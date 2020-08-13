Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a ‘Mad Woman’ who ‘was so angry’

Donald Trump’s attacks against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are as predictable as they are unhinged. The Trump campaign really and truly doesn’t know where they want to go or what argument they want to make. Kyle Griffin transcribed the full quote from Trump, in Trump’s recent press conference, when asked about Senator Harris:
“Now you have sort of a Mad Woman, I call her, because she was so angry and such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. They’re all radical left angry people.”
Part of me believes that Trump is actually happy that Kamala is on the ticket because now he gets to “run” the same kind of campaign he ran against Hillary Clinton: a campaign of misogyny and sexism, where women are supposed to be white suburban housewives terrified of minorities, and if there’s a woman who doesn’t fit into that demographic, she’s mad, nasty, angry, radical. It’s been four years, and that’s still his playbook.
President Donald Trump is dropping any effort at subtlety with an overt and concerted last-ditch effort to win back a core constituency that propelled his 2016 win: white women. Faced with a rival, Joe Biden, who just tapped a Black woman to join him on the Democratic ticket, Trump is trying to stop a defection of women voters — using a flurry of tweets and 11th-hour policy initiatives designed to play to potential fears about their families and communities.
He has altered fair-housing regulations — telling “suburban housewives” the move will “preserve” their neighborhoods and keep out low-income housing projects. He has falsely warned that Biden wants to defund the police — insinuating unchecked crime will soon spread to the suburbs. He has insisted that schools fully reopen — hoping to win over women struggling to care for their children. And this week, a bright pink “Women for Trump” bus started a tour across the country, with planned stops in places like Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
I love it when Trump is sweaty and nervous and accusatory. I like it when he panics. And trust me, he’s been binge-eating cheeseburgers and screaming at staff all week.
The Fake News Media is giving @KamalaHarris a free pass despite her Radical Left failures and very poor run in the Democrat Primary. There was nobody meaner or more condescending to Slow Joe, not even me, and yet she quickly evaporated down to almost zero in the polls. Bad!
Be afraid, Trump. Be very afraid.
Oh, he is. And his schtick is really, really old at this point.
Yep. He is like a malfunctioning robot at this point. Bleep bleep nasty woman bleep bleep speaking Chinese! Bleep bleep black people liberal bleep!
She is going to eat him and Pence alive. Go girl!
Did not Kamala drop out because she was not raising money at the rate she needed to continue the race long term? In hindsight, it sounds like she made a genius call by quitting early.
There are a lot of angry mad women in the country right now, so what? Better than crying baby man children.
Amen!
Right? Pot-kettle. Not that I think she’s this unhinged angry black woman that he wants to portray but I’ve never seen a president so angry all the time when he claims to always be “winning”. All he does is scream about how unfair he’s being treated, how he doesn’t get the credit he deserves, fake news, and name calling.
The other Republicans who pick up these lines of attack and try to run with them, as John Corryn is doing with this “angry woman” bit this morning, need to be pushed back hard.
As usual he’s lying. Harris was crisp and businesslike at the Kavanaugh hearings, which drove them even crazier.
Kavanaugh was soooo immature and crazy. Harris was very much professional, while that crazy man shieked and pouted all over the place …i just can with over emotional men….
I dont know why, but these last couple years whenever a guy gets all uppity, or trump like, I’ve been lifting one hand in that stop motion. I then say to them, “I can’t take you seriously right now, you’re FAR too emotional…maybe when you calm down we can try again.”
I’m a poop stirrer I suppose, but it makes me smile….
Kamala is the radical left? lol.
It’s definitely an entertaining description.
I realise she’s a womxn of colour and thus subject to racism. But she’s so pro cop. My partner believes she was partially chosen because she can appeal to disgruntled Republican voters that are done with Trump.
She’s not “so pro cop”. Sorry we’re not running on a “KILL THE PIGS” platform, but we, you know, wanna win. And no one cares what your partner thinks.
Darla, thank you.
The more i listen to american politics the more convinced I am americans don’t actually understand what left leaning politicians stand for.
