hell. Who wouldn’t resent that?!
I think William’s resentment of Harry is much stronger and more detrimental. He wants the freedom Harry has, but still wants to keep his rank and all the money. He clearly resents that Harry has a beautiful wife that he respects and who helps him in life. Kate is just there. William doesn’t respect her and never has. He’s bitter that Harry is getting to break away. And he will do whatever he can to make it as difficult as possible.
Agree 100000%! William absolutely resents Harry too and his resentment is much more obvious and in pursuit of that he’s gotten himself in quite the trap with the tabloids.
Of course Harry resents William and the rest of the FINO (family in name only). All the work and support he’s done for them over the years, including being friendly to Kate (especially being friendly to Kate) and the rest of them can’t even fake not actively trying to erase his wife and child from the picture, his picture and theirs. Of course he resents to lack of support and protection afforded to other family members. This resentment is based in fact and is part of the foundation for the decision to leave. If they don’t have his back now (and they do not) why would they ever have it in the future? He knows the bus that keeps running him over has the name William emblazened on it (among other) and that bus is still in service waiting for him. I hope they do the year end review thing over Zoom.
Spot on HeatherC. Plus William hates the press as much as Harry so to then apparently stick the same press on Harry’s family is quite the betrayal.
They want Harry to come back alone as i truly think some in the Firm think Meghan has a sexual hold on Harry so they can only ‘intervene’ & ‘talk sense into him’ if she’s out of the picture. And ultimately seems some don’t like her so probably want a do-over for Harry. I guess the degree wife comment was part prediction/part wishful thinking
There is a lot of projection by William when it comes to spouses. He doesn’t respect Kate and settled for her. She was “sex waiting for him” in the almost decade of dating and now he’s found it elsewhere. He can’t understand a relationship with a woman where he would respect what his spouse thinks or that he would sacrifice anything for her. William has never done that for Kate. The relationship such as it is has always required Kate to make sacrifices. William has gotten what he wants when he wants it (perhaps the except is Louis but that was right after he was caught with women at the ski chalet) and he cannot comprehend what Harry is doing.
Harry’s murder face at this event cracks me up every time.
William is the worst brother ever. I’m curious whether he was naturally inclined to be that way because his personality or if his role as heir and the preferential treatment made him that way. Was it nature or nurture?
no, I have the worst brother ever. William is a close second, lol.
Preferential treatment did help my brother become that way -
i think it’s both nature and nurture (but if I really had to pick I would go with nurture). He seems to have gotten Charles and Diana’s worst traits – as does Harry with his “hot headedness” but he seems to have gotten it under control 97% of the time and he doesn’t use it to be malicious (which I think William does)
But I also blame the Queen Mother for doting on him too much just because he was the heir. Plus he got the Middletons who kiss the ground he walks on and probably have no issue tossing their own (Kate) to the side just to make William happy (apparently Carole used to take William’s side during fights between him and Kate). Unlike Harry, William also got no therapy to deal with his issues.
I think William is an unhappy and bitter man. He’s bitter at Charles, Camilla, Harry, Meghan, Kate, etc etc. But instead of doing some self reflection and getting help with his issues, he rather surround himself with yes men and sycophants who will continue to kiss his arse until he’s no longer useful to them.
It seems as though this family uses fear of exposure as a tactic to demand loyalty.
Does anyone else see the pictures from the day as Kate being the one that got exposure threatened behind the scenes?
She is a pro at how to put on a fake face and she couldn’t show anything but rage.
The constant (failing) projection amuses me. First PR tried to project all of Meghan’s good qualities onto Kate and failed. Now they’re trying to turn William’s resentment of Harry’s freedom into Harry resenting William. Too bad we see the facts.
Are people traveling from America even allowed into the U.K. right now? I thought we weren’t allowed to travel to certain European and other foreign countries bc we suck at coronavirus. Is it different because Harry is a U.K. citizen? IF he went back for a visit would he be allowed back into the US? Wouldn’t he have to quarantine himself for two weeks both ways? Why does it seem like the RF and RRs keep forgetting there’s a pandemic? Will and Harry weren’t able to go to Bea’s wedding bc of coronavirus restrictions but Harry would be able to fly in for a quick hang out with Will?
