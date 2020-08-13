Joey King on Black Lives Matter: I am a guest like every white person

Joey King is promoting The Kissing Booth 2. I didn’t see the first one but I know it was wildly popular. It is also supposed to be the nice side of star Jacob Elordi, as opposed to his fearsome Nate in Euphoria. The reason I bring up any of that is that Joey and Jacob were dating during KB1 but have since broken up and it doesn’t sound like filming love scenes for KB2 was that much fun for the exes. However, the show must go on and Joey’s found a way to delicately discuss filming with Jacob. She also made some very relevant comments about mental health and Black Lives Matter.

On setting goals: “Some people are really good about setting goals—if they set a goal, they know they have to do it and they won’t feel good until they do it. I am the same way, yet I still let myself not get it done for some reason.” On mental health: “I preach a lot about being proactive about your mental health and not feeling selfish for feeling depressed or upset, but then when I sink into these weird moods, I immediately feel super selfish, which makes me feel worse. When it comes to taking care of yourself, there is a certain level of selfishness you have to have, but it’s hard. I haven’t found that balance yet. Because I in no way, shape, or form want to make any conversation that I start right now about me.” On the Black Lives Matter movement: “I am a guest. Like every white person who enters, we are guests. This is not an issue we have to make about ourselves. We don’t get to make it about ourselves.” On acting with her ex-boyfriend: “No one’s thinking to themselves, That was easy, because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again…There’s so much I want to say. What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete.” On 2020 and hope: “2020 is a piece of shit. And I know it’s silly to hope that everything’s beautiful by September because it won’t be. So I’m hoping that there’s hope. That’s more realistic.”

[From Cosmopolitan]

These are the pull quotes Cosmopolitan gave us but I really like them. I relate to what Joey said about mental health. It’s had to overcome the feeling of selfishness when you stop to focus on your needs yet that is exactly what you should do. I appreciate the simplicity of her BLM comments. She’s right, this moment in history is not about us as white people. If we are looking for credit for fighting for BLM, then we should step aside and try not to get in the way.

All that said, I think the part that absolutely rung the truest in my world were her comments about 2020. I can longer see the forest from the trees. I’d love to walk into the voting booth in November with the same feeling of exhilaration I did when I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, but knowing how that turned out and everything that’s happened since, I’ll have to join Joey in just hoping for hope.