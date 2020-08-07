Angela Levin: Prince Harry ‘has become a bit of a shadow of himself’

While this is nothing new, I do think it’s interesting to note the shifting storylines that the British media and royal commentators are creating around Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex. If anything, I feel like they’ve written off Meghan as a “lost cause” and someone they never want to see again (sort of like a dumped boyfriend insisting that he broke up with YOU). But the way they’re treating Harry is different. The aim, it is 100% clear, is to figure out a way to *somehow* bully Harry and Meghan just the right amount to orchestrate a Sussex divorce and then encourage Harry to “come home” without Meghan or Archie. This is, again, exactly the goal right now. They’re not even hiding it. Now “royal biographer” Angela Levin is talking about how much Harry has “changed” and how much he “misses” being back under his brother’s thumb or something:

Prince Harry has become a ‘shadow of his former self’ and lost some of his ‘charismatic, mischievous charm’ since moving to LA with Meghan Markle, according to a royal biographer. Angela Levin, who wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince in 2018, appeared on ITV’s Royal Rota last Friday, and revealed that the Duke of Sussex, 35, had ‘changed enormously’ since their first meeting for her work.

The London-based author also said Harry, who is currently living in Meghan’s hometown with their son Archie, one, seems to be focusing on the negatives in his life rather than the positives. Angela was referring to the stories published in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell biography Finding Freedom – which makes new claims about tensions between the couple and the Royal Family.

Speaking to host Chris Ship, Angela said: ‘Harry has changed enormously since I met him. I found that he was charismatic and had royal stardust about him. He was brilliant with people especially if they were physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged, he had a mischievous charm to him.’ Chris suggested Harry still had those qualities but Angela said they weren’t as prominent as before, adding: ‘Well, he has become a bit of a shadow of himself.’

Revealing her thoughts about extracts of Finding Freedom made available so far, Angela said: ‘When you read the book you realise the pile of grievances Meghan and Harry hold. This is going back a few years now, it is absolutely extraordinary. Most of these grievances are incredibly petty, but when you add them up it is like a great big sandcastle. They ignore all of the wonderful things they have had, the prerogatives and chances to meet great people and do charity work they want to do. It seems to me they have focused entirely on the negative.’

Meanwhile, Angela also commented that Harry would be struggling in LA since he likes working in a team, with the ‘Queen being the captain’.

‘The Queen is the captain, isn’t she?’ Angela told host Chris, before revealing that Harry also enjoyed being in a team during his military experience.

‘Harry said it was very important to him and he loved it,’ she explained. ‘He felt that you couldn’t really achieve anything without being a team.’