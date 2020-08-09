Post Malone has to travel out of Utah to buy kegs so he can drink at home in lockdown

Earlier this year, Post Malone covered GQ Style and the interview was a mess! Up until that point, I thought Post was a chill guy with no drama. He is sort of like that, only he’s armed to the teeth and he’s constantly drunk or on drugs. He drinks A LOT, which is still not a good combination with all of the guns he keeps in his home. He owns a big spread in Utah, and I guess it would qualify as a “compound” or “lair.” But… being in Utah, there are strict laws and regulations about purchasing alcohol, because the state is majority Mormon and Mormons rarely (if ever) drink. So long story short, Post found a work-around:

Post Malone is getting crafty while quarantined in a state with strict alcohol laws. The 25-year-old artist revealed his trick for stocking brews while living in Utah, where purchasing and possessing containers of beer larger than two liters is illegal. “We’re just getting hammered every day and doing funny s–t. I just drink in my house, and if I need a keg I go to Wyoming and bring it back,” he recently told WSJ. Magazine, adding with a laugh, “But don’t tell anybody.” The “Better Now” rapper explained that the state has definitely eased up on their drinking mandates amid the pandemic. “It’s just interesting here. But it’s getting better every day because [the Utah government] realizes that the world is so f—ing crazy,” he said. There is an exception to the no-keg rule if “the person is a beer retailer authorized by this title to dispense beer on draft for consumption on the beer retailers premises,” according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. While he is not a retailer of beer, he has certainly tapped into the world of wine. Post launched his very own rosé called Maison No. 9, of which he peddled 50,000 units in just 48 hours, WSJ reports. “We flew to Provence [France] and picked the grapes and made the blend and everything. And I said, This is something that I really, really like,” he said. “I’m so blessed and happy that we’re crushing it the way that we are. We’re trying to make an empire so that we can drink for free and our kids can eat forever.”

[From Page Six]

Here in Virginia, our governor said at the very f–king start of the lockdown that liquor stores were essential businesses and that they would stay open (but they could change their hours). Most states are like that, and it would actually be smart governance for leaders to encourage drinking-at-home. I know bar owners are struggling and restaurants with liquor licenses are struggling, but still… don’t go to bars. Drink at home. Like Post Malone. And it’s friggin’ crazy that he has to go out of state to buy kegs!!

Post also spoke to WSJ. Magazine about how he’s working on a new album in lockdown and he actually feels more creative and vibe-y in relative isolation.