Smash Mouth performed for thousands at Sturgis, said ‘f’k that covid sh-t’

Embed from Getty Images

While we’re trying to avoid going to the grocery store more than once a week, there are around 250,000 bikers gathering maskless, and mostly helmetless, in South Dakota for the annual Sturgis bike rally. What’s more is that there are music acts willing to entertain the maskless bikers, and not just ZZ Top cover bands but actual bands with 20 year-old one hit wonders, like Smash Mouth. Photos and video of the crowd show it packed without almost no one wearing masks. NBC News reports:

Smash Mouth’s concert on Sunday in front of a packed crowd at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota drew widespread outrage. The band was one of the headliners at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip music festival. Smash Mouth was one of several musical acts — including Trapt, Night Ranger, Saving Abel, Buckcherry, Reverend Horton Heat, 38 Special, Quiet Riot and Big Skillet — to play at the multi-day festival where admission to the entire event cost $360 per person, according to the Buffalo Chip website. Videos and photos posted to social media showed many in the large crowd seemingly flouting social distancing guidelines Sunday night. Most attendees did not appear to be wearing masks. Frontman Steve Harwell told the crowd, “We’re all here together tonight. F— that COVID s—,” one video shows.

[From NBC via Dlisted]

Supposedly guests were told masks were required for entry but of course hardly anyone had one on. I guess Quiet Riot, 38 Special and Buckcherry are also on the “never listen to again list,” although I haven’t thought about any of those bands in years. My kid is going to be disappointed. He liked All Star, which was an oldie to him since it came out before he was born. The world is going to roll these losers and hopefully they won’t take too many people down with them. (I’m not making the obvious “sharpest tool” joke, but the years are going to stop coming.)

Meanwhile cops in New Jersey busted a 300 person party and arrested people. Imagine if the federal government sent troops to disperse concerts and parties instead of gassing peaceful masked protests. We would probably be back to normal by now.

Here is a brighter video to see all the people (credit KOTATV) pic.twitter.com/P7XW46BLiS — Connor Matteson (@mattesontv) August 10, 2020

This is one more reason we will not see shows in the near future, or any future if it keeps happening. Sets the whole business back every time it does. Every time this happens it messes it up for those who want to do it right. https://t.co/jxOKT1YDPG — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) August 10, 2020

Thousands of bikers turned out to watch Smash Mouth play a concert in the middle of a pandemic: https://t.co/gUbQEkA6Mv pic.twitter.com/pXJMZRKvsW — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) August 10, 2020

What timeline are we in where Juggalos are a better role model than Smash mouth? pic.twitter.com/zgwnr86OWA — Ani-Mia (@AniMiaOfficial) August 11, 2020