Molly Sims on her first post-lockdown facial: ‘It was like life changing’



Molly Sims has a new interview with US Magazine to promote her partnership with a CBD beauty line. She talks about her skincare routine and getting facials. Molly used to get facials over Zoom from an esthetician who would coach her on what to do with a roller and a nuface, which is an electrocurrent device to tone your face. (I have a nuface Trinity, I really think it works, but I got mine off eBay. I’ve had two nuface minis at a more affordable $200 price point and they both stopped taking a charge after a few months. The Trinity is expensive on Amazon at $325 but you can get a refurbished model around $150 cheaper on eBay.) Anyway Molly has since gotten an in-person facial again, which she called “life changing.” That sounds so obnoxious out of context, but she clarified that she was just talking about her own experience and said that everyone has a different level of risk that they’re willing to take. Her comments seemed decent overall.

I work out a lot and I put that Extra Strength Relief [Sagely Cream] and Recovery Cream on after I shower and I can’t tell you how much it works,” she says. “When I don’t do it, I notice a difference. I also like to work out hard.” “I know a couple of great facialists who will go on Zoom with me,” she says, referring to celeb favorite Georgia Louise. During this process, [Molly] will start by heating up some washcloths in a microwave, getting a hot bowl and steaming her face. Then they’ll talk her through a hard facial massage using a roller and oil, a NuFace with radio frequency. And as great as it is, it’s just not the same. “Listen it’s at home. I did get a facial for the first time a couple of weeks ago and it was like life changing. I missed those things so much.” Haven’t we all! Now that things are starting to slowly open back up, she said it’s been all about finding that safe balance. While it was both “nice and strange” to get a facial, it was something that was important to her. “I was kind of scared sitting there getting a facial but I was gonna do it cause I needed it,” she says. “You have to pick and choose. Every person is different. What I’m going do someone else might not do. It’s all a balance.”

Are CBD muscle recovery products that effective? Now I want to try them and also reorder the CBD oil I used to take. (I only took it at night over the weekends as it made me a little groggy.) As far as facials, I’ve only had two and I really didn’t like getting my whiteheads manually extracted, although I know not all facialists do that and that they typically ask you if you want it first. I’m more about DIY facials and products, but if you’re used to getting them regularly I can see missing it. I would have a really hard time letting someone touch my face in a professional setting though. I’ve only had one haircut this year, we both wore masks and no one else was in the salon, but it was stressful. Getting a facial seems somewhat frivolous at this time.

