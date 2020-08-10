Antonio Banderas tested positive for the coronavirus on his 60th birthday

NOOOO!! Just a second before I saw this news, I saw something about how today is Antonio Banderas’ 60th birthday, and the news about his birthday gave me such warmth and happiness, and now this. Antonio Banderas tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted out the news in Spanish, but here’s a translation:

“Pain and Glory” star Antonio Banderas revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, his 60th birthday. “I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the star tweeted in Spanish. “I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” the actor wrote. “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone,” Banderas concluded.

[From Variety]

I’m worried, I’m not going to lie. Antonio is in a dangerous age bracket AND he has a history of health problems – he had a heart attack a few years ago, and he changed his diet and his fitness routine after that, but I still worry. I don’t know if Antonio is in Spain or LA right now? He has homes in both countries, I’m pretty sure.

Have you guys seen Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory yet? Because Antonio 100% deserved an Oscar for that, and now would be a great time to see it.

Quiero contaros lo siguiente… pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Also, the numbers just keep getting worse and worse.

Nearly 10,000 Americans have died in the last 9 days Coronavirus Deaths in the U.S. August 1, 2020: 153,314 August 10, 2020: 162,938 — David P Gelles (@gelles) August 10, 2020