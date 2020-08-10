Kim Kardashian & Kanye are getting along, seem ‘happier’ after their family trip

kim kanye ig

I’ve just gotten used to the fact that someone (guess who) is providing us with daily updates on the state of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage. Two weekends ago, Kanye and Kim took their kids to the Dominican Republic for a “make or break” family trip. It was said that the trip was Kanye’s idea, and that Kim wanted to (once again) get him away from so many of the influences around him which were not in fact helping him. Their trip to the Dominican “fortress” only lasted a week? Hm…

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have returned to the United States after their family vacation in the Dominican Republic. On Sunday, the 43-year-old rapper and the KKW beauty mogul were spotted arriving in Miami with their four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 15-month-old Psalm.

“They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier.”

A separate source tells PEOPLE that West is “really enjoying his family time right now,” adding, “Honestly he’s in a great place and feeling creatively inspired.”

An insider recently told PEOPLE that the couple had traveled to the Dominican Republic to “focus is on their marriage.”

“They decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” the insider said. “Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye’s bipolar episodes, it’s been hard for her to think clearly.”

[From People]

TMZ says the trip to Colorado will likely involve “glamping,” which is just elite camping, probably in some kind of “cabin” with WiFi and plush white sofas. It’s funny to me to think that Kanye might think that Kim wants to go “glamping.” He doesn’t know her at all. I also think it’s suspicious that the “fortress” part of the trip only lasted a week. Am I the only one who thinks that, despite all of the Kardashian leaks to People, Kim is actually still considering divorce?

Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Trying To Commit Him To Mental Hospital On Twitter **FILE PHOTOS**

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.

5 Responses to “Kim Kardashian & Kanye are getting along, seem ‘happier’ after their family trip”

  1. Case says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Ah yes, nothing like an island trip during a pandemic to fix everything.

    • ME says:
      August 10, 2020 at 11:08 am

      Don’t you know a week on an island fixes all marriages lol? Oh and come on we all know rich people don’t worry about silly pandemics.

  2. minx says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:07 am

    Oh, these people. 🙄

  3. ME says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:08 am

    I love how the Kardashians try to pretend they like privacy. The paps must be psychic and knew they were landing in Miami eh? Why are they allowed to freely travel and not have to quarantine upon return? This is their second trip to the Dominican Republic in the past 3 weeks or so.

  4. Sumodo1 says:
    August 10, 2020 at 11:09 am

    The D.R. is known for its speedy divorces. Maybe they already divorced?