“Struggling”.🙄 Look, I cannot wait for this damn coronavirus to be over so Harry and Meghan can go full throttle with Archewell. The pandemic was the best thing that could have happened for the royals because it’s bought them at least a year to push the b.s. narrative that H&M are miserable flops who can’t back it outside The Firm.
William has done nothing with his life. Nothing. He’s a passionless lazy bum. And I suspect he might have a drinking problem since it seems he can’t be bothered to do an engagement unless he’s able to have a beer in front of him. He cares about nothing and so he has no life’s work. He’s built nothing. It is he who is the vapid party not prince, riding off of his privilege and title, not Harry. And everyone knows it. And it just makes me want to support the Sussexes even more. I can’t wait for the 40 million dollar Netflix deal. I can’t wait the critically a claimed documentary. I can’t wait for the Oscar. I can’t wait to see the Invictus Games grow large enough to rival the Paralympics. I can’t wait for Archewell to be mentioned in the same sentence as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. I can’t wait until the “royals” are completely in the Sussexes shadow. The day can’t come soon enough.
Exactly. If the pandemic hadn’t happened, everything you mentioned above would be well under way and we wouldn’t have to sit through all the projection and lies from the BRF. Once H & M get going after the pandemic, their good works will completely overshadow all the BS coming from the UK. Let us keep the faith and watch the BRF eat crow. Who needs them!
I’m rolling my eyes at QEII allegedly wanting some sort of sit-down summit between the men. Does she not realize that the inherent family structure she insists on maintaining means that the siblings’ relationship will likely never be repaired? Why should anyone accept that they and their family will forever be used as media scapegoats to make the heir and his family look better? Why should anyone have to accept that they need to do less charity work (!) in order not to outshine the heir’s work? When most people find the rules of their job and everything surrounding it untenable, they leave. Which is what Harry and Meghan did. Unless QEII and the rest of the royal circus are willing to remove the dysfunction, they need to let the Sussexes be.
They keep digging deeper!! What happened to their claim that they wont respond???? Every new story from palace just makes them even more guilty
Um. Me thinks a wee pandemic might trump any such royal demands? Ain’t no one goin’ nowhere cross-Atlantic. Can you imagine the wailing about that?? “Harry endangers the monarchy by defying pandemic lockdown! Meghan sent him to kill the family once and for all!”
William is a Mean Girl. He’s basically Regina George and no one can tell me otherwise. He cannot look like a good person on his own merit. But! if Harry and Meghan look bad then that is how he “looks good”. He is his father made over.
Omg that picture of William is terrible,looks like a bald Jude Law.
William is just a real POS. Harry didn’t author this book and it was in the works since at least last year.
Harry has more than likely moved on since he didn’t want the year review and any resentment he may feel towards his “family” is justified.
Harry’s life looks pretty sweet to me. Where is the ‘struggle’? Harry is still a superstar and poor dull Will is still paying DM to write enbiggening articles about him and whatshername.
What good press?
This really shows that they are reading the tabloid and mainstream media sites in painstaking detail, receiving alerts every time Meghan and Harry are mentioned anywhere. From where we are all standing, there hasn’t been much good press outside of their charitable efforts. Now, it’s pretty obvious who is trying to counteract the few bits of positive press we see.
But I’m sure that William and Kate’s circle of influence is getting much, much smaller. And they know that they aren’t IN with the elite crowd as Harry and Meghan are without being heads of state. That must hurt the courtiers and the Keen’s alike. Yes, William, you might be besties with Angela Kelly, but who cares when everyone in Hollywood (and across the globe) is dying to dress you, be friends with you, invite you to their parties AND work with you?
I’m so sick of this narrative that William is so smart and perfect and Harry is some stupid screw up.
Harry is clearly intelligent. He may have struggled in school but that doesn’t make him stupid. He just learns in a different way. People that have worked and served with him talk of how intelligent he is.
Charles had to speak to St Andrews to make William stay because he was struggling so bad at school.
If anyone is struggling it’s William.
If the queen had any power to demand that Harry do something, he would not have been able to leave the U.K. in the first place. So this is just another ridiculous US Weekly fairytale. Which I must admit that I flipped through while at the grocery store the other day and wow, it has really shrunk! More of a pamphlet than a magazine, lol. Anyway, the queen should focus on fixing her sons Andrew and Charles’ relationship if she is concerned about “family”. Or I guess even she sees that’s a lost cause.