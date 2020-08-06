Mike Pence: Chief Justice John Roberts is ‘a disappointment to conservatives’

I really don’t even want to think about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her fragile health and whenever I see those news alerts about “she’s going into the hospital” or “she had such-and-such removed,” I feel like crying. RBG is doing the best she can and I pray that she holds on for as long as she can. The Supreme Court is not just about RBG these days though – some really strange things are happening, here and there, with how certain justices vote. Neil Gorsuch is turning out to be more moderate (on certain issues) than people expected, and then there’s Chief Justice John Roberts, who has been the “deciding vote” in a lot of surprising 5-4 decisions. I don’t believe the Chief Justice is any kind of progressive voice on the court, but he’s not a knuckle-dragging arch-conservative either. And for that, Mother’s Husband had some harsh words for Roberts:

Vice President Pence on Wednesday said Chief Justice John Roberts has been a “disappointment to conservatives,” a rare direct rebuke of the top judge after he ruled against the Trump administration in a series of recent cases. “Look, we have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives,” Pence told Christian Broadcast Network’s David Brody, citing Roberts’s role in upholding the Affordable Care Act and his more recent swing vote rejecting a Nevada church’s request to overturn a state cap on attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I think several cases out of the Supreme Court are a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court,” Pence continued. “We remember the issue back in 2016, which I believe loomed large in voters’ decisions between Hillary Clinton and the man who became president of the United States.” Pence called the recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down a Louisiana abortion law “a wake up call for pro-life voters around the country who understand in a very real sense that the destiny of the Supreme Court is on the ballot in 2020.” Roberts sided with the court’s four liberal justices in the Louisiana abortion case and the Nevada church case. He also was part of a 5-4 majority that blocked Trump’s attempt to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, and he sided with the 6-3 majority in a ruling that workers can’t be fired for being gay or transgender.

[From The Hill]

I love how all of the Pence-types out there never consider the idea that THEY are the extremists or the political outliers. No, it’s not that Chief Justice Roberts agrees with the current Republican Party 80% of the time, it’s that he won’t cosign the Republicans’ most anti-human rights, anti-immigrant, anti-woman political “causes.” Roberts is to blame, not THEM.