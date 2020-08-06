Tina Knowles calls on American Vogue to hire more Black photographers

Embed from Getty Images

Tina Knowles aka Beyonce’s mama took to Instagram to call out U.S. Vogue for their lack of use of BIPOC creatives, specifically photographers in their magazine. For those who don’t know, Tina is the steel that supported Beyonce and Destiny’s Child in their early careers. She isn’t one to be messed with.

You’re probably wondering what brought this public drag on. What seems to have set her off was editor in chief at British Vogue Edward Enniful’s 20 inspirational activists cover for the UK Vogue September issue. This was the publication’s first cover in its 104 year history which was shot by a Black photographer (and mimics last year’s Forces for Change issue guest edited by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex). Tina posted a picture of the cover to applaud Edward for his “innovative” vision while calling out American Vogue for its lack of diversity. Granted, Anna Wintour has taken full responsibility for the lack of diversity at the publication as well as at Conde Nast as a whole and says she will be working to make things right.

That’s not to say that U.S. Vogue hasn’t had a black photographer shoot a cover before as they had their first black photographer shoot the September 2018 cover that featured Beyonce. However, they haven’t had one since. Page Six reports on the story.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, is the latest insider to demand that Anna Wintour hire more people of color at Vogue. Lawson, 66, posted a picture of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful on Instagram Monday night to congratulate him on the cover of the magazine’s September issue, which features 20 activists from around the world, including Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, professor Angela Davis and model Joan Smalls. Their portraits were shot by Misan Harriman, making him the first black male photographer to shoot the cover of British Vogue in its 104-year history. “Kudos … for boldly putting our beautiful Activists on the cover!!!” Lawson wrote, addressing Enninful. She added, “When will American Vogue step up and hire more Black Photographers for cover shoots? We’re waiting.” In 2018, Tyler Mitchell became the first black photographer to shoot the cover of American Vogue when he photographed Beyoncé for its September issue. Since the police killings of George Floyd and others this spring sparked a wide-ranging movement for racial justice in the United States, Anna Wintour and Condé Nast have been barraged by complaints of racism at the publishing house.

Since the second wave of BLM protests, many black creatives have taken the opportunity to call out the media and entertainment establishments for their performative contrition on how they have treated BIPOC creatives in their spaces and the lack of opportunities for BIPOC creatives such as makeup artists and hairstylists to shine behind the scenes. So Tina is on brand with this very public call out.

Many publications and businesses are scrambling to look more tolerant despite their history. Vanity Fair recently had a cover shoot with Viola Davis who was shot by a black photographer, which was a first in VF’s history. And last week, Netflix acquired seven popular black 90s sitcoms to be released over the fall on its platform.

I do hope that BIPOC creatives will continue to apply pressure until real change is made and there is equity in these establishments. I am sure being called out by the mother of one of the most famous celebrities only intensifies the pressure to change. The next move will be for BIPOC to divest their monies by not purchasing services or products to make it clear they are not backing down. Black artists could also boycott being in a magazine if there are no black or brown people helping behind the scenes at a shoot. I do hope that Ms. Knowles-Lawson will continue to add her voice to a much needed movement.

