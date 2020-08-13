Jodie Turner-Smith was in labor for four days during her home birth in April

Jodie Turner Smith welcomed her baby girl back in April. We still don’t know the name of Mystery Turner-Smith-Jackson, correct? I didn’t even remember that Jodie and Joshua Jackson had a girl. Anyway, the baby is about four months old now, and we haven’t heard much of anything about the birth, etc. Some new moms like to share their stories immediately, some wait! In Jodie’s case, she wrote an essay for the September issue of British Vogue about her FOUR DAY home-birth and honestly, I think my uterus just packed up and caught a flight to Costa Rica. You can read some of British Vogue piece here. Some highlights:
Why they decided on a home birth: “We had already decided on a home birth because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for black women in America. According to the [CDC], the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism.”
Home birthing in a time of Covid: “We never imagined that in the coming weeks, hospitals around the country would begin restricting who could be present in the birthing rooms, forcing mothers to deliver without the support person or people of their choice. Delivering at home ensured that I had what every single woman deserves to have: full agency in determining my birth support.”
Joshua was by her side the whole time: “Both of us had watched our own mothers struggle to raise children without such support. Both of us were determined to create something different for ourselves. He kept saying to me, ‘There’s no part of this that I’m going to miss.’ And there wasn’t.”
Four days of labor: That extended to the couple’s home birth, which saw Turner-Smith labouring for nearly four days in their Los Angeles home. “Early in the morning on my third day of labour, my husband and I shared a quiet moment. I was fatigued and beginning to lose my resolve. Josh ran me a bath, and as I lay in it contracting, I talked to my body and I talked to my daughter. In that moment, he snapped a picture of me. An honest moment of family and togetherness – a husband supporting a wife, our baby still inside me, the sacred process of creating a family.”
Welcoming a child into the world in 2020: “Sometimes I wonder how I will explain to my daughter what it meant to be born in the year 2020. The historic events, the social unrest, and me – a new mother just trying to do her best. I think I will tell her that it was as if the world had paused for her to be born. And that, hopefully, it never quite returned to the way it was before.”
Jodie gave birth in LA, and it’s my understanding that California hospitals were still allowing a pregnant woman’s partner or spouse to be with her in the delivery room? But she’s probably talking about doulas or midwives too, and yes, I bet those extra support people would be banned from delivery rooms in the pandemic. Anyway, home birthing makes me so nervous, and a four-day labor… my God, I can’t even imagine. Poor Jodie. Poor Joshua. Josh sounds like such a loving, engaged partner too – it sucks that it’s so notable, but it IS. So many men are garbage at all of this, but Joshua was ride-or-die for Jodie as soon as they met.
My SIL and my best friend have both given birth to their first child during this pandemic. Both were terrified, it took them both three days and they each wound up having C-sections in the end. My SIL wound up getting COVID shortly after giving birth (like so shortly we aren’t sure if it’s from the hospital or what, contact tracing in such a rural place was never going to happen), and was separated from her baby for so long her milk dried up and she can’t breastfeed anymore. Everyone should, now and anytime, have a baby if they are ready and if they want to, but their experiences have strengthened my resolve to definitely not have a baby during this time period. It seems so scary. They’re super brave, and so is Jodie!
Oh that is so sad for your SIL if she was hoping to breastfeed and to be separated from her new born. That makes my heart hurt for all the moms and new babies that went/are going through this.
She seems like a cool lady, and she’s really beautiful, I think that yellow dress is one of my favourite looks I’ve ever seen on a pregnant woman, ever. I don’t believe she was in active labour for four days though. She was probably in the latent phase, where you have contractions but not at regular intervals, it’s actually quite normal for that to go on for a few days.
That’s what I thought too- and I hope so. 4 days of active labor would be quite dangerous. Assuming 3 days or so were early labor…. that’s just mentally exhausting. Beautiful picture. Very happy that everything worked out well for them!
Agreed. Considering it’s her first, not at all unusual.
Hope they all stay happy and healthy! 4 days of laboring probably felt like 2 weeks. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.
That picture he took of her is stunning! It really captures such a specific moment in time.
Beautiful picture, couple, and story. They don’t owe anyone, but I would love to see that baby!
I gave birth in Los Angeles a little over two months ago, and they did allow one support person in but that’s it, and they had to stay in the hospital (no leaving to go home or pick something up, for example). Also, at the time, if you tested positive for covid they did isolate you, including from the baby although in my hospital you breastfeed with a mask and shield I believe–anyway, that policy has recently changed, I think they might be keeping the baby now (though mom is still isolated from everyone else. We were also okayed to leave after just a day but my labor was super fast.
Congrats to you, leuce7! I’m glad everything went well.
Stunningly beautiful woman, wonderful to read about how dedicated they are to each other. A bit of a gift in these challenging times.
She is gorgeous!!!!
If she was actually in active labor for four days, it’s neglectful that one of her support people didn’t tell her she needed to get to a hospital, even if that’s not what she had planned or hoped for. There’s nothing wrong with having a home birth, but having a good support system means people who will do what’s best for you, and not just tell you what you want to hear.
Is it even possible to be in labour for 4 days? Isn’t it dangerous for the child? My longest was 18 h
Yes…someone said above that she was likely latent for a few days. Contractions started but were far apart, etc.
My mom was an OBGYN in 1990s Ukraine, where I was born and grew up. When I was little, she used to take me to work with her in the hospital and she would just sort of leave me alone. I used to wander the hospital and a few times ended up walking down the hallway with the delivery rooms and just heard women screaming while delivering their babbies, so I decided quite early that I didn’t want to physically experience childbirth. Over the years, I’ve been like “Maybe we should reexamine that?” And then I hear stories like “four days of labor” and was in the delivery room with my friend when she gave birth and I’m like “Nope. Five year old you had the correct instincts [for me and my body].” I’m in awe of women who experience childbirth. And it’s great that her partner was supportive of her throughout.
Every picture I see of her and she is always stunning.
Midwives aren’t necessarily support people like doulas. Depending on your medical practice And state licensing they could be a licensed part of the practice solely responsible for the birth, not a support person. I went to an ob/gyn practice that had a mix of mds and midwives. For My first daughter’s birth I had a midwife for most of the process and an md at the very end for a small complication. My second daughter was midwife beginning to end and no complications. Both hospital births. My medical practice intentionally does this with the low risk births to keep the mds available for complications and c sections. However all the midwives I worked with at my practice were cnms with formal advanced training and licensing. I’ve heard there are people who call themselves midwives because they’ve Passed down the trade but Don’t have formal licensing. I would group them more in with Doulas and support people.
This is great to read. These two are love and couple goals!