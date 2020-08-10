Kim Kardashian & Kanye are getting along, seem ‘happier’ after their family trip

I’ve just gotten used to the fact that someone (guess who) is providing us with daily updates on the state of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage. Two weekends ago, Kanye and Kim took their kids to the Dominican Republic for a “make or break” family trip. It was said that the trip was Kanye’s idea, and that Kim wanted to (once again) get him away from so many of the influences around him which were not in fact helping him. Their trip to the Dominican “fortress” only lasted a week? Hm…

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have returned to the United States after their family vacation in the Dominican Republic. On Sunday, the 43-year-old rapper and the KKW beauty mogul were spotted arriving in Miami with their four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 15-month-old Psalm. “They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation in Colorado,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier.” A separate source tells PEOPLE that West is “really enjoying his family time right now,” adding, “Honestly he’s in a great place and feeling creatively inspired.” An insider recently told PEOPLE that the couple had traveled to the Dominican Republic to “focus is on their marriage.” “They decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” the insider said. “Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye’s bipolar episodes, it’s been hard for her to think clearly.”

[From People]

TMZ says the trip to Colorado will likely involve “glamping,” which is just elite camping, probably in some kind of “cabin” with WiFi and plush white sofas. It’s funny to me to think that Kanye might think that Kim wants to go “glamping.” He doesn’t know her at all. I also think it’s suspicious that the “fortress” part of the trip only lasted a week. Am I the only one who thinks that, despite all of the Kardashian leaks to People, Kim is actually still considering divorce?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Arrive in Miami, Next Stop Colorado Glamping https://t.co/kc7AUIAqPh — TMZ (@TMZ) August 9, 2020