“Megan Thee Stallion is the new brand ambassador for Revlon” links
  • August 07, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Megan Thee Stallion is Revlon’s new brand ambassador. [Jezebel]
Alicia Keys, who claims to not wear makeup, is starting a beauty line. [Dlisted]
Cardi B reveals what “WAP” stands for. [Just Jared]
Tonka Lampshade is not having a hot girl summer. [Pajiba]
Rather than deal with the deadly pandemic or a stalled stimulus package negotiation, Donald Trump is going golfing. [Towleroad]
BTS fans have a lot to celebrate. [LaineyGossip]
Pierce Brosnan was such a stud! [Go Fug Yourself]
Is it awesome to be Danish? It feels like it must be awesome to be Danish. [OMG Blog]
Donald Trump has said that TikTok is a national emergency?? [Buzzfeed]
Katy Perry is so ready to have her baby. [Seriously OMG]

2 Responses to ““Megan Thee Stallion is the new brand ambassador for Revlon” links”

  1. ME says:
    August 7, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Revlon made a great choice, Megan is a real beauty ! With regards to Cardi B and Meg’s new video, I liked it but I think Kylie ruined it lol sorry. They didn’t need her in it. Of all the women they could have cast, why the f*ck her?

    Reply
  2. lily says:
    August 7, 2020 at 12:58 pm

    well, i guess is time people learn how to use a vpn ;)

    Reply

