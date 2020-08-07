Angela Levin: Prince Harry ‘has become a bit of a shadow of himself’

While this is nothing new, I do think it’s interesting to note the shifting storylines that the British media and royal commentators are creating around Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. If anything, I feel like they’ve written off Meghan as a “lost cause” and someone they never want to see again (sort of like a dumped boyfriend insisting that he broke up with YOU). But the way they’re treating Harry is different. The aim, it is 100% clear, is to figure out a way to *somehow* bully Harry and Meghan just the right amount to orchestrate a Sussex divorce and then encourage Harry to “come home” without Meghan or Archie. This is, again, exactly the goal right now. They’re not even hiding it. Now “royal biographer” Angela Levin is talking about how much Harry has “changed” and how much he “misses” being back under his brother’s thumb or something:
Prince Harry has become a ‘shadow of his former self’ and lost some of his ‘charismatic, mischievous charm’ since moving to LA with Meghan Markle, according to a royal biographer. Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince in 2018, appeared on ITV’s Royal Rota last Friday, and revealed that the Duke of Sussex, 35, had ‘changed enormously’ since their first meeting for her work.
The London-based author also said Harry, who is currently living in Meghan’s hometown with their son Archie, one, seems to be focusing on the negatives in his life rather than the positives. Angela was referring to the stories published in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell biography Finding Freedom – which makes new claims about tensions between the couple and the Royal Family.
Speaking to host Chris Ship, Angela said: ‘Harry has changed enormously since I met him. I found that he was charismatic and had royal stardust about him. He was brilliant with people especially if they were physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged, he had a mischievous charm to him.’ Chris suggested Harry still had those qualities but Angela said they weren’t as prominent as before, adding: ‘Well, he has become a bit of a shadow of himself.’
Revealing her thoughts about extracts of Finding Freedom made available so far, Angela said: ‘When you read the book you realise the pile of grievances Meghan and Harry hold. This is going back a few years now, it is absolutely extraordinary. Most of these grievances are incredibly petty, but when you add them up it is like a great big sandcastle. They ignore all of the wonderful things they have had, the prerogatives and chances to meet great people and do charity work they want to do. It seems to me they have focused entirely on the negative.’
Meanwhile, Angela also commented that Harry would be struggling in LA since he likes working in a team, with the ‘Queen being the captain’.
‘The Queen is the captain, isn’t she?’ Angela told host Chris, before revealing that Harry also enjoyed being in a team during his military experience.
‘Harry said it was very important to him and he loved it,’ she explained. ‘He felt that you couldn’t really achieve anything without being a team.’
Harry IS part of a team now: Team Sussex, a team of three, working on what he wants to work on and not being nitpicked, abused and gaslighted on an hourly basis by other “team members.” As for the list of “petty grievances”… my point is this: if Harry and Meghan’s “grievances” were truly so off-side and unimportant, why did an army of courtiers and various royals all storm into the Daily Mail and the Sun to bitch about the Sussexes’ version of events? Isn’t Angela Levin’s presence here proof enough that these are not just some off-side historical grudges which Harry and Meghan have been nursing in petty silence for years?
What she doesn’t realize is that so much of that “stardust” was performative. Yes, he might have been more gregarious then, but it was a mask. From all accounts he greatly struggled then with his role and purpose, and now he is just more open and authentic about it. Why is she pushing this ‘Happy Harry’ narrative when clearly, it was not a reflection of the real him? Meghan didn’t create this struggle in him; she just created a home where he could express his feelings in a safe and loving environment. It’s selfish to demand someone put on a mask because you liked him better that way.
👍👍
👆🏾👆🏾👆🏾You’re so right, I think. The mask is gone because he has a place to feel safe now.
What a crock. Proving yet again that they made the right choice to get out.
If Harry has a bit more gravity to him, it could be because he’s had to weather the appalling treatment of his wife and child by the demented “press.” He will never come back.
👍👍
This Angela Levin creature was retweeting Megxit’s post about a fake pregnancy and Archie being a doll so I don’t care about anytrhing she’s saying.
Good, this will be backfired, it will make the quite the opposite effect: Harry will be relief he leave before was too late and avoid wasting his life with people wouldn’t appreciate him. And I think they don’t realized their biggest mistake is their fight against Meghan, that make them stronger as a couple. we won, they loose.
Aren’t we all a shadow of our former selves at this particular moment? I certainly am…
Are they not tired of writing about this? Surely their readers are ready to move on to something else. It’s the same story, same talking points rehashed over, and over and OVER again. Their audience is convinced and their reach isn’t enough to influence international audiences. They need to give it up.
The gaslighting in this stuff is epic. Wow. I love that this has come at the same time as Harry’s letter about social media and the need for change. He’s sparkling, just far away from the likes of you.
lol.
Is that the tranny royal saying this?
Harry is in a team now, with Meghan, like he said in his engagement interview. So suck it Angela.