Epstein victim: Prince Andrew ‘being stripped of royal duties is not enough’

Take your pick from the buffet of disgusting stories coming out of the document dump from the unsealing of Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit records. In Virginia’s manuscript/unpublished book, The Billionaire Playboy’s Club, she detailed the incident where Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell gifted Andrew with a puppet in his likeness from the show Spitting Image. Andrew used the puppet to molest Virginia and then Virginia was ordered “to take the prince to the ‘dungeon’ for an erotic massage.” Johanna Sjoberg (another trafficking victim) testified to the exact same incident.

One large part of Virginia’s story is about the time she was trafficked internationally – Epstein and Maxwell took her to London specifically to “entertain” Prince Andrew. This is the incident where Andrew took Virginia to the nightclub Tramp before he raped her. In Andrew’s BBC Newsnight interview, he claimed that he wasn’t at Tramp that specific night because he was at a Pizza Express in Woking. An eyewitness named Shukri Walker remembered Andrew at the club on that night, and she remembers that his date was a very young-looking girl. A royal insider went to the Daily Mail a few days ago and said this: ‘It’s interesting to see how many people have razor sharp recollections of events that took place some 20 years ago – it’s difficult to believe that these events can be remembered with such clarity at this distance.’ Tell that to Mr. Pizza Express, I guess?

And finally, another one of Epstein’s trafficking victims is saying stuff about Andrew’s royal status:

A victim of Jeffery Epstein says the Duke of York being stripped of royal duties is not enough, because he’s still living a ‘privileged and wealthy life’ following his friendship with the disgraced paedophile. The former model who uses the name ‘KiKi’ and claims she was sexually assaulted by Epstein in 2004 at the age of 19, and in February penned an open letter to Prince Andrew urging him to cooperate with the FBI’s probe into the late financier. Speaking to FEMAIL ahead of Crime + Investigation’s Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, she insisted Andrew should be ‘held accountable’ for his friendship with the paedophile, and that it’s ‘ridiculous’ to think being stripped of royal duties is a worthy ‘punishment’. In November last year, Andrew took early retirement from royal duties in the wake of his disastrous Newsnight interview in which he failed to express sympathy for Epstein’s victims, amid allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre that he had sex with her when she was 17. The Duke has strenuously denied allegations of any sexual misconduct, or witnessing any wrong doing, while claiming he would be happy to cooperate with US investigators. ‘He should be held accountable,’ said Kiki, ‘It doesn’t matter who he is or what family he was born into.’ She went on to say that if the Duke is guilty of turning a blind eye to Epstein’s abuse, or taking part in illegal activity, as his accuser Roberts has alleged, that the ‘punishment does not fit the crime…If he witnessed illegal activity, if he was complicit and complacent, or if he participated in illegal activity as Virginia Giuffre has stated multiple times, then being stripped of your royal duties, but still having the privilege of being wealthy and powerful, the punishment does not fit the crime here and it’s ridiculous to think that it does.’ Earlier this year Kiki penned a powerful letter asking Prince Andrew to help the US authorities following his friendship with Epstein, for the sake of his ‘daughters and their children’.

First of all, I completely appreciate the consistency of the British media, all of whom continue to insist that Andrew stepped down from royal duties following the BBC Newsnight interview because he “failed to express sympathy for Epstein’s victims.” That, they continue to insist, was his biggest crime. Not that he lied his way through an entire interview, that his story made zero sense, that he was BFFs with two human traffickers, that he took money from Epstein or that he raped and abused young girls. No, he had to step down because he didn’t seem sympathetic enough to the victims of human trafficking and rape. And yes, I’ve been saying this from the start: Andrew still has his royal titles, his HRH, his giant Royal Lodge mansion, his military positions and he’s still mummy’s favorite Large Adult Son. “Being unable to travel internationally” is not really much of a punishment.