Kanye West’s campaign memo: he’s hardline anti-abortion & pro-school prayer

Kanye West is still on vacation with his family. They’re staying in a “fortress” in the Dominican Republic. He posted a video of himself (filmed by Kim) dancing with North West at the fortress/compound. Just visually, he looks like he’s in a better place at the moment. Kim Kardashian clearly sees this trip as a make-or-break moment for their marriage, but we’re getting mixed signals from her about Kanye’s fake-ass presidential run. As we’ve heard, Kim is loosely supporting him because she basically doesn’t want to fight about politics, but she really wants him to stop running and stop doing all of this stupid sh-t. Kim is reportedly “exhausted” and “it’s been hard for her to think clearly.” Which I believe.

But I do wonder if people are taking advantage of the fact that Kim is drained and exhausted and refusing to engage Kanye on a political level. Because while Kim thinks Kanye’s mind is on the state of their marriage, all of Kanye’s little MAGA elves are working on “his behalf” to get him on various state ballots. And someone – not Kanye – wrote up a campaign issue-memo and apparently sent it out to various media outlets. TMZ posted the PDF of the memo (you can see it here). Here’s a summary:

Kanye West wants you to donate to his campaign so he can become the 46th POTUS, and he’s making the pitch by laying out his positions on various issues, and one thing’s clear … he’s playing to both Democrats and Republicans. Ye, who calls his platform, “Creating a Culture of Life,” is seeking contributions ranging from $20 to a grand. As for his positions, the first is revealing … “Restore faith and revive our Constitutional commitment to freedom of religion and the free exercise of one’s faith, demonstrated by restoring prayer in the classroom including spiritual foundations.” That seems to be a cornerstone of his campaign … freedom of religion, which for him includes a hard-line, antiabortion stance. This position clearly targets Republican voters. But, then he pivots to the Dems, promising to reduce household debt and student loan debt. He also wants to restructure the educational system, by opening it up to “at-risk and vulnerable populations.” He takes a stand on policing, promoting policies that “treat all Americans the same, regardless of race, color, or ethnicity.” And, he promises to protect the environment by promoting clean air and water as well as renewables. And, then he pivots back to Republican voters, promising to “place Americans’ best interest first and foremost.” He also vows to “Maintain a strong national defense.”

[From TMZ]

Hard pass. I don’t doubt that Kanye feels strongly about being anti-choice and pro-religion, especially considering those are consistent facets of his belief system whether or not he’s in a manic state. He loves controlling women and controlling women’s bodies. He loves to view himself as some kind of man of god or a prophet or something. This is all so offensive. Which MAGAt wrote this? Stephen Miller?