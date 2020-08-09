Gwyneth Paltrow’s skincare pro-tip: wear your night cream as day cream

Rihanna has obviously launched a Fenty Skin collection, which includes stuff like moisturizers and cleansers. I should be paying attention to that stuff and buying it, but I wash my face with soap (literal soap!!) and then I expect my night cream to do all of the heavy lifting. It’s… not working out completely. Like, I’m actually happy about my night cream, which I recently changed. I was using the basic-bitch Olay night cream for years and it was fine, nothing special. But in quarantine, I splurged on Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream and I really like it. It’s not too heavy and I feel like it’s giving me glowy skin. The problem is that I need a better eye cream though, because my dark circles are getting worse!

I have a point with all of this! Gwyneth Paltrow is more relatable to me than Rihanna in this particular instance. Rihanna is selling stuff for younger girls, Gwyneth is selling a new Goop skin line which seems to be for older gals. Gwyneth’s line is called GOOPGENES, which I suppose is supposed to be a play on “good genes,” but all it makes me think about is that she’s just selling this to rich, bored white women and I don’t want to think race and wealth and “genes” when I’m buying night creams. Anyway, here is Gwyneth’s somewhat relatable story:

Gwyneth Paltrow takes beauty tips from her mother. The 47-year-old actress and GOOP founder says she and her mom Blythe Danner, 77, both suffer from dry skin and Gwyneth has picked up Blythe’s tip of wearing night cream during the day as it is more nourishing. ‘I got this trick from my mom – using night cream during the day; we both have dry skin,’ she said as she talked up her new GOOPGENES skin range. ‘So I wanted a cream that was that nourishing, one that I could use night and day and my skin would just keep reaping the benefits.’ The Iron man star then said: ‘This one leaves my skin so soft that I just keep touching it all day. It helps with fine lines and wrinkles for sure. It’s actually really a challenge to get a clean formula that’s this rich and nourishing and with results like this. I love it so much.’

My skin changes so much depending on the season, so in winter, I definitely need some kind of recovery cream or something for day-wear. I am not above using my night cream for day-wear, but I never thought of that as a beauty hack or a trick, just a necessity. I do have an Olay day cream (Olay Regenerist Whip) which is super-light, almost too light for winter. But I don’t wear it most days! Ugh. I need to be better about all of this.