Tiffany Haddish confirms she’s dating Common: ‘I love him’



It’s been said that Rona has either created relationships or blew them up and we have seen a lot of celebrity conscious uncoupling throughout the last few months. But it would seem that some have found love in these tough times. I could not be more happy for Tiffany Haddish and Common.

Recently Haddish confirmed the rumors that she and Common are together. They were seen together at a BLM protest in LA this June. Common has notoriously been connected to several big name women such as Erykah Badu, Regina Hall, Serena Williams, and Taraji P. Henson, but none of those relationships had the juice to go the distance.

I know Tiffany has been wanting to be coupled up for quite some time so I am excited for her. Tiffany confirmed to Steve-O on his podcast that she’s with Common and said that she loves him.

[Haddish] revealed that she and [Common], 48, are dating during the latest episode of Steve-O’s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. “I am in a relationship,” Haddish… said before confirming that Common was the lucky man. “Yeah, we’re twins now,” she joked. Haddish, who was self-isolating with Common earlier in the coronavirus outbreak and later attended a Black Lives matter protest in June with him, said that her new beau has been very complimentary about her new shaved head. “I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful,” she shared. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.’ ” After meeting on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen, Haddish and Common “became friends,” the actress said, but added that it “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.” However, after the pair went on a virtual Bumble date, their relationship blossomed. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f—ing,” she shared. Haddish went on to tell Steve-O that “this is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in — Knock on wood!” “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she said. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

It seems as if Tiffany is truly smitten and I love how Common validates her by telling her how beautiful she is with her head shaved. It is wonderful to see Tiffany in what seems to be a healthy and loving relationship. Not to mention I am hollering that she said they’d been f*cking. I’m gonna need her not to unless she is giving deets, but thanks for promoting safer sex.

Side note: when I was working at Saks as a makeup artist for Mac, Common came through and that man fills out a gray sweater like no other. With that being said, I do hope that this relationship will go the distance. Hopefully Common is not one of those guys who makes women fall in love with him without getting caught up emotionally because our girl Tiffany deserves better. In the meantime, I need to get Tiffany’s secret on how she dropped 20 pounds while in a happy relationship because I tend to gain all the weight.

I’ll keep my eye on these two because wouldn’t it be amazing to see such beautifully happy people on the red carpet together post COVID? I am here for having my eyes assaulted by all that hotness come award season. Until then, Common, take care of our girl.

