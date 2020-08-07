“Megan Thee Stallion is the new brand ambassador for Revlon” links

Megan Thee Stallion is Revlon’s new brand ambassador. [Jezebel]
Alicia Keys, who claims to not wear makeup, is starting a beauty line. [Dlisted]
Cardi B reveals what “WAP” stands for. [Just Jared]
Tonka Lampshade is not having a hot girl summer. [Pajiba]
Rather than deal with the deadly pandemic or a stalled stimulus package negotiation, Donald Trump is going golfing. [Towleroad]
BTS fans have a lot to celebrate. [LaineyGossip]
Pierce Brosnan was such a stud! [Go Fug Yourself]
Is it awesome to be Danish? It feels like it must be awesome to be Danish. [OMG Blog]
Donald Trump has said that TikTok is a national emergency?? [Buzzfeed]
Katy Perry is so ready to have her baby. [Seriously OMG]
Revlon made a great choice, Megan is a real beauty ! With regards to Cardi B and Meg’s new video, I liked it but I think Kylie ruined it lol sorry. They didn’t need her in it. Of all the women they could have cast, why the f*ck her?
well, i guess is time people learn how to use a vpn