Duchess Meghan will appear at a virtual summit hosted by The 19th*

The Duchess of Sussex has scheduled her next “public” appearance! She will appear at the virtual summit from The 19th*, a very new “nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom focusing on gender and politics.” The name comes from the 19th Amendment, which legalized women’s right to vote. The asterisk is for the unfinished business of the 19th Amendment, namely that there are not nearly enough women running for office or winning elections. The 19th* was started by CEO Emily Ramshaw, and Ramshaw is who will be interviewed by Duchess Meghan. The virtual summit will happen on August 14th, and Meghan’s interview with Ramshaw will happen at about 4:30 pm EST. Here’s more about the summit, plus an actual quote from Meghan:
The event will mark the centennial of women’s right to vote with a series of live-streamed conversations between prominent women in politics, civics, journalism, and the arts. The organization is named for the transformative amendment that granted women—but in practice, white women—the ballot. The asterisk serves as a visible reminder of the 19th amendment’s unfinished business. That kind of candor—about whom our democratic ideals have accommodated and whom those same values have failed to protect—seems to have drawn Markle’s interest.
“The 19th*’s commitment to reporting and storytelling that lifts up those who are too often underrepresented in the media has never been more important,” the duchess said in a statement to Glamour. “I’m looking forward to asking the cofounder what it means to build a media outlet with gender equity, diversity, and community at its core.”
Ramshaw explains that “the duchess learned about The 19th* and its mission and reached out to us. She told us that our vision for The 19th*—building a truly diverse and representative newsroom that covers women with nuance—spoke to her immediately.”
The summit—The 19th* Represents—will see journalists from the outlet sit down with some of the most influential women in America: three U.S. senators (including potential vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris), several congresswomen and congressional candidates, Melinda Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Stacey Abrams. It will also feature none other than Meryl Streep.
I’m looking forward to hearing from all of the cool kids who knew about The 19th* before Meghan! You know there will be somebody claiming that, which is funny because it truly just launched a few days ago. You can see The 19th*’s site here. There is a lot of original content – mostly political analysis – already, even though the site was only launched in the past week. This looks like a great thing for Meghan to highlight, especially in an election year where, frankly, we need more women to turn out and more women to be engaged in the political process. My fear is that a flock of Karens will dominate the political debate – perhaps that’s what Meghan is concerned about too. I’m very interested to see what Meghan has to say and has to ask Ramshaw.
Amazing! And I’m pretty sure she would not have been allowed to do that while being a “senior royal”
You’re right!
And I’m pretty sure that we’ll see a senior royal do something very similar after this.
You know they will because I firmly believe that family specifically William/Kate/Middletons/KP are obsessed with the Sussexes and are in a one sided competition. I won’t be surprised if Kate attempts to interview someone in the coming months.
I really like how both Harry and Meghan are working now because it’s bringing awareness to charities and organizations organically and because they know they have a stalkerish press, who are obsessed with them, to report on the work, which will give those organizations more exposure. No more silly PR photographs, no more clothing searches and pricing, no more body analysis, handwriting any analysis etc. Those days are over especially for the British Press and now they’re stuck with older royals who no one really cares about, trying to make them stars, Sophie and Anne, Charles, Camilla. You got younger royals are bland and have to constantly praise to make up for their lack of everything, William and Kate and their kids are to small and it won’t be for another 10 years or so before the papers really try it with them. It’s back to pre Royal family for the media and it’s even worse than before.
This is exactly why they walked away – they wanted to be able to do events like this without having to run it through multiple committees and offices.
The CEO said on twitter that Meghan reached out to her about this, which I love. Meghan is finding the organizations and causes she wants to support and she’s asking to get involved, not waiting for them to ask her.
These orgs are great, but frankly they are heavily geared to, run by and for neoliberal white women.
I am excited for this. I enjoyed Meghan’s interview with Michelle Obama. My only issue with it was that it was too short . But on a serious note: I do want to hear from both Emily and Meghan. Meghan will ask some genuinely interesting and useful questions and Emily will have some equally genuinely interesting and useful answers.