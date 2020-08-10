Omid Scobie: Prince Harry’s ‘journey to wokeness has been very public’

I’ve talked a lot about how I believe Prince Harry was already on a good path and putting in the work on himself before he even met Meghan. Meghan is often credited/blamed for Harry’s awakening, but I truly think Harry was already there – he was in therapy, he was figuring out his life, he was launching interesting projects. The reason he fell so hard and so fast for Meghan was because he was “ready” for Meghan and what she brought to the table. That being said, I do think that falling for Meghan was the first time Harry saw himself, his family and the institution around them for what it’s always been: an institution of white supremacy. Harry went on a journey SO FAST to understand what was happening to Meghan. This was discussed in an NPR interview with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of Finding Freedom:
Scobie on Harry’s wokeness: ‘Harry’s journey to wokeness has been very public. We’ve seen him learning and educating himself along the way, but this experience of witnessing Meghan face racist remarks and commentary would have been the first time he’d seen someone in his life or someone he was particularly close to affected by it in a certain way. We talk about some of the more obvious examples in some of the media coverage but I think that the things that have flown under the radar are some of the othering of Meghan we’ve seen. We’ve sort of seen it repeatedly that she’s not one of us. And now, what do they mean by not one of us? And I think there are things like that which Harry’s really had to become more attuned to and learn to see when it happens in front of him. And Meghan would have been the person that guided him on that journey.’
Durand on why they stepped away: ‘Harry really was looking out for his family. His wife felt aggrieved, and they thought that the best decision that they could make was to step back, have a little bit more privacy but still be in a situation where they could carry on their mission, devote themselves to the causes that were so important to them.’
Scobie on William & Harry’s issues: ‘I think it’s one of the early stories you saw come out of this book was this conversation that took place between Harry and William where William seemingly gives sort of brotherly advice to Harry about sort of perhaps watching the speed at which his relationship with Meghan was progressing. And I think there’ve been some people have commented that that might have been a moment where Harry was too sensitive. But I think we need to really look at the overall picture here and what led up to that moment. Harry was already aware of some of the murmurings that were taking place behind his back within the royal household about Meghan. He’d also experienced some of his own friends speaking about Meghan or making negative remarks behind her back that word had traveled back to him about. So when William sat down and had that conversation with him, that was the starting point.’
It’s so bizarre to me that this is even being debated or that there are still people in denial about how Meghan was treated and why. It was one of the most hateful smear campaigns I have ever seen in my years of gossip-watching and gossip-perpetrating, and yes, the British establishment really did not know what to do when their white prince fell for a biracial American woman. I also think talking about Harry’s “journey to wokeness” trivializes the very real threats Harry and Meghan faced and still face.
As for what Scobie says about the brothers…. I appreciate the fact that Scobie is trying to put the fallout in a larger context. “Emotional Harry” didn’t simply write off “Wise William” because William told him to take it slow. Harry knows his brother. Harry knew what people were saying – Scobie is saying that in that context, Harry knew exactly what William was trying to do, which is be a patronizing a–hole.
Here’s Woke Harry saying woke sh-t.
View this post on Instagram
“Inequality is not unfortunate like a car accident, it has been manufactured” Prince Harry and @iamrashadrobinson talked candidly about systemic racism, hate online and people with privilege, using their privilege for change. Here’s a sneak peek at what happened. Stay tuned for the full convo #ComingSoon!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
I think it says a lot about the people hating on Harry and Meghan for Harry being woke now. If you find that to be a negative thing, and something that threatens the monarchy and the relationships in it, then it’s not the “Woke” guy that needs to change.
I definitely think Harry was already on the path to “wokeness” (I really hate that term, it sounds so trivial) when he met Meghan; if he wasn’t, I don’t think she would have been interested in him.
I do like to imagine the heads exploding over in KP/Anmer/Windsor every time Harry gives a speech/interview about racial issues though.
I wish we could do away with ‘woke’ . It sounds pretentious and that is why the DM uses it with Harry and Meghan.
Durand is still trying the ” how Meghan felt” angle, which is paramount to ” sorry if I offended you” – a show of sympathy that is not much sympathetic at all, but I like that Omid, while being very cordial, uses the “we” when he discusses the racial overtones of the campaign against Meghan. He also makes a similar observation we have been doing: Harry knows this people and knows how they speak. If he was mad at William for his tone, it was because he knew what William was saying.
I think Durand came onboard as to not completelly piss off the RF. A commentator that wants to place no real blame on the RF, but rather on ” feelings” and on unnamed courtiers.
Notice Omid’s co -author says “Meghan was aggrieved” with no mention that Harry was as well. I don’t know why Omid wrote the book with this woman.
@aurora, the structure of the sentence is curious. It’s passive, placing the object, Meghan, in the subject’s role. Usually we would name the person performing the action, in this case it’s the RF, RR, whoever was doing the aggrieving. By placing the object in place of the subject, it focuses on the object’s response, in many ways, letting the subject off the hook. It’s a way to shift responsibility from the people doing the aggrieving, and making the person receiving the abuse, responsible for how she reacts. It’s a common linguistic trick to avoid blaming the ones on whom blame rests.
Thank you! Like Harry didn’t also feel aggrieved at his family’s disgusting behavior.
Maybe Durand had better contacts inside the palace – she has not been particularly fair to Meghan over the years.
For some people it isn’t even uncomfortable- they are so far removed from anyone different from themselves and their own experience that they have literally no idea.
It is on them. To educate themselves about others and the world.
I have friends who are white, properly middle class people, who genuinely have no concept of what poverty looks like. All of their friends are wealthy professionals, everyone they meet in work is the same, all their social circles reflect them and their views.
They have no concept of their privilege and are aghast when there is mention of it. They are high identifiers with having built their own luck on their own hard work. This is nonsense of course.
They have an occasional friend who is black who is also a professional or v well off and so they believe they know about race.
Harry – got to experience racism. He faced it through the eyes of someone he loved and will face it and bear it with them and with their children. He is finally learning about poverty, structural difference, patriarchy and colonialism. It is a steep learning curve but he is on it and it must be uncomfortable.
It is rubbish that he needed to be taught or shown that. But in his circles no one was ever ever talking about it. In his life it was never something he would see or understand.
We need to acknowledge that lots of people only learn by experience otherwise they deny deny deny rather than face the discomfort or need to make a change
I think Harry was on a path of wanting to do more, wanting to do devote his time to important causes. But the issues of racism and racial inequality? No I think that came directly from being with Meghan and seeing up close and personal what that looks like. He never talked about those specific issues pre-Mwghan. Harry may well have been on his way to “wokeness” (I hate that phrase). But Meghan got him there QUICK. Harry is a like a LOT of white or non-black people who enter relationships with black people. The “concept” becomes a reality.
The word “woke” makes me cringe, I’m certain a journalist and author can find a better way to describe Prince Harry’s evolution. “Woke” used to be an inside joke on Black Twitter, now its a perjorative used by right wing trolls to describe anyone with a conscience.