Left has become an inaccurate insult to describe anyone who isnt republican it seems
^^^^absolutely
I want her campaign song to be Taylor Swift’s “mad woman” now 😂😂😂
I was coming here to say this! First of all, that song is me, and yes, you made me that way Trump! and all his sycophants. And like, are they trying to sell albums for Swift?
I could hear that song in my head the whole time I was reading this.
Same! I hope Taylor notices this and tweets about it.
1) Angry black women stereotype
2) a few days ago, he was talking about suburban housewife afraid of low income (code word for POC) people moving into their neighborhood
He is appealing to racism and fear! some will definitely fall for that; for the rational one, I hope he learns a lesson in November; the type of lessons where no one with the last name Trump will ever run for office again!
Ironically, the racism has turned the suburban women away from him. So he is trying to fix that… with more racism.
Racism and fear mongering is all he has. He has absolutely nothing else. With 165,000 dead Americans and millions out of work he can’t run on his successes the past 4 years. He’s going back to what worked for him in 2016 (along with Russian help) but I get the feeling even his previous supporters are bored with it. It’s not shocking anymore, just predictable and lame. SAD!
So they are going for the angry black woman thing. Shocking. Assholes.
Ah, yes, let’s pull out the “angry black woman” trope to terrify white women. I’m so f@cking tired of women being punished for not lying down and being performative and meek. Men can’t stand women they can’t control.
Cry More Trumpers cry more! Biden and Harris had $28 million dollars donated to their campaign (including my $25 a month lol) in the first 24 hours after the announcement. Somebody get Emperor Babyfist a Time-out chair.
Ugh, of course he is running the “angry black woman” narrative. Racist pigs also tried that with Michelle Obama back in the day. Sadly, I’m sure Sen Harris is used to having this particular accusation being thrown her way. Her smile and infectious laugh will win the day
He’s grasping in the dark and flinging shit at the wall to see what sticks (can I combine those two metaphors??). We all know that she is the one who scared him the most and he was never really able to come up with a moniKKKor against her when she was running. One of the criticisms of Kamala is that she is too tough on crime and that she is too moderate so calling her weak and radical liberal is not gonna work. We see you, Trump.
why does he denigrate and insult powerful women so much? he is so childish and insecure about everything. this is like the Hilary Clinton debates all over again, where he was behaving like an uncouth boor in the background while Hilary proceeded to ignore him and continue with her speech. i thought for sure that Americans being such liberated, 1st World thinkers, that there was no way in hell you would allow him to be voted as POTUS after his many disgusting displays of everything. but wow the orange version of Biff Tanner from Back to the Future actually won and that’s the warped reality you’re all stuck in. please, i sincerely hope people have their eyes open and take their vote seriously. your president is beyond scary. America needs a desperate breath of fresh air
The election is rigged. Trump lost the popular vote and I heard someone predict that democrats will win the popular vote going forward by 5-6 million votes every time. But the election is in the hands of the electors of a few ultra conservative red states. And the Supreme Court just ruled that electors are bound to vote according to the results of the election in their state. So even though more people want Biden-Harris, it will still come down to just a few states.
I don’t disagree, but small correction: SCOTUS did not rule that electors are bound to state results. They ruled States could bind the electors to state results. Small difference but could be a crucial one.
Jesus, he sucks. I can’t handle another 4 years of him. I’ve already donated to Biden twice this week.
Kamala Harris is going to bait Trump so hard He cannot stand a woman talking back to him especially a woman of color who is over 25. She can just send him into twitter overdrive anytime she wants. Let him destroy his own campaign with his stupidity
Mad woman?
Um… it’s pronounced Kamala. It rhymes with Pamela. The name is Kamala. Don’t want no dramala. And if you’re scared then you better call your mommala.
If anyone can handle Trump’s sexist, racist, misogynistic attacks it’s Kamala Harris. She shouldn’t have to, of course, but she can more than handle herself against the bullshit slung her way.
Slow Joe??? Wtf 🤦🏻♀️
All they have left to campaign on is racism. Kamala will crush them.