Omid Scobie: Prince Harry’s ‘journey to wokeness has been very public’

I’ve talked a lot about how I believe Prince Harry was already on a good path and putting in the work on himself before he even met Meghan. Meghan is often credited/blamed for Harry’s awakening, but I truly think Harry was already there – he was in therapy, he was figuring out his life, he was launching interesting projects. The reason he fell so hard and so fast for Meghan was because he was “ready” for Meghan and what she brought to the table. That being said, I do think that falling for Meghan was the first time Harry saw himself, his family and the institution around them for what it’s always been: an institution of white supremacy. Harry went on a journey SO FAST to understand what was happening to Meghan. This was discussed in an NPR interview with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of Finding Freedom:

Scobie on Harry’s wokeness: ‘Harry’s journey to wokeness has been very public. We’ve seen him learning and educating himself along the way, but this experience of witnessing Meghan face racist remarks and commentary would have been the first time he’d seen someone in his life or someone he was particularly close to affected by it in a certain way. We talk about some of the more obvious examples in some of the media coverage but I think that the things that have flown under the radar are some of the othering of Meghan we’ve seen. We’ve sort of seen it repeatedly that she’s not one of us. And now, what do they mean by not one of us? And I think there are things like that which Harry’s really had to become more attuned to and learn to see when it happens in front of him. And Meghan would have been the person that guided him on that journey.’ Durand on why they stepped away: ‘Harry really was looking out for his family. His wife felt aggrieved, and they thought that the best decision that they could make was to step back, have a little bit more privacy but still be in a situation where they could carry on their mission, devote themselves to the causes that were so important to them.’ Scobie on William & Harry’s issues: ‘I think it’s one of the early stories you saw come out of this book was this conversation that took place between Harry and William where William seemingly gives sort of brotherly advice to Harry about sort of perhaps watching the speed at which his relationship with Meghan was progressing. And I think there’ve been some people have commented that that might have been a moment where Harry was too sensitive. But I think we need to really look at the overall picture here and what led up to that moment. Harry was already aware of some of the murmurings that were taking place behind his back within the royal household about Meghan. He’d also experienced some of his own friends speaking about Meghan or making negative remarks behind her back that word had traveled back to him about. So when William sat down and had that conversation with him, that was the starting point.’

It’s so bizarre to me that this is even being debated or that there are still people in denial about how Meghan was treated and why. It was one of the most hateful smear campaigns I have ever seen in my years of gossip-watching and gossip-perpetrating, and yes, the British establishment really did not know what to do when their white prince fell for a biracial American woman. I also think talking about Harry’s “journey to wokeness” trivializes the very real threats Harry and Meghan faced and still face.

As for what Scobie says about the brothers…. I appreciate the fact that Scobie is trying to put the fallout in a larger context. “Emotional Harry” didn’t simply write off “Wise William” because William told him to take it slow. Harry knows his brother. Harry knew what people were saying – Scobie is saying that in that context, Harry knew exactly what William was trying to do, which is be a patronizing a–hole.

Here’s Woke Harry saying woke sh-t.