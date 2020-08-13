An oil-absorbing roller, an ultrasonic skin spatula and a pet life preserver



I got the high waist tummy control IUGA yoga pants in small, which is typically my size. They were such good quality, they were thick, soft and comfortable, but they felt a bit tight! I think that’s typical of those high end leggings and has nothing to do with pandemic weight gain. I returned them and will likely order a size up. One of my friends ordered the Ebanel skin brightening serum we featured in May. She said it really worked for her and wrote “The skin serum to lighten melasma did an even better job than the No. 7 brand I’d been using (& the Dr Brandt stuff for $68 was total crap).” Oh and I had to order new little ring gaskets for my fancy hummingbird feeder, which has been one of my favorite purchases in lockdown. It started leaking so I ordered these, you get 3 for $4, that was easy to replace and worked perfectly. Here are more things Hecate and I are looking at!

A reusable oil-absorbing roller made of real volcanic stone



From CB:This washable, reusable oil absorbing roller by Revlon is made of volcanic stone. Women say it really works to absorb oil quickly and that they love how they can keep it in their purse for touch-ups on the go. It has over 1,100 ratings and 4.2 Reviewmeta score. It’s called “far better” and less wasteful than blotting papers, a “magic stick” that gives a matte look without messing up your makeup at all, and “nothing short of amazing.” It’s also called “a new staple in my beauty bag” and “life changing.” Some reviewers say that you have to remember to wash it periodically.

A ultrasonic skin spatula to remove old skin cells and blackheads



From CB: I want to do a full at-home facial as my next quarantine project, so I will start researching what I need for that! I definitely need this stainless steel ultrasonic skin spatula. It has four vibration modes for different purposes including deep cleaning, lifting and helping apply products. This has over 2,000 ratings and 4.1 Reviewmeta stars with 0% reviews removed, which is excellent. A licensed esthetician says it’s not quite as powerful as a professional device (it’s only $25 so I wouldn’t think it would be) but that it’s pretty good. She recommends that people only use it once a week though to give their skin time to recover. Others say “the price point is amazing and it does the job,” “I was able to exfoliate my skin nicely and get some extractions from my clogged pores on my nose and chin,” and “my skin became smoother and cleaner than before and I had less breakouts.”

An inexpensive face mask mixing kit for that at-home spa experience



From CB: This is a whole DIY face mask kit including 2 silicone brushes, a soft brush, spatula, bowl, spray bottle and more for just $7. You would pay that for just one brush at the store. This has 290 ratings and 4 stars on Reviewmeta. Women write that “The measuring cups makes it easy to measure and the mixing bowl and spatula are good for mixing,” “you get a lot for just $7,” and that it’s a “great product and value for price.” Some say it’s smaller than expected.

A K-Beauty serum that so many women swear by



From CB: I keep looking for that holy grail serum and this one has so many converts. This anti-aging anti-wrinkle Day Glow serum by Seoul Ceuticals has vitamin C, hyaluronic and ferulic acid. The price is competitive at under $18 for an ounce. It has over 2,700 ratings and 4.2 stars on Reviewmeta. Women call it “the best serum I have ever used,” an esthetician calls it “outstanding, high-end caliber C serum” and another writes that it’s a dupe for the $200 Skinceuticals serum. One woman raves that her “skin is brighter, looks smoother, more supple and youthful. People keep telling me how amazing my skin looks.” Several reviewers have before and after photos showing how it faded their acne scars and hyperpigmentation.

A universal socket tool that has so many uses



From Hecate: I saw this suggestion on Buzzfeed this weekend. I’m handy enough to take care of myself but I tend to like my home repairs simple, and that includes the tools. I remember digging through one of my husband’s tool boxes and almost upending it because I could not find the right sized socket (out of countless stupid socket heads!) This could give the right fit every time. This has over 3,200 ratings and 4.2 stars on Reviewmeta. Reviewers were happy with its adaptability, “I like the versatility and the time it saves from having to switch sockets,” and with its durability, “It hasn’t rusted or been damaged or fallen apart.” A couple folks reminded the purchaser that this is for generic jobs, so more complicated tasks might need more specific equipment, but as a universal tool, this was aces.

A cute machine washable shopping bag that holds so much stuff



From Hecate: Most stores are allowing us to bring in reusable bags again, if we agree to bag our own stuff. I have a bunch of the stiff sided bags you can buy from grocery stores but now I’m relying on these thinner, more compact bags. I always have at least two in my purse but I think I’ll get rid of the bulky stiff bags and just this king in the car. I love this one because it comes in a ton of colors, including a few cute three-pack options. This received 1,500 ratings and a 4.7 star Reviewmeta score. Reviewers said it’s sturdy enough for a heavier haul, “This is not your usual, flimsy eco-tote. The first time I used it, I carried three 12-can packs (10 lbs. each) of Coke and some other stuff from the drugstore,” and super comfortable, “Their wide and good length handles make them very comfortable to carry both in hand and on shoulder.” I’m grabbing a couple and reclaiming my trunk space back!

A pet life jacket so you don’t have to worry about your dog around the water



From Hecate: I’ve seen a bunch of IG posts with dogs on boats this summer and it’s giving me major summer vibes envy. But not all dogs are great swimmers and I think if you are suiting up your kid with a life preserver, you should look after your pet as well. I’m calling this a pet life jacket because they do have a size small enough for a cat, but if you get your cat on a boat in this jacket, I want to see pics! This jacket is from Outward Hound, which is pretty well respected, and got 4.4 Reviewmeta stars and almost 10,000 reviews. Comments about the jacket include being able to use it on land as well, “You can put the life jacket on the dog while still leashed, an important feature when getting ready to go onto the water from a boat launch or other public area,” and one noted that the grab handle was sturdy enough to retrieve a pet in trouble out of the water, “I briefly tested the top handles lifting her and they seem sturdy enough, obviously they’re not meant for prolonged lifting, but strong enough to lift her out of the water if necessary.” Happy boating (in dog, “woof woof.”)