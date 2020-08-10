Antonio Banderas tested positive for the coronavirus on his 60th birthday

92nd Academy Awards - Arrivals

NOOOO!! Just a second before I saw this news, I saw something about how today is Antonio Banderas’ 60th birthday, and the news about his birthday gave me such warmth and happiness, and now this. Antonio Banderas tested positive for Covid-19. He tweeted out the news in Spanish, but here’s a translation:

“Pain and Glory” star Antonio Banderas revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, his 60th birthday.

“I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” the star tweeted in Spanish. “I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” the actor wrote.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone,” Banderas concluded.

[From Variety]

I’m worried, I’m not going to lie. Antonio is in a dangerous age bracket AND he has a history of health problems – he had a heart attack a few years ago, and he changed his diet and his fitness routine after that, but I still worry. I don’t know if Antonio is in Spain or LA right now? He has homes in both countries, I’m pretty sure.

Have you guys seen Pedro Almodovar’s Pain and Glory yet? Because Antonio 100% deserved an Oscar for that, and now would be a great time to see it.

Also, the numbers just keep getting worse and worse.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to “Antonio Banderas tested positive for the coronavirus on his 60th birthday”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    August 10, 2020 at 10:42 am

    Such a cute baby picture.

    Be well, Antonio.

    And yes, his performance in Pain and Glory was Oscar-worthy.

    Reply
  2. Laalaa says:
    August 10, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Ayayay! Get well soon!

    Soy un hombre muy honrado #singing …

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    August 10, 2020 at 10:50 am

    He was magnificent in Pain and Glory! It was the role of a lifetime. Sending positive thoughts that Mr. Banderas will recover fully with no after effects..

    Reply
  4. Loretta says:
    August 10, 2020 at 10:52 am

    That baby pic is so cute.
    I hope he will get well soon, he’s such a lovely person.

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    August 10, 2020 at 10:53 am

    I can’t believe he’s 60 already. Hopefully he’ll get to have some cake to make up for the lack of company. Que te mejores, Antonio. Feliz cumpleaños!

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:06 am

    He was an adorable baby!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment