NYT columnist Maureen Dowd forgot that the Clinton/Kaine ticket existed

Granted, I’m a Virginian and I’ve always loved Tim Kaine. I had the pleasure of voting for him as governor, senator and as Hillary Clinton’s running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket in 2016. As a Democrat, do I think Tim Kaine was Hillary Clinton’s boldest choice for her running mate? Of course not. Tim Kaine has never been anyone’s bold choice. But he was a quiet, decent man in a toxic political climate and I still find that refreshing and I will defend him to my last days! That being said, I do sometimes forget that he exists. So does Maureen Dowd, the New York Times columnist who – it has been said – can make or break certain political campaigns. Originally, the Times ran her column with this tweet:
The NYT is broken. pic.twitter.com/sfEvr1OsvM
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) August 8, 2020
There have only been three male-female major party tickets in history: Walter Mondale and Geraldine Ferraro, John McCain and Sarah Palin, and Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine. Weird that Dowd could not even remember Clinton/Kaine, right? I read Dowd’s piece and while she mentions Hillary Clinton, she basically glosses over the fact that Hillary faced the kind of ingrained sexism that Ferraro faced times a million, AND that by the year 2016, Clinton and Kaine were beyond the dated gender stereotypes of a man and woman on a presidential ticket. Basically, Dowd is just sitting there, daggers at the ready, to attack Joe Biden’s running mate. She’s almost gleeful at the prospect of Trump’s MAGA Blondes taking Kamala Harris to task for simply existing.
I wasn’t even going to write about this but Hillary Clinton responded. Dowd has a long history of hating on the Clintons, it’s how she really made a name for herself in the ‘90s. Just desserts. Oh, and Kaine responded too!
Either @TimKaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again. https://t.co/J3SSwtkg7x
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 8, 2020
Might I respond with my friend Hillary, borrowing from the great Stephen Sondheim:
“Good times and bum times
I’ve seen ‘em all
And my dear
I’m still here” https://t.co/nbW0G7p2c3
— Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 8, 2020
Tim Kaine is such a goober. *crying*
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
I love Tim Kaine, but I do think his selection of VP was a poor one. In my opinion, they needEd to be bold with choices and should have gone with an all female ticket. As you said, Tim Kaine is a decent, smart, and plain good human being, but he added nothing to the ticket (other than decency).
Maureen Dowd has blood on her hands. Her vitriol against the Clintons and especially Hillary contributed significantly to the hellscape we are in right now. But so does the NYT. Where “many people say” they wish they could cancel the NYT over and over again, I actually have had that pleasure (they had me on auto-renew without my knowledge). Finally this year I was able to hold their subscription folk‘s feet to the fire and make them swear they’d turned off auto-renew, but not gonna lie, it’s been a little bit fun to cancel them each year like Groundhog Day.
Dowd is one of the primary reasons we have Cheeto in office, and she doesn’t care. She irrationally hates Hillary and she’s hanging in the Hamptons while our country teeters at the cliff. Hillary so totally owned her with her tweet, delicious.
And again, Kaiser is the best photo editor on earth.
Yep. For a long time I wondered if Bill turned her down or she felt rejected by him sexually. Because she also tore into Monica Lewinsky, and I mean viciously. So viciously that Lewinsky once confronted her in person when they were in the same restaurant or bar together. And Dowd didn’t stand up to her. She talks tough behind her typewriter (which she probably still writes with), but like most vicious bullies, she’s a coward.
Age has not made her unhinged. She’s been unhinged since I’ve know her. Especially about the Clintons, but also especially about gender. She’s a very messed up woman, and she’s planted on the prime real estate of the NY times opinion section and though, a dinosaur, isn’t going away.
She probably just hates women in general. Hilary’s response cracked me up!
Hahaha! I love me some spicy Hillary!
This! I think this what the kids call a burn. 🤣
When I saw Hillary’s tweet it made my day.
The only woman whose existence Maureen Dowd acknowledges on a regular basis is Maureen Dowd and if any other woman intrudes on that, Maureen must attack.
Hillary’s response was burning perfection.
A few years ago, I attended a forum at the JFK Library of Maureen moderating Robert Redford. She is the world’s worst interviewer and asked him only yes/no questions with no follow up while she posed and acted pretentious. He pointed this out to her twice and she continued with boring yes/no questions. After 20 minutes of this, he had had enough and said he wanted to open it up to audience questions. She said it wasn’t time yet and she had another 20 minutes worth of questions. He replied: “you’re done” and asked people to submit questions that would require more than a one word answer and would result in some conversation. What followed was a delightful hour of humor, questions about his hair color, his friendships with Paul Newman and Jane Fonda, his environmental work, the future of movies, and cake, while Maureen sat there sulking.
WOW. I wish I had been there to see that!
Dowd and WaPo’s McArdle are two sides of the same idiotic coin. Ugh…
Maureen Dowd is a ridiculous nitwit who’s senile drunk on her own ego and laborious writing, and I’m sure she’s got a whole arsenal of Karens and Kens (or Chads) as her fanbase ready to defend this moron any minute. There have been times where I cannot stand the NYT … and this is one of them.