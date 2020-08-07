Nia DaCosta to direct Captain Marvel 2, the first Black woman to direct a Marvel film

Embed from Getty Images

Women are taking charge this year and I am here for it. Director Nia DaCosta, 30, blasted onto the scene as the director of the wildly popular indie film Little Woods, which came out last year. (It stars Tessa Thompson and Lily James and is on Hulu!) It wasn’t long after that Jordan Peele tapped her for his Candyman reboot due out this year.

Now it is rumored that DaCosta will helm a big budget Marvel sequel to Captain Marvel. This of course was MCU’s first female-led movie and a $1.13 billion box office hit. For those who do not know, Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful superheroines in the MCU. MCU geeks like myself fell in love with Brie Larson playing the title role. Deadline reports on the story that DaCosta will direct:

In what is sure to be one of the bigger directing jobs to be taken off the table in recent months, we are hearing that Nia DaCosta, who directed the anticipated reboot of Candyman, has been tapped as director on Marvel’s sequel to Captain Marvel. Disney and Marvel Studios had no comment. DaCosta takes over for Anna Bodn and Ryan Fleck, who directed the first pic to massive box office success. Marvel is known for switching up its directors on its popular franchises like Thor, Iron Man and Captain America to give the next installment a fresh voice, and had been meeting with candidates for the past couple of months. Although the studio met with several individuals, DaCosta seemed to have the edge for some time. Megan McDonnell, a story editor on the Marvel-based series WandaVision, penned the script for the Captain Marvel sequel, with Brie Larson returning to star.

This opportunity for DaCosta may land her in the realm of firsts. DaCosta may be the first Black female director and possibly the youngest to ever helm such a big budget film. With directors like Patty Jenkins, and Gina Prince-Bythewood breaking the glass ceiling in the action and fantasy film genres, I am sure Nia will excel. Nia is young, but surely has background and support.

I cannot wait until the MCU rolls out their next phase of movies and I will definitely be keeping my eye on the release dates for Captain Marvel 2 and Black Panther 2. In the meantime, I will continue to applaud the bold women, like DaCosta, who stand in places exclusively occupied by men. These are the change makers paving the way not only for themselves but the next generation. Plus they’re making kickass movies.

Note from CB: Here’s an interview with Nia! She said that she loves to make movies about “unconventional, interesting women and their unconventionality making them dangerous in some way.”



