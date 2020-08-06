Zoe Saldana apologizes for playing Nina Simone: ‘I should have never played Nina’

In 2012, Zoe Saldana was cast as Nina Simone in a bio-pic which would end up being called, simply, Nina. The problems began right away – Nina Simone’s estate did not approve of the movie nor did they approve of Zoe’s casting. Once the images came out of Zoe-as-Nina, there was an even bigger uproar. The problem was, as explained in depth at the time, that Zoe is a light-skinned Black-Latina woman with “European” features, and for the film, they used makeup and a fake nose for her “Nina Simone drag” and the whole thing was just as problematic as can be. The film was put on a shelf somewhere for four years, and then released in 2016 to widespread condemnation in the Black community (and the film community too, because it was apparently a terrible movie overall).
There were many layers to the problems around Zoe’s casting as Nina, and one of those layers was Zoe’s flat-out insistence that she was right for the role and there was nothing wrong with her applying darker makeup and wearing a prosthetic nose to play a Black icon. Zoe refused to simply sit down and listen to the larger conversations about race and colorism. Now, eight years after she filmed the damn movie, Zoe is finally admitting her mistake:
Zoë Saldana is apologizing for playing the legendary jazz singer and civil rights advocate Nina Simone in her 2016 biopic Nina. The actress, 42, who is Afro-Latinx of Dominican, Haitian and Puerto Rican descent, spoke to Pose creator Steven Canals about portraying the singer in an interview on Bese on Tuesday.
“I should have never played Nina,” Saldana said. “I should have done everything in my power with the leverage that I had 10 years ago, which was a different leverage, but it was leverage nonetheless.” She continued, “I should have done everything in my power to cast a Black woman to play an exceptionally perfect Black woman.”
“I thought back then that I had the permission [to play her] because I was a Black woman,” the Avengers actress said. “And I am. But it was Nina Simone. And Nina had a life and she had a journey that should have been — and should be — honored to the most specific detail because she was a specifically detailed individual. She deserved better.”
Crying, Saldana added, “With that said: I’m sorry. I’m so sorry. I know better today, and I’m never going to do that again.”
Saldana’s casting was met with controversy around the time of the film’s release for the darkening of her skin and for a prosthetic nose that was intended to aid the actress in looking more like Simone. The singer died in April 2003. The actress defended her portrayal of the singer in 2013 when she told Latina magazine, “Let me tell you, if Elizabeth Taylor can be Cleopatra, I can be Nina — I’m sorry. It doesn’t matter how much backlash I will get for it. I will honor and respect my Black community because that’s who I am,” she added.
I believe that she’s sorry now and I’m glad she’s apologizing. But I do wonder why she was so insistent for years that what she was doing was A-OK. She wasn’t some ignorant kid back then either – she would have been 33/34 years old when she was sitting in that makeup chair, being unevenly applied with black makeup all over her face, neck, arms and hands. At no point was she like “hold up, is this RIGHT?” Of course, it wasn’t solely her mistake – this whole thing was a mess and they never should have approached her to play this role. The movie never should have been made, honestly.
There needs to be a new Nina Simone movie. Do it right.
I remember when this happened and I was like “Was India Arie not available?” It was so insulting and I remember her being an insufferable a$$hole about it.
Nina Simone was unapologetic about her blackness and her features and thumbing her nose at what was viewed as being beautiful.
It’s so frustrating seeing these scores of beautiful dark skinned black women who couldn’t even get roles because they don’t fit into the European standard of beauty. She should’ve have apologized along time ago but I’m glad she finally acknowledged that this was a problem.
Why was she insistent it was okay? Two things: one, she is indeed a black woman, She made a career not playing particularly black characters- I can think just w couple of movies she was described as such- and perhaps she thought she could reclaim it in some way and get a pass, because yes, she is what they now call afro latinx.
Two: she is an actress and, as her career shows, she has ambition. But what she does not have is the kind of acclaim others do and perhaps she craved it. Biopics tend to attract lots of attention to the actors playing the part, if not accolades. That Nina Simone had such an eventual life- and Zow, who failed to see colourism was something that a dark skinned woman with a political voice like Nina would be have been imensely affected, simply went ahead with her ambitions to play a role she thozgh might have elevated her.
At the end of the day, most actors are perfectly willing to overlook men like Woody Allen, who yeah, was not found guilty of molesting a five years old, but groomed, seduced and married a sixteen years old daughter of the woman he had a long time relationship with , in the name of career, as you can ask many people, from Cate Blanchet to my fave, Tom Hidddleston…and, if you ask Scarlett Johansson, she can very well play a tree because she is up to anything, the fault being with the prickly swj woke people, not with her, so actors be actors: easier to go ahead, so something that might bring them what they want and, if it backfires, there is always a possibility of an apology.!
But yeah, at least she sounds sincere.
Honest question; is this a case of Zoe Saldana not being considered ‘black enough?’ Isn’t this an issue that black women face too?
Well the real issue is the black woman she pretended to play loved her blackness and what bothered her most was the Eurocentric appearance standards imposed on black women in America. She wanted to inspire black women to define there beauty without the influence of societal impositions. So to have someone like Zoe Saldana who often identifies her self as a Latina actress (Early on) who had to darken her skin and wear a prosthetic nose, was an immediate slap in the face of the black community specifically the black woman.
Nope.
It’s not that she isn’t ‘black enough’, it’s that her facial features are European, which aren’t the same as Nina’s.
They hired someone who fit closer to their colonial ideal of beauty to play a woman who broke the idea that black women must look as white as possible.
Honestly, the article explains it really well. Colourism and Eurocentric standards of beauty are issues within many communities, if you want To learn more I’d start with googling those terms.
Yeah this was REALLY rough; and I’m glad she’s no longer trying to push that it was OK.
Generally speaking if you have to paint your skin in such a manner to play a role, it’s not a role your should be playing. Go ahead and paint yourself blue or green or purple and play a Star Wars alien; but other than that? Just…no.
The last photo: Is the front of her neck painted, but the back isn’t? Or is that just lighting?
This was effing terrible, Nina Simone did not deserve this idiot or stupid movie.
For me the only reason for her insistence on playing Nina Simone is due to her ambition. She is a successful actress in the fact that she had works very regularly since the beginning of her career but she has never had professional recognition from the part of the profession like Viola Davis, Angela Basset, Thandie Newton, Kerry Washinghton or even Halle Berry. So she decided to take this chance and not let go of . Because the colorism’s problem is a subject as old as Hollywood and Saldana’s whole career is fonded into this problem.
I knew she would get here eventually. Zoe always takes a minute to learn important lessons because she’s so strong willed, which is a good trait, but can also be a weakness. I wish she had listened to community at the time and hear their reasonable complaints about why she was not the appropriate black woman to play Nina. This role needed a Viola Davis looking actress, not to mention someone of that talent range and while I am someone who thinks Zoe is underrated as an actor, I felt that this role called for even more than Zoe brings to the table acting wise. I am happy she apologized, I believe she’s sincere, she just had to get here on her own.
She’s… also not the greatest actress? She’s not bad at all with the right movie and I haven’t seen this one but I don’t see it. And that makeup is horrid.
This was a whole discussion at the time and she was arrogant as hell about it. Also, don’t cry about it now. I find crying in this context so manipulative